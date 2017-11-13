Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Calls for Industry Reform; Says Harrasses Must Be Held Accountable
Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist released this statement directly to twitter where she criticizes Kreisberg and says people who speak up should always be heard.
November 13, 2017
Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards’ statement also seems to rebuke a tweet posted by Marc Guggenheim, a producer on Arrow and other DC shows Kreisberg runs. FYI he has not released a statement on Kreisberg but had time to whine about something that does not exist.
Sorry, but NO. Reverse sexism isn't the answer. Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer. https://t.co/Gp1QLKwoXN— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 12, 2017
People were obviously critical of this tweet and pressed him for comment. This is all he had to say:
Yes, because I'm absolutely going to take the opportunity to comment on an ongoing HR investigation via Twitter.— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 12, 2017
Chyler Leigh portrays Supergirl’s sister Alex Danvers on the show and supports Melissa’s statement and women speaking out:
Love you, Sis! I stand with you ❤️ https://t.co/6riOuvhmHQ— Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) November 13, 2017
Caption: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women” - Maya Angelou ❤️ @shethority Let’s stand up Ladies. Lets stand up FOR each other. Let’s stand up WITH each other. Let’s #createchange together #sheroes
Former writer for The Flash also commented:
I love Greg Berlanti so much. AK is NOT a reflection of Greg’s heart or Greg’s values. I would work with Greg in a heartbeat. That said, when I left The Flash I told my agents I would rather live in a cardboard box under a bridge than work with AK again.— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) November 12, 2017
I was at that show for a few short weeks & was disturbed by the way he spoke about women, the way he treated assistants, and — to be honest— even the way FICTIONAL females were discussed.— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) November 12, 2017
I spent 2 yrs on a Berlanti show. All I'll say is that if ANYONE claims to not have known, you were either legally blind or just completely indifferent to people suffering. So which is it? #truth #monster #notcool #BelieveWomen https://t.co/OTjCJU5Lph— Sarah Nicole Jones (@SNJonesy3) November 11, 2017
Emily Bett Rickards dragged Marc. I love it
then again, i expected nothing better from him.
This is only the beginning.
Also, we really need better HR, jesus christ (and kill all men, of course)
In the meantime, there’s this
Who is that guy in the screencap? And from what show was that? Thanks.
Supposedly the character had growth or whatever, but that’s just so they could force a relationship between Kara (Supergirl) and Mon-El that really didn’t work. Like I said, I stopped watching.
While Emily Bett Rickards who was a newbie who is now the lead female, makes me think AK really did choose his stroylines based off appearance and who was less likely to speak out against him.
Such a piece of shit it is stomach turning
Emily came for Marc's tweet directly I think I screamed when I read it on instagram.
OP, if you want to add this tweet...this woman used to be a writer on Legends of Tomorrow:
I knew this gif was gonna be handy. Anyway, Marc... I'm not even a little bit surprised.
this is from the variety article
A male writer who worked for one of the CW shows Kreisberg has run says, “It was an environment in which women — assistants, writers, executives, directors — were all evaluated based on their bodies, not on their work.”
Which isn’t to say it didn’t bleed over to the actors. It’s likely he made gross comments about their looks and bodies, but maybe not to their faces. One of the writers who spoke out said Kreisberg showed him a video of an actress in a topless scene who was coming into audition. She had a role on a premium cable show. So obviously he had no problem objectifying actresses.
A former OTH writer tweeted about Mark abd Hilarie, Sophia and Joy backed her up.
I always knew he was a creep, ugh
Emily and chyler saying something is amazing! Compared to Melissa they have a reason to fear of repercussions. The network cant really touch melissa,they could try but she is the title character, compared to the other two. Emily and chyler also play big roles but they are not as safe as others. Love that emily came for marc for his reverse sexism bullshit.