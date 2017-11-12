November 12th, 2017, 07:09 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 8x05 Sneak Peek source Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
Participation Grade Question
Why didn't Gabriel just start shooting when Negan stepped out of the shadows? Stop putting Negan in situations where the opposite character can easily kill him
What happened? ?
Of course we have to ruin the momentum with Negan. His dialogue is so fucking cringeworthy I can barely stand it.