ONTD Original: Let's Go Gothic!

I really liked Carmilla but Uncle Silas was a bit of a slog. Reply

Thread

Link

For me the hardest part of Uncle Silas was the language... It needed translation footnotes with some of that dialogue lol. Especially that creepy character Dudley. But otherwise I really loved it, maybe my favorite out of this challenge list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This post is a masterpiece!! Thanks for the recs!! Reply

Thread

Link

Aw you're welcome!! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bringing back my Halloween icon for this spooky-ish post! Reply

Thread

Link

That house is perfect for this post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i love this post! i made a "gothic horror" bibliography brochure for our halloween display. i can't remember what all i used but the vanishing was def in there :P Reply

Thread

Link

That's so cool! I need to find more Gothic books, I may have to do this challenge again lol. I really liked The Vanishing (esp that cover - i want that house!) - I should read more Wendy Webb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas Reply

Thread

Link

Came here to see if Carmilla was on the list.



Also am not sure if it counts but Cruel Beauty was basically "gothic" imo. Reply

Thread

Link

There's also Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier but it's a snooze fest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow rude. I enjoyed that one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aw I liked Rebecca.



I haven't really read much Gothic beyond this post and some other books, but definitely a standout is Nine Coaches Waiting. I thought that one had some wonderful suspense to it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love the post OP <3 I love gothic novels!





hm, I've read 4/10 of those books. I hate reading books when the author thinks they're *totally* gothic, but they're actually not >___> I've read way too many of those lately



eta: if anyone wants some gothic recs, let me know what you like! I'm into classic & modern gothic (tho I don't know much about gothic romance from the 1940s-1960s or w/e)



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want to do this challenge again so I may be asking you for help when I need to find a book for a task LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really should stay out of these book posts, my list of books to read it already too long. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a super neat post!! I haven't read any of these books...guess I should add some to my list :D Reply

Thread

Link

Same! I have a manual list I'm working on, lol. I love when OP makes these posts. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny cuz I've been reading books for other posts I want to make, but then today I was sitting on the couch feeling all crampy and shitty and thought hmm I'm in the mood to talk Gothic books and here we are! lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol! Go for it :) My personal favorites were Mistress of Mellyn, The Vanishing, and Uncle Silas. The bummer about Uncle Silas, and I kinda mentioned this up above, is the language. It needed a translation at times, for real lol.



But if you're looking for a faster read that's easier to digest then Anna Dressed in Blood is good too. I actually think I liked the sequel/final book better, though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember the Mary Reilly movie trailers terrifing me as a kid lol Ider anything but Julia Roberts.



Is the book creepy? Like...scary creepy? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't remember it being creepy - tense for sure, but also it is a little sad because of Mary's past that she is still dealing with throughout the story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people have told me to read The Monk by Matthew Lewis. I'm sure that I will never read it tbh. I'm sure it's worth reading but I got other things I'm actually interested in.



Edited at 2017-11-13 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That book is insane lol. Definitely save for when (if ever) you're in the mood for it because the whole time I was like "what the fuck?" at all the depravity. It had some really interesting parts to it (like a ghost story of a bleeding nun), and then at other points it was boring as hell, and then it had a quite memorable ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah like ... I'd rather reread angela carter tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to read it at some point, but yeah...you have to be *really* interested in gothic literature before reading an 18th century gothic novel. those can be tedious to get through Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also cute post op!! Reply

Thread

Link



Aw thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Never have I seen such oppression. Did you see this:Never have I seen such oppression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be honest I want to read ALL OF THESE.



After a bad breakup, romance novels have lost their shine (even gay romance). My reading has suffered tho because I mostly read romance. Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for such a great post, OP! ♥



I haven't read any of these, lol, but the synopsis for The Vanishing sounds pretty intriguing. I'm gonna have to make a note to read it soon. Reply

Thread

Link

I love your icon!



I look forward to hearing what you think when you read it :) I think it'll be good for chilly weather reading! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, bb! Yours is so cute, too! ♥



Will do! And yeeeessss, I plan to read it when it gets colder down here, lol. Too bad my actual fireplace is shut off for good, though, haha. There's always Lil' Bub's adorable yule log videos to put on while reading. :3



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link