Shameless 8x03 Promo + Clip - "God Bless Her Rotting Soul"
A violent meth dealer threatens the Gallaghers, forcing Ian, Carl, Lip and Debbie to find a way to pay him off without involving Fiona. Fiona battles it out with a vindictive tenant. Lip cares for a down-and-out Professor Youens. Frank - miraculously - attains something resembling sainthood. (Air date: Nov. 19, 2017)
source, 2
LOL@ Ians tattoo.
I also felt bad for Debbies boyfriend.
I'm still like :/ @ V/Kev/Svet not making up but I was shocked they kept yevgeny(?).
I've been to a bear bar once and met a super nice guy, went out a few times but the bitch ended up being a vengeful idiot who sent my dick pics to my sister.
I loved Liam's sleepover with his friend and how they were so pumped to jump on the sofa and drink soda.
i think it’s because it got so frustrating to watch and not only do these characters not progress, they like move backwards and get worse if that makes sense. and it just makes it impossible to root for them. i think i peace tf out after debbie raped that guy and they barely made a big deal out of it. it was such a relief to quit this family tbh :/
but i mean, #emmyforemmy always