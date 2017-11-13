Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Calls for Industry Reform; Says Harrasses Must Be Held Accountable

Thank you for making this post! I was trying to, but I didn't really have the time.



Yeah, she definitely mentioned reverse sexism because of Guggenheim's fail tweet. I looked at his profile to see if he's said ANYTHING about Kreisberg and didn't.

Slay EBR it's what he deserves.

Good for them. It sounds like they're all VERY aware of what's been going on with their own shows.

omg apparently guggenheim hasn't commented at all on the kreisberg issue, and his first comment on the entire situation was to cry "reverse sexism"??????



then again, i expected nothing better from him.

Yeah I scanned his tweets over the past 3 days and he hasn't said anything. I added that to the post because I didn't think to look after I submitted and re-submitted this post. He has time to tweet about things that don't exist but can't talk about the very real abuses on the sets of his shows.



Edited at 2017-11-13 01:05 pm (UTC)

ikr? he didn't even have the decency to condemn kreisberg before saying #NotAllMen

https://twitter.com/mguggenheim/status/929818585786081280 This was his only reply about the situation.

I wonder if Ali Adler left the show because of the environment. She developed the show. I looked at her Wikipedia and all I see is she left after two seasons to develop Dynasty and signed a deal with CBS, but I'm just wondering if she got pushed out by Kreisberg.

That definitely seems to be the rumour, that he pushed her out to get more control over the show.

I was at that show for a few short weeks & was disturbed by the way he spoke about women, the way he treated assistants, and — to be honest— even the way FICTIONAL females were discussed. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) November 12, 2017





This is only the beginning.



Also, we really need better HR, jesus christ (and kill all men, of course)



This is only the beginning.

Also, we really need better HR, jesus christ (and kill all men, of course)

I'll add this to the post

on the topic of reverse sexism i was at a training the other day and one of the trainers stopped the session just to be like "just so you know, reverse sexism IS real and IS a problem!" and i'm still so shocked. it was completely pointless too because one of the other trainers already covered how patriarchy and toxic masculinity hurts men.

Was it a man?

no, thats the thing that makes it even weirder!!!

i was in a sexual harassment and diversity training about 6 months ago, and something similar happened where the female instructor stopped the class to tell the 1/10 of the class that was woman that they needed to do what they could to prevent this kind of thing from happening aka don't dress provocatively or be alone with men in questionable scenarios. it was so fucked up. misogyny is so deep in our culture.

In the meantime, there's this



this part really makes me sick pic.twitter.com/qRNtBdfNwi — anna (@katiesmcgth) November 11, 2017



I used to watch ALL of the DC TV shows. I stopped watching every single one of them because the quality dipped. I also didn't like the way they treated female characters. I continued to watch Supergirl even after I had abandoned the other series in the franchise but stopped because I hated the Mon-El plot. I honestly think Mon-El is a reflection of how Kreisberg views women. I'm trying to find this gif I saw while skimming twitter about how he missed Daxam because there he didn't have to pretend to care about women or something?

In the meantime, there's this

Disgusting.



Who is that guy in the screencap? And from what show was that? Thanks. Reply

Chris Wood, from Supergirl

Mon-El from Supergirl. He's the showrunner but he's also in the writing room and has been credited for the story and teleplay. So he's in the writer room, and I've seen others speculate that Mon-El is a self-insert for Kreisberg. Some of the lines they wrote for Mon-El are very troubling sound like they reflect Kreisberg's true feelings about women.



Supposedly the character had growth or whatever, but that's just so they could force a relationship between Kara (Supergirl) and Mon-El that really didn't work. Like I said, I stopped watching.

How the fuck is that a real line from the show? Wtf

I never watched the show and I can't believe this dialogue was included, wtf.

Berlanti should release a statement soon.

Guggy's shitass comment doesn't surprise me with how he treated Katie Cassidy and how her plot dwindled completely (also the choice to have her as a lawyer instead of a florist, not having her already trained, ect ect ect --- do I really need to go on?)

Seriously realizing that Katie Cassidy and Will Holland were popular CW veterans who are less likely to be silent about gross behaviour makes there reduction or roles really suspicious.



While Emily Bett Rickards who was a newbie who is now the lead female, makes me think AK really did choose his stroylines based off appearance and who was less likely to speak out against him.



Such a piece of shit it is stomach turning

Emily came for Marc's tweet directly I think I screamed when I read it on instagram.



OP, if you want to add this tweet...this woman used to be a writer on Legends of Tomorrow:

I spent 2 yrs on a Berlanti show. All I'll say is that if ANYONE claims to not have known, you were either legally blind or just completely indifferent to people suffering. So which is it? #truth #monster #notcool #BelieveWomen https://t.co/OTjCJU5Lph — Sarah Nicole Jones (@SNJonesy3) November 11, 2017



I'm so proud of Emily, Melissa, Chyler and Carina for speaking out in support (& carina for sharing her direct experience with that trashbag Andrew). I hope the rest of the actresses feel safe & comfortable enough to do so as well. (Safety in numbers!)

Emily came for Marc's tweet directly I think I screamed when I read it on instagram.

OP, if you want to add this tweet...this woman used to be a writer on Legends of Tomorrow:

I will, thank you

I knew this gif was gonna be handy. Anyway, Marc... I'm not even a little bit surprised.

Me to Kreisberg:

I knew this gif was gonna be handy. Anyway, Marc... I'm not even a little bit surprised.

I hope he didn't anything to Katie. :(

Reply

From what I've read, he seemed to keep his harassment to women behind the scenes.



this is from the variety article



A male writer who worked for one of the CW shows Kreisberg has run says, "It was an environment in which women — assistants, writers, executives, directors — were all evaluated based on their bodies, not on their work."



Which isn't to say it didn't bleed over to the actors. It's likely he made gross comments about their looks and bodies, but maybe not to their faces. One of the writers who spoke out said Kreisberg showed him a video of an actress in a topless scene who was coming into audition. She had a role on a premium cable show. So obviously he had no problem objectifying actresses.



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:56 pm (UTC)

He better not have isweartogod.gif

It's deleted now but on the previous post- someone claimed to be *in the know* said that AK *did* harass Katie- and that Melissa wanted to report him immediately but Katie asked her not to? Like I said it is deleted now, but if true UGH

Glad they feel safe enough to speak out. Cannot imagine what it feels like to work in such a toxic environment, where giving up financial stability is the better option.



A former OTH writer tweeted about Mark abd Hilarie, Sophia and Joy backed her up.



I always knew he was a creep, ugh



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:38 pm (UTC)

ugh I've been following all their tweets. OTH is my favorite show and it shaped my childhood - I can't believe I thought he was a genius.

Didn't Colton Haynes leave Arrow because of people saying stuff because of him being gay? Am I making that up?

Emily is Queen.

