Vulture Profiles Armie Hammer

Lol OP I was just about to submit this. What did you think of the movie?

I'm pretty sure it's one of my favorite movies ever. God I just loved it SO SO SO MUCH. and I didn't expect it to be SO funny! Like the scene where the couple was bickering back and forth. I literally had tears in my eyes. Also when they kept checking the time. akjdfldfja Timothée was SO SO GOOD. and their chemistry was really good. That last scene maaaaaaaaaaaan phew I had to sit and soak it in for like 3-5 minutes after it ended. I can't wait to watch it again (whenever it manages to make its way to Houston) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Oliver asking Elio what the time is when he knows he's seen the note is one of my favourite little moments.



I can't wait to watch it again as well. It's already been almost three months and I'm slowly dying. One and a half to go. I can't wait to watch it again as well. It's already been almost three months and I'm slowly dying. One and a half to go. Reply

i was realllllly shocked at how fun and playful it was, too. Reply

he comes across very self-effacing and endearing here. this profile was intense tbh, i didn't realize the movie meant that much to him Reply

Yeah, I was taken aback by how much he opened up here. It's a great interview. Reply

I think he would make such a good Bruce Wayne but I’m not sure if how he would be at Batman. Reply

i remember googling him after the social network came out and reading his father's a billionaire Reply

i don't think they have a very good relationship Reply

he can get you a pallet of baking soda if you ask him politely. Reply

his family is loaded but i also get the impression that he's extremely humble. Reply

They're definitely old money since Armie's great-granddad is an oil tycoon billionaire. Reply

I think I read somewhere that he doesn't have a relationship with his dad or maybe even his family because he dropped out of high school and they didn't agree with what he chose to do? It's entirely possible that I am thinking of someone else, haha Reply

he's so fucking hot tbh Reply

and his voice is v sexy. Reply

armie's an interesting actor. despite his big budget flops i think he's gonna be successful and is better suited towards indie work. can't wait to see CMBYN.



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:32 am (UTC)

ready for his award season slayage Reply

him and his wife always look fresh af Reply

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/article36212157.ece/BINARY/ipanews_becbf32a-9247-4497-8ca1-6182db2f0118_embedded80127 this whole outfit is a fucking LOOK. i want that sweater so badly: Reply

also: does anyone know if he's gonna be green lantern Reply

idts every time he gets asked about it he gets really annoyed lol Reply

ok good. i hope not Reply

He needs to be Batman, replace Bloated Batfleck Armie!! Your our only hope! Reply

imo, the last legit gorgeous actor left in hollywood. such a shame. Reply

lol being a white man in hollywood must be a trip. idk how many bombs his bland flop ass was attached to but he'll just keep getting chances until something hits and then everyone will be on his dick



werq

The Lone Ranger bombing should have been the John Carter that destroyed his career but he is like teflon somehow Reply

john carter didn't even end kitsch's career so that def wasn't gonna happen with armie Reply

lol that shit is so true Reply

You didn't lie Reply

im loving these tortured nihilistic poet portraits Reply

He was the best part of Man From U.N.C.L.E. Reply

i do think he's a super engaging actor and very much the shining parts of some really bad movies Reply

I'm so happy he did the CMBYN audiobook and not some rando. His voice is so nice. I can't to see the movie and cry tbh. Reply

