Amir Khan Gets Back With His Wife, Faryal Makhdoom






Amir and Faryal seem to have patched things up after a dramatic break up during August. Both took to social media to attack one another. Amir also said on twitter and snapchat that he was going to divorce Faryal.



Now things are "looking up" as Amir posts a cuddly pic of the two on twitter.




1) Amir accused Faryal of cheating with mma fighter Anthony Johnson
2) Faryal accused Amir of cheating with prostitutes
3) Faryal had a very public row with her in-laws over the her attire and behavior

Will these two make it work or is another public battle just around the corner?

