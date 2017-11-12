Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' at the #MTVEMA

i NEED that orange jacket! Reply

Thread

Link

i could go for it in another color Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jacket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks very forever21 men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate that line in his eyebrow, it looks so dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

Lime?

Would you believe I've never had a lime before....never had an avocado either. Reply

Thread

Link

wow where do you live sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in a dollhouse.

Nah I live in U.S. unfortunately. I've just never had the urge to eat limes or avocados. I like lemons tho!

I hate lemon water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you eat burritos? 😦 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh avocado on its own tastes like nothingness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf is going on with his eyebrows... like at least charlie puth has the excuse of his eyebrow being a scar Reply

Thread

Link

I still could not pick any of the 1D dudes out of a lineup except for Zayn the Hot One. Harry maybe because of his hair. The white dudes all blur together for me tho



That said, I've read some shit people have said about Cheryl because of him (I hope I have the right one here) and god fucking damn. Every fucking basic white guy has conspiracy theorists about their partners that are just downright insulting (ahem ahem, Cumberbatch creeps...spreading rumors that his wife is a human trafficker, right hand man to Harvey Weinstein, a prostitute, bought a fake baby, faked both her pregnancies, is blackmailing her husband, forced him to become a drug addict...)



Edited at 2017-11-13 06:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Zayn the hot addict* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh shit is he an addict? I don't like him because he cheated on Perrie so many times and he's already as far as the public knows cheated on Gigi at least once, but I bet it's a lot more. Is he really an addict too?



Goddamn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

niall is the successful one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Louis is one of the other 1D boys and his "Larry" fans think he's in a secret relationship with Harry and can't be together because of some evil management that they can't leave (even though they don't even have the same management anymore). And his child is fake to keep him in the closet. It's a baby actor. The baby mama is being paid and is a whore/bitch/whatever they can think of. And his girlfriend is a beard.



People think Zayn and Liam are also in a similar situation. But I think there's less of them.



The only one I feel like doesn't get as much conspiracy theories is Niall. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find him so embarrassing now. Just... the clothes, the lyrics, the uncomfortable relationship with Cheryl... Reply

Thread

Link

he looks cute for once Reply

Thread

Link

good god, he's aging terribly Reply

Thread

Link

he's been working really hard okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





😭 my condolences 🙈



Edited at 2017-11-13 07:19 am (UTC) 😭 my condolences 🙈 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's british



(& uses drugs) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i dont understand what he and cheryl even talk about...they seem so different Reply

Thread

Link

lolz, replied to wrong thing.

anyho, i dont think they will last long. 5 years tops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im surprised they lasted this long damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It’s not the age difference but I just can’t imagine what they have in common. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my rain jacket is bright orange but I’m gonna throw a stone from my glass house anyway and say that his jacket’s collar looks pretty tragic paired w that turtle neck. that being said I would wear the shit out of an orange jacket in that colour bc I have tragic style and nothing says happiness quite like orange clothes. Reply

Thread

Link

This jacket looks like a costume from the sci-fi movie from the 70s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ugh fine Reply

Thread

Link

Haaaaaay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tyler is the only fine thing in this thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg damn. What is this from and is there more? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*spoilers*

the gif is in reverse :(

BUT, that means his pants were OFF in the first place, so there's that.

Oh, and idk the movie off hand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what they couldnt lower it a bit so we could see some HOEchlin bulge? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i would #&#%& his &#@#$# and swallow his entire #@$%&#@#. all over my #@#$@#% and @$#@$#$%#% waffle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DADDY Reply

Thread

Link

Y. E. S.



I hope Hoech walks around his house in full suit...but no pants Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's so ugly to me Reply

Thread

Link