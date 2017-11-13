Amir Khan Gets Back With His Wife, Faryal Makhdoom

Damn what a mess, I hope I'll never be in that kind of couple situation in my life Reply

Thread

Link

There is no money, celebrity, or benefit to bein in that type of relationship, imo. Especially not with kids. And his fam don't like her on top of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I see this I always think that they deserve each other. Reply

Thread

Link

Mess Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk who this is, but man I see that exact same style of over-contouring/ false eyelashes/ whatever is being done with the lip enhancing on sooo many girls on insta and even irl, I'm starting to feel like there are 10, 000 of one person out there. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesterday was the first time I saw someone irl with that IG makeup and I could not stop staring. It was so distracting and I couldn't figure out how they thought it actually looked good. Then again, I never wear makeup so what do I know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same for me. It looked odd without the right lighting n filters. If it made her feel confident, more power too her. But distracting is a good descriptor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the mass majority of cases, that insta-contour looks like paint by numbers irl and it's so awful Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah I hope some day soon we'll all look back and cringe at ever thinking that's a good look Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same , I mean it is drag makeup. It doesn’t look good in real life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will make your day



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



. The colored contacts aren't helping either



ETA x2 oops had to edit cause img was huge



Edited at 2017-11-13 06:40 pm (UTC) I just googled her...and lord.. The colored contacts aren't helping eitherETA x2 oops had to edit cause img was huge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this is not gonna end well, there is no trust and a lot of anger. Kissing and making up never last with messy ass ppl like this. Reply

Thread

Link

They ripe for a Jeremy Kyle episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes. He should get a DNA test as soon as the baby pops out. Reply

Thread

Link





eta: oop.



Edited at 2017-11-13 01:47 pm (UTC) Didn't he cheat on her as well? I could have sworn he was a victim of that one catfishing scam that resulted in all of those leaks this year.eta: oop. #ontdcan 'tread, she accused him as well. I'm still not sure if this was ever confirmed or I made this up entirely tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I meet someone wearing those snowflake pants, they have an overdramatic life & similar personality to her. Reply

Thread

Link

I never thought about it before but you're right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Closing the year with a happy ending?"



There's still a fair bit of 2017 left to implode in Reply

Thread

Link

They are so incredibly toxic, I almost prefer they stay together to contain the madness to themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

But those kids tho.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they’ll be mostly raised by nannies. They don’t seem to want to let parenting get in the way of living their drama-filled lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was an incredibly messy Twitter fight, but it's nice that they want to fix it Reply

Thread

Link

lol you are all so cynical.

You're probably right tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Love is dead" with all celeb relationships to me lol. One huge clusterfuck. I hope they work it out for the sake of their kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao @ this progression Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As the child of this type of situation it’s so fucked up of the parents to be so irresponsible. If they’re back together then I hope the child is his because if not then it’s hell for everyone involved. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean...yes, it sounds incredibly messy. but i wish them the best tbh Reply

Thread

Link

why is there a photo of anthony joshua lol Reply

Thread

Link

I think Amir accused him of having an affair with his wife, which started this whole drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg its glorious

amir accused anthony of being with his wife

and AJ was like never met her, not happened and linked shaggy's "it wasnt me" song on twitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Straight up harami this guy..



Someone on twitter said that he was in a Shisha bar with some girls a few nights before, smh girl love yourself. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, why's it gotta be that way? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link