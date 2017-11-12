raz

Daniel Franzese Accuses Bijou Phillips of Body Shaming, Homophobia, and Physical Assault



Most of ONTD may know Daniel Franzese best for his role in Mean Girls, but his first role was in Larry Clark’s Bully. He was inspired by Ellen Page sharing the abuse she suffered at the hands of Brett Ratner and decided to share his own story. Daniel Franzese identifies as queer, was not out yet, and was worried how it would affect his career. Bijou Phillips abused him on set, demanding to know if he was gay and subsequently making fun of his sexual orientation and body. He also says she kicked him very hard in the back of the head, possibly giving him a concussion. He describes the experience as “the most stressful experience of my life on or off set” that resulted in “a PTSD that had me stay closeted for a long time.”

FYI she is now a scientologist and is married to Danny Masterson, who has been accused of rape by four separate women.

Daniel’s full account below the cut.



