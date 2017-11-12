Selene.

Zayn and Gigi celebrate 2 years together.


  • Gigi and Zayn have been together since November 2015.

  • They met in New York at a party.

  • They broke briefly in June when she caught him in some lies.

  • They are good now "part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity."

  • They are family.


Full time line here.

