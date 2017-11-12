Calvins

Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at the #MTVEMA



ONTD fav Lime showcased the latest fashions and his angelic vocals in a lower register, performing his chart topping hit STD at the MTV Europe Music Award. Maybe @MGMT finally got y'all's memos re: vocals.








Bear's father served traffic cone realness on the red carpet, catching the eye of everyone in attendance. Safety first kids!











Sources: @Payno, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. @MTV Sweden. @PopCrave.

🎶Yeah, yeah, yeah, yee-ah🎶

Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,