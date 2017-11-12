Daniel Franzese Accuses Bijou Phillips of Body Shaming, Homophobia, and Physical Assault
Daniel Franzese on his experience working with Bijou Phillips: "As we were shooting she kept loudly saying 'Are you gay?!' and laughing while the producers and photographer did nothing to stop her" https://t.co/429hMmDqrU— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 13, 2017
Most of ONTD may know Daniel Franzese best for his role in Mean Girls, but his first role was in Larry Clark’s Bully. He was inspired by Ellen Page sharing the abuse she suffered at the hands of Brett Ratner and decided to share his own story. Daniel Franzese identifies as queer, was not out yet, and was worried how it would affect his career. Bijou Phillips abused him on set, demanding to know if he was gay and subsequently making fun of his sexual orientation and body. He also says she kicked him very hard in the back of the head, possibly giving him a concussion. He describes the experience as “the most stressful experience of my life on or off set” that resulted in “a PTSD that had me stay closeted for a long time.”
FYI she is now a scientologist and is married to Danny Masterson, who has been accused of rape by four separate women.
Daniel’s full account below the cut.
Actor @WhatsupDanny details his experience with @BijouPhillips in a Facebook post. Bijou's husband @dannymasterson is currently under investigation by the LA District Attorney/LAPD for violently raping four women. https://t.co/1XlIReC5Ed pic.twitter.com/Kn5H0ZTkzO— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 12, 2017
let us not forget the time she called mackenzie a liar w/ regards to their rapist father as well
Bully is...too fucking real for me. Like it just has this rawness to it and they really went for it. The scenes don't feel like a movie. It feels like youre seeing a real assault take place.
I'm so sorry your friend had to endure that. So horrible. Fuck that ugly fucker Mark.
was it just him or any of the actors on the show too?
fuck her and her rapist husband.
what complete and utter trash of a person, and poor daniel