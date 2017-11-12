I'm so confused... how have there been 7 already. Did some air back to back? I need to get on catching up! Reply

There hasn't been. Lol I made a typo in the title. Reply

Ok, I see! No prob Reply

This episode was great. I started trying to watch the show from the first season and the second episode was really slow and not nearly this fun. Does the first season get better? Reply

I would say it definitely does. The first few episodes are pretty dark and in general things are a lot more heavy in season one. But there are a few episodes that I remember as being fun in the middle of the season. It's kinda bookended by more serious stuff though. Reply

I personally loved the pilot, I was hooked immediately and liked the first 3 eps, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the really great dark humor that emerged. If that's what your after, yes it becomes a lot funnier after the 2nd or 3rd ep. Reply

i personally liked it from the beginning but loved it around episode 4

i think so far season 2 is a lot more fun than season 1 Reply

Loved seeing Sharon Needles & Ginger Minj! This season has been so good. Reply

but it was another glorious episode!!!



LETTY SAID OUT LOUD THAT SHE LOVES JAVIER CALL ME AN AMBULANCE

javier saying all the right things in this episode: how he understand now the thing with the wigs etc but he likes her for what she actually is (while even letty doesn't like her real self)



"Mickey is holding me hostage!



So a regular first date for most women?"



this show is the best



"now go out there and be a slut" says a thief to her hitman boyfriend - relationship goals



spoilers for next 3 episodes by synopsis : [ Spoiler (click to open) ] looks like the next episode is the last "fun" one episode after that letty and javier separate because "they are bad for each other" and letty hits rock bottom again -.- i like call backs to season 1 but can we not chad??? i am already dreading it



I loved this episode, it was a lot of fun. Next week looks like fun too, can wait to meet Letty's grandmother. Reply

I just finished episode 5 of S1 since I kept seeing all your praises for this show. I really, really like it!



I am kind of confused by Letty though. I can't really get a good gauge on who she really is.



I love Javier though. Damn. Reply

