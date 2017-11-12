Daniel Franzese Accuses Bijou Phillips of Body Shaming, Homophobia, and Physical Assault

jesus christ Reply

Thread

Link

both she and her rapist husband have always seemed like awful people. david miscaviage should let shelley go and put those two in the hole. Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty much all of the Phillips daughters are basket cases



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

oh, I didn't know she was related to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You leave the one from cougar town alone!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Busy's not related to them, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

busy!! wow @ me never making the connection Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Does Chynna have issues? I know she has addiction issues and is married to a Baldwin, but she always seemed the most normal of the three. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bijou and her rapist husband are both scum, best of luck to their kids



let us not forget the time she called mackenzie a liar w/ regards to their rapist father as well Reply

Thread

Link

oh fuck, they have kids together? i hope they turn out ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently saw Bully for the first time a few months ago. It was hard to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

It's disturbing, but I thought it aged better than Kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I’ve watched much more graphic movies but Bully affected me a lot more. It weirdly made me super nauseous actually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, these older guys I hung out with as a cool teen played it on a loop at their house. It really is a one and done film, idk how anyone could sit and watch it forever. RIP BRAD



Edited at 2017-11-13 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf! I saw it once years ago when blockbuster was still a thing and have no desire to revisit that movie. Which is not to say that it’s a bad movie, it’s just very hard to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bully is...too fucking real for me. Like it just has this rawness to it and they really went for it. The scenes don't feel like a movie. It feels like youre seeing a real assault take place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really stuck with me after watching it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a friend who wrote on OTH and was totally traumatized and sexually harassed by the showrunner Mike Schawahn. So he can fuck off and die with his shit television. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the original commenter deleted but i am NOT surprised at all. he always seemed like such a fucking creep, especially around hilarie burton in the first few seasons. i'm so sorry for your friend. is something coming out about him now? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can someone tell me what the comment said? I was huge oth Stan when I was younger and even flew to Wilmington with Friends to be an extra. (I still cringe thinking about it)



I'm so sorry your friend had to endure that. So horrible. Fuck that ugly fucker Mark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn wtf, I loved that show in HS



was it just him or any of the actors on the show too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just saw the Mark Schwan stuff. Shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes unhinged.



fuck her and her rapist husband. Reply

Thread

Link

basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a horrible person Bijou is :(



Edited at 2017-11-13 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

fucking gross Reply

Thread

Link

Sheeeeeeit Reply

Thread

Link

I know Daniel is trying to give her the benefit of the doubt that she may have changed because she’s “religious” and is married with kids, but her husband is a rapist and scientologist is known for being homophobic. Leah’s show went into detail in an episode this season about all of the homophobic shit in that cult (I think it was the second episode with Paul Haggis, who left the scientology because of Prop 8 (one of his daughters is a lesbian). And also the abuses, but he didn’t find out about that until after he had decided to leave the church. Reply

Thread

Link

That certainly explains Bronson Pinchot's weird story about Tom Cruise not having ice cream around gays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Risky Business was filmed 8 years before Tom joined Scientology Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WHAT? I think I have to look up this story Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m pretty sure Bronson and Tom issues stemmed from Risky Business days and didn’t have anything to do with gay or Scientology. One of the other guys from RB wrote a book and spilled all the tea. Tbh it was kinda boring. Bronson didn’t like Tom because Tom was hooking up with girls 🤷‍♀️ which seems pretty lame imo. This was before Tom and Rebecca got together before filming ended. Ps Mimi Rogers got Tom in Scientology it didn’t have anything to do with gay. Ironically Mimi quit but Tom was too brainwashed by then.



Edited at 2017-11-13 05:36 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what kind of channelling the movie title hell?



what complete and utter trash of a person, and poor daniel Reply

Thread

Link

If she tries to excuse her behavior by claiming it was method acting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt know if her character was the bully so i changed my comment but that was my first thought, i got so mad i could feel my face heat up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, she'll say it was the drugs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her and her rapist husband can go to hell Reply

Thread

Link

DOES NOT SHOCK ME IN THE SLIGHTEST Reply

Thread

Link

Also, how sweet was Brad Renfro. I teared up. I wish he wa still with us. Reply

Thread

Link

Same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was sooo young when he died. i didn't realize. such a loss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know omg. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the more i learn about him the more my heart just breaks for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he remains one of my favorite actors and first crushes. every time i remember his death and all that caused his pain it wrecks me all over again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He died around the same time as heath didn’t he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, the huge crush I had on him when he played Huck. He seemed like such a sweet guy. And poor Daniel. Hollywood/acting is just such a horrible environment for young ppl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link