Hollywood Men on Louis C.K.
Hey. Hi. As a man I would like to confirm that Louis CK, and literally every man you have ever met, knows it's not okay to masturbate in front of a cornered woman. Fuck his feigned confusion on their willingness to be part of that.— Justin Guarini (@JustinGuarini) November 12, 2017
I shared this earlier. In the wake of the Louis CK story, I did not want it lost in the shuffle that Dana and Julia did an amazing show at Aspen. We ALL knew what happened after. I’m glad they finally shared THEIR story on THEIR terms. https://t.co/oQFBL0oNkd— Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) November 10, 2017
Creator of Parks & Recreation Mike Schur apologized for having Louis C.K. on his show. He is under the same management as Amy Poehler.
Misogyny is a cancer. Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure. https://t.co/KgZXuzTNmB— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017
I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry.— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017
All men need to do better. Some men just need to do more better than others. But all men can do better. We can stop encouraging bullshit. We can stop "laughing" at "jokes" we suspect are admissions of guilt. We can start snitchin. We can respect boundaries. We can believe women.— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 10, 2017
A lot of these tweets I gathered from Timothy Simons’ twitter, who plays Jonah on Veep. He’s been retweeting lots of people who are critical of Louis C.K.
I was a fan of Louis CK because I thought his work was brave and personal. The woman coming forward are way more brave, and those stories are way more personal than anything he could have done. Kudos to them.— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) November 10, 2017
It's not kicking someone when they are down when you are acknowledging and supporting those who are finally able to get up.— Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) November 10, 2017
“I finally see how deeply my actions have affected other people emotionally since they are now affecting me financially.”— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 10, 2017
Louie’s actions aside, it must be nice to have a manager who’s SO in your corner. Like, if I commit a crime, is my agent gonna cover it up for me? He couldn’t even get me Dodgers playoffs tickets.— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 11, 2017
I️ have immense respect for the women who spoke out about the degrading and disgusting situations that Louis C.K. chose to drag them into...— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 10, 2017
Many people, like myself, don’t know what its like to experience sexual abuse. It’s important that we listen and acknowledge our ignorance of what others go through and help things change.— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 10, 2017
Also Marc Maron doesn’t have a comment now, but tune in to his sponsored podcast so he can continue to disappoint you.
I've been friends with Louis CK for a long time. I read the article and none of it is good. I'll have more to say about it on my own show and not a shitty platform like Twitter.— marc maron (@marcmaron) November 10, 2017
While there are plenty of men in comedy and Hollywood who haven't spoken out — Kumail Nanjiani, for one, who is usually vocal about this type of thing and recently tweeted support for Ellen Page but has kept mum on this — there have been some who have shitty takes. Damon Wayans Jr deleted this tweet, but the internet is forever:
Ughhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/5R52acqolc— Kat Angus (@katangus) November 11, 2017
like the movie is great and i want it to do well during award season but he aint making it easy right now and its a shame.
I’m not up on LCK. I follow Kumail on twitter but I admit I don’t know that much about him either.
If yes they’re friends, unless I see that he’s come out in support of him, I’m wondering if it’s something he’s got to process or digest. If a longtime close friend of mine were to be accused and then admit the behavior was true, I might need some time to really cope and reflect. On the one hand, of course I’d be horrified. Otoh, I’d wonder, how did I not know, did I know but subliminally live in denial because the truth was too hard to process, etc. For people who’ve had longstanding relationships (eg friends) there’s also the question do you cut ties and ditch friend in time of “need” or do you hate what they did but support them through counseling and so on.
What LCK did was awful. Not defending only proposing possible reason Kumail hasn’t said anything.
maybe louis helped kumail out when he was coming up?
