Zayn and Gigi celebrate 2 years together.
Gigi Hadid posted this on her Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/VxCJXcJWNV— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) November 13, 2017
- Gigi and Zayn have been together since November 2015.
- They met in New York at a party.
- They broke briefly in June when she caught him in some lies.
- They are good now "part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity."
- They are family.
Congrats to them both
Right?! I was confused for a sec.
im dumb, i don't understand? are they nonbinary? :O
I honestly can see them lasting a long time,
