Shameless 8x03 Promo + Clip - "God Bless Her Rotting Soul"

how has frank not been killed off yet??

Because this show only gets rid of the good characters.

aw, omg, this truth

I felt bad for Ian in this ep when he was crying with the guy lol. It sucks when it feels like you're the only one who hasn't moved on.



LOL@ Ians tattoo.



I also felt bad for Debbies boyfriend.



I'm still like :/ @ V/Kev/Svet not making up but I was shocked they kept yevgeny(?).



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:22 am (UTC)

Well, isn't she in jail? They're not heartless

Yeah but she still stole the bar from under them.

they adopted him, didn't they? i think all three of the kids are legally kev/v/svet's.

Yeah, I just mean considering the circumstances there are ppl I'm sure wouldn't do the same.

True, but they like kids and I don't think they'd let him be thrown in the system, they don't trust it. Plus the kids have bonded I'm sure

the body-shaming was unnecessary tbh. there was a better way for the ian storyline to be done imo. also, what the fuck, it's like the are challenging people with debbie. like "oh you guys think she's intolerable? you've seen nothing yet."



Edited at 2017-11-13 04:03 am (UTC)

how were the first two eps? i think im going to wait and binge

Plan on binging about midway through so within the next two weeks

My parents Showtime would cancel last week. Ugh!

these season has been sooooo fucking boring. i am trying to decide if i am genuinely just over this show, or if i'm just annoyed because everyone i know has finally started obsessing over the show and i kinda lost "my" show.

Did everyone start watching it because it's on netflix?

Kev having to deal with cancer could've been a nice storyline if treated right. They did great stuff with Ian's bipolar disorder, well most of the time anyways...



I've been to a bear bar once and met a super nice guy, went out a few times but the bitch ended up being a vengeful idiot who sent my dick pics to my sister.



Is there a link for tonight's episode?

I know most hate Frank, and I get that, but I can't help feeling so endeared by his attempt to be a good employee.



I loved Liam's sleepover with his friend and how they were so pumped to jump on the sofa and drink soda. Reply

Same. I know he'll fuck up again, but I like seeing him good...well, better lol

