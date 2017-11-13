Amir Khan Gets Back With His Wife, Faryal Makhdoom
Amir Khan Gets Back With Wife After Saying She Cheated & Not Knowing if The Baby She’s Carrying is His (Pics-Vid) https://t.co/kRpZ7c4HtI pic.twitter.com/my6Ijegr5a— Robert Littal (@BSO) November 12, 2017
Amir and Faryal seem to have patched things up after a dramatic break up during August. Both took to social media to attack one another. Amir also said on twitter and snapchat that he was going to divorce Faryal.
Now things are "looking up" as Amir posts a cuddly pic of the two on twitter.
With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending 🙏 pic.twitter.com/S1IJPYGfdQ— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) November 11, 2017
1) Amir accused Faryal of cheating with mma fighter Anthony Johnson
2) Faryal accused Amir of cheating with prostitutes
3) Faryal had a very public row with her in-laws over the her attire and behavior
Will these two make it work or is another public battle just around the corner?
Source Source Source
. The colored contacts aren't helping either
ETA x2 oops had to edit cause img was huge
Edited at 2017-11-13 06:40 pm (UTC)
eta: oop. #ontdcan'tread, she accused him as well. I'm still not sure if this was ever confirmed or I made this up entirely tho lol
Edited at 2017-11-13 01:47 pm (UTC)
There's still a fair bit of 2017 left to implode in
You're probably right tho
amir accused anthony of being with his wife
and AJ was like never met her, not happened and linked shaggy's "it wasnt me" song on twitter
Someone on twitter said that he was in a Shisha bar with some girls a few nights before, smh girl love yourself.