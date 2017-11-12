who were the 2 graves for that Rick was standing over?? Reply

[ SPOILER ] Carl and Judith Andrew Lincoln said it was Glenn and Abraham, but a lot of fans think he was just covering up a spoiler and it was really. We don't know for sure yet. Reply

Was this the scene in the first episode scene? i thought that was at Alexandria and G/A are buried at Hilltop Reply

FINALLY, an episode I'm excited for. I've missed Negan. Reply

hate to admit it, but I have too Reply

I'm trying to find a king Ezekiel icon. My stanning is reaching new highs. It's time. Reply

its the episode we were all waiting for, negan and gabe hour Reply

I've been waiting for it. Some of us like Negan. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Yep. He's my Problematic Fave. Reply

fuck off chris, daryl didnt say much last season? he had an entire episode to himself. im sure he's doing just fine Reply

Daryl focused episodes are the worst imo Reply

I'm still not over the trauma of his lost in the woods episode. Ugh. Daryl should have been beat to death last season instead of Glenn. Reply

He wasn’t saying much in it though. Reply

I would never survive because I would be trying to help some dumb animal.

Why didn't Gabriel just start shooting when Negan stepped out of the shadows? Stop putting Negan in situations where the opposite character can easily kill him Reply

Me too. I’d died in the first 5 hours of an apocalypse trying to save my own dogs. Reply

so far that ep was my favorite this season :D and im glad next week isnt 100% negan and the saviors and we get to see rick. my fav thing about next week is the promo for 8x6 will have my queen michonne finally!!! Reply

Michonne is back? Yay! Is Carl in the preview, too? Reply

she might(like a 1% chance lol) be in ep 5, but she's definitely in ep 6 :D Reply

Parent

My roommate came in when they were showing the those who we've lost on TD and she was asking all kinds of questions because she's never watched. lol. This is season 8, pal. Reply

At least it was during TD & not TWD. I’d be like “GTFO!” Reply

ngl kinda avoiding this ep because of Shiva. 😢 Reply

What happens to Shiva?? Reply

not sure if spoilers are ok and on a new device without a tag but....nothing good. Reply

It's a really good episode despite the lack of Michonne and Carl. Reply

it's honestly a great episode. khary and cooper are such great additions to the cast so giving them a full episode alongside melissa, probably one of the best they have left, was a top to bottom good show Reply

What happened? ? Reply

Oh shit desus! Reply

I feel like I spent more time skipping commercials than watching the actual show. Reply

This was the first episode this season that I actually enjoyed. Bless Jerry, Carol and Ezekiel for breathing some life into it. Rick channeling Indiana Jones was fun, too.



Of course we have to ruin the momentum with Negan. His dialogue is so fucking cringeworthy I can barely stand it. Reply

NGL i've missed simon Reply

I wish they’d cast him to play Negan instead of JDM. Reply

Was anyone else bawling at this episode? My mom had to come hold me because I was crying so hard Reply

