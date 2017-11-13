raz

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Calls for Industry Reform; Says Harrasses Must Be Held Accountable

In a follow up to this post, some of the actors on shows Andrew Kreisberg run have spoken out in support of the people Andrew Kreisberg of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment for women. Fifteen women came forward and four men also came forward to support the women making accusations and talked about their failed attempts to intervene and get Kreisberg to stop abusing his power on set. Kreisberg has since been suspended by the CW.

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist released this statement directly to twitter where she criticizes Kreisberg and says people who speak up should always be heard.


Source




Source

Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards’ statement also seems to rebuke a tweet posted by Marc Guggenheim, a producer on Arrow and other DC shows Kreisberg runs. FYI he has not released a statement on Kreisberg but had time to whine about something that does not exist.


Source

People were obviously critical of this tweet and pressed him for comment. This is all he had to say:


Source

Chyler Leigh portrays Supergirl’s sister Alex Danvers on the show and supports Melissa’s statement and women speaking out:


Source


Caption: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women” - Maya Angelou ❤️ @shethority Let’s stand up Ladies. Lets stand up FOR each other. Let’s stand up WITH each other. Let’s #createchange together #sheroes

Source

Former writer for The Flash also commented:


Source


Source


Source



Mods: I tried looking for more reactions but could not find any other actors or staff commenting on this. This took a long time sifting through social media of various actors since Kreisberg ran four shows featuring large ensembles. Ciara Renee, who plays Hawkgirl, has retweeted Melissa, Emily, and Chyler’s tweets though. Please consider accepting this regardless. Major media sources are reporting on these social media posts.
Tagged: , , , ,