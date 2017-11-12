Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at the #MTVEMA
ONTD fav Lime showcased the latest fashions and his angelic vocals in a lower register, performing his chart topping hit STD at the MTV Europe Music Award. Maybe @MGMT finally got y'all's memos re: vocals.
#NEW | @LiamPayne performing #StripThatDown at the @mtvema’s - via @CapitalOfficial ❤ (12/11) #MTVEMA #2 pic.twitter.com/dDvMTyx4U9— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 12, 2017
#NEW | @LiamPayne performing #StripThatDown at the @mtvema’s - via @CapitalOfficial ❤ (12/11) #MTVEMA #1 pic.twitter.com/tjAQghq0Qe— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 12, 2017
Liam Payne looking good on the #MTVEMA red carpet. pic.twitter.com/3ZhwTzg5Zh— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2017
Bear's father served traffic cone realness on the red carpet, catching the eye of everyone in attendance. Safety first kids!
Oh hiii @LiamPayne 👋😍 #MTVEMA Titta live: https://t.co/rF8flG2ttL pic.twitter.com/fxIbh8u4QX— MTV Sweden (@MTV_Sweden) November 12, 2017
#NEW | @LiamPayne performing at the #MTVEMA (2)— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 12, 2017
(via liamupdates on tumblr) pic.twitter.com/WZpj9BaFOh
#NEW | Liam performing #StripThatDown at the #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/p1QOEnYTKZ— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 12, 2017
#IG | @billboard: 💓 #emas pic.twitter.com/4b2OkC3fQ1— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 12, 2017
Sources: @Payno, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. @MTV Sweden. @PopCrave.
