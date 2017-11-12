Vulture Profiles Armie Hammer
Here are some photos of @armiehammer by @amandademme https://t.co/6F1wBDT9jS pic.twitter.com/USNz77uyQ8— Vulture (@vulture) November 13, 2017
-Quit social media because he didn't like the Armie Hammer dancing memes / filming the dancing scene (there was no music playing) "This is hell. Can we switch this for more nude scenes, please?"
-Armie on Man From U.N.C.L.E. not doing better at the box office : “That might be the Armie Hammer effect.”
-Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Armie: “I think Armie’s a very complex person,” said the Italian director, who also made I Am Love and A Bigger Splash. “It’s not just that he’s beautiful-looking. It’s that, plus his inner turmoil, that is fascinating to me.”
-Armie on playing Oliver: “There are a lot of things about Oliver that resonated with me, and primarily it was that projection of ease and casualness and comfort that you might not actually be feeling all the time,” said Hammer. “My whole life, I’m bluffing my way through it all. And Luca was just like, ‘Nope, that doesn’t work around here’ — which was terrifying.”
-On filming CMBYN: “The feeling of operating from that place of passion is really contagious and soul-satiating,” he said. “It’s the safest place I’ve ever been in my life still to this day when it comes to feeling complete empathy, complete understanding, and complete love, no matter what. But then … he knows if you’re lying. He knows if you’re not being honest, whether in real life or in the performance. And he will not back off.”
-On Withdrawing Towards the End of Filming: “Everybody was sort of lashing out because this thing was ending and nobody wanted it to, Honestly, I think I had fallen in love with Luca.”
-On his experience with Call Me By Your Name: “Now they’ll be hard-pressed to make me do something I don’t feel passionate about, To be perfectly honest, for as much as people really seem to enjoy the movie, it pales so much in comparison to the actual process of making it. Other people didn’t get that experience. I did. Watching it feels like reading CliffsNotes of an amazing book. I was there every day, all day, living this thing, so now when I watch it for two hours, it’s just too quick. I wish I could go back to that place.”
source
i watched the movie!!! and have one thing to say: what the fuck!!!!!! also read the profile it's really good and the writer said there'd be more!!!! woo
I'm pretty sure it's one of my favorite movies ever. God I just loved it SO SO SO MUCH. and I didn't expect it to be SO funny! Like the scene where the couple was bickering back and forth. I literally had tears in my eyes. Also when they kept checking the time. akjdfldfja Timothée was SO SO GOOD. and their chemistry was really good. That last scene maaaaaaaaaaaan phew I had to sit and soak it in for like 3-5 minutes after it ended. I can't wait to watch it again (whenever it manages to make its way to Houston)
I can't wait to watch it again as well. It's already been almost three months and I'm slowly dying. One and a half to go.
werq
You didn't lie