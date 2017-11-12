November 12th, 2017, 11:36 pm fauxkaren Good Behavior 2x06 Promo sourceHow FUN was this episode?? I'm really loving this season. If you haven't started watching this show yet, what are you waiting for? Tagged: michelle dockery, television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
i think so far season 2 is a lot more fun than season 1
but it was another glorious episode!!!
LETTY SAID OUT LOUD THAT SHE LOVES JAVIER CALL ME AN AMBULANCE
javier saying all the right things in this episode: how he understand now the thing with the wigs etc but he likes her for what she actually is (while even letty doesn't like her real self)
"Mickey is holding me hostage!
So a regular first date for most women?"
this show is the best #factsonly
"now go out there and be a slut" says a thief to her hitman boyfriend - relationship goals
spoilers for next 3 episodes by synopsis : [Spoiler (click to open)] looks like the next episode is the last "fun" one episode after that letty and javier separate because "they are bad for each other" and letty hits rock bottom again -.- i like call backs to season 1 but can we not chad??? i am already dreading it
Edited at 2017-11-13 05:32 pm (UTC)
I am kind of confused by Letty though. I can't really get a good gauge on who she really is.
I love Javier though. Damn.
i love her so much even though she is a mess and you will see that she is going to make some terrible choices in season 1
so happy you started watching the show!!!