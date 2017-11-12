Hollywood Men on Louis C.K.

im so disappointed in kumail. hes tweeted daily about roy moore but nothing about this. not even a like of someone elses tweet. Reply

While putting together this post (mostly b/c i wanted to post Justin Guarini’s tweet), I first looked at Kumail’s account b/c I was CERTAIN he must have tweeted something. I don’t see ANYTHING. Very disappointing. Reply

I'm a little surprised by his silence. I didn't think he was known to be friends with Louis or anything. Huh. Reply

How come he's kept quiet? Does he have history with Louis? Reply

i wonder why he hasn't said anything. like he must realise it's super obvious that he hasn't said anything about this when he's so vocal about everything else. Reply

He's too busy telling people to watch his movie to do anything of substance. Unfollowed him. Reply

im just now seeing his tweet from today. had i saw it when he posted it i would have mentioned something.



like the movie is great and i want it to do well during award season but he aint making it easy right now and its a shame. Reply

Unfollowed him as well. Reply

I unfollowed him when he was being over the top about the big sick literally thanking everybody from craft services to producers one by one. I was thinking about refollowing him but nope, not today Reply

For real. His wife had a veiled tweet about consent that didn’t even mention C.K., you couldn’t even like that?!?! This is very unlike him. V disappointed. Reply

Are/were they friends?



I’m not up on LCK. I follow Kumail on twitter but I admit I don’t know that much about him either.



If yes they’re friends, unless I see that he’s come out in support of him, I’m wondering if it’s something he’s got to process or digest. If a longtime close friend of mine were to be accused and then admit the behavior was true, I might need some time to really cope and reflect. On the one hand, of course I’d be horrified. Otoh, I’d wonder, how did I not know, did I know but subliminally live in denial because the truth was too hard to process, etc. For people who’ve had longstanding relationships (eg friends) there’s also the question do you cut ties and ditch friend in time of “need” or do you hate what they did but support them through counseling and so on.



What LCK did was awful. Not defending only proposing possible reason Kumail hasn’t said anything. Reply

i'm not that surprised by kumail's silence. it's obvious he harbors a lot of internalized misogyny and oftentimes expresses it Reply

i'm so surprised by this because i didn't think they were especially close, either

maybe louis helped kumail out when he was coming up? Reply

Maybe he needs to take a breather. God damn!!! Reply

i'm not surprised anymore since he's been quiet about his friend devin faraci.



Edited at 2017-11-13 02:05 am (UTC)

If it’s someone a person likes the story changes. Dare I say white feminist Amy Poehler was more than likely aware of this when C.K. was playing officer Dave but she probably didn’t care Reply

before his career got a boost I heard constant reports of him being a sexist asshole Reply

"So disappointed"? So he has to write a tweet obligatorily in order to erase all the good things he has done and said before?



I would say I'm disappointed but not to the point to ignore his good deeds. Reply

I wouldn't have thought much if it if he wasn't very active on Twitter and posted maybe once a week, but I just checked his Twitter and he makes SEVERAL POSTS a day. Yikes. Reply

It's easy to write 180 or so characters and tweet about social justice/progress until shit REALLY hits the fan. Take the He For She campaign, for example. All these men had to do was put on a t-shirt and say they're feminists and they were getting heaps of praise for doing the bare minimum. But where are they now? Reply

i hope twitter is dragging damon to hell and back for that godforsaken tweet



anyway, i won't miss louis ck or his shit ~comedy. toodles Reply

damon wayan's tweet is so utterly unsurprising tbh Reply

What did he say? Reply

gorl did you even glance at the post Reply

its in the post bb! Reply

mte Reply

My soul angrily left my body for five minutes when I saw it. Reply

Before Happy Endings ended I remember people saying him, Adam Pally and Eliza Coupe are assholes on Twitter so his comment doesn't surprise me.



I sometimes find him funny but geez.



Edited at 2017-11-13 02:24 am (UTC)

Right? Like of course he tweeted that. He and his dad have the same misogynistic sense of humor. I love Happy Endings but he can choke. Reply

yeah Reply

made me wanna vomit. Reply

marc maron's response doesn't surprise me, i feel like he wasn't acting at all on glow. Reply

He grosses me out big time Reply

Same. He dated a smaller beauty guru from Houston a few years ago. I think she was maybe 26 at the time? And literally she had tweeted about liking his podcast or something and then maybe a month later he was flying out to Houston and she was going to LA a lot. Reply

Yeah I think one of the plot points of his canceled show were about her and how she was supposedly crazy Reply

same. ive always gotten that vibe from him that that's just who he is. I'm not saying blacklist the dude or accuse him or crimes, im just saying I don't like him and I get a bad vibe. Reply

That second Paul F Thompkins tweet got a legit laugh out of me which is nice because sometimes how heavy this all is can be a bit exhausting. Reply

same Reply

He’s the best Reply

His Tweet is great. Reply

Cannot wait for Louis CK's redemption tour and everyone eventually forgiving him. Reply

Tbh, his demography has never been people who give a shit about this issues so chances this will happen are high. Reply

You think all his mid 20s white male libertarian neck beard fans think he needs forgiving for anything? They could have left the room! He asked first! He’s being kinkshamed! Etc. Reply

this. "i don't think any of these women are telling the truth, they're just bandwagoning!" ugh. Reply

justin guariniiiiiii



TELL 'EM



/ sentences i never thought i'd say in the year of our lord 2017 Reply

Someone give him another Diet Dr Pepper commercial!! Honestly, he’s a talented dude, this makes me hope for a Justin Guarini resurgence. Reply

Honestly, he’s a talented dude



No lies! I saw him on Broadway and when I saw he was in the cast I was like, "lol, wut?" But he was so good! Reply

He showed up in a skit on Conan and I was just like oh, really? good for him Reply

I had a Ken doll that looked just like him when i was younger and it creeped me out I feel bad for judging him so poorly based on From Justin to Kelly. Reply

He’s the sweet one! Reply

ya, his was a good tweet. Reply

Little SweeeEeeet Reply

I love Timothy so much. Like, as much as the world should hate Jonah. That much. Reply

lol same.



Jonah is the literal worst, but the guy who plays him seems to be genuinely lovely which ALMOST makes me feel bad for hating Jonah so much. Reply

Exactly. So many conflicting emotions lol. Reply

He's so good at playing Jonah tho. It's like Ross on Friends. He's the wooooooorst, but David Schwimmer made him entertaining.



And Timothy seems like such a sweetheart. Reply

I am so happy that all my faves are amazing...Paul Scheer, PFT, Tim Simons, W....thank you for not sucking. Reply

That Damon Wayans tweet...men have this horrid ability to constantly disgust me in new and horrifying ways. Reply

OT



I haven’t watched GOT in years , and shocked that is how they made the Mad King look . I guess the budget was blown for fake nails and a ratty wig Reply

tim simons is actually one of the few examples of men who actually strive to do better.



damon wayans jr is a fucking idiot and this isn't the first time he's shown himself so he can fuck off into space.



Reply

Brad from Happy Endings....i expected more from you. Reply

Damon has never been shit. He’s endearing as Brad but he himself has always been a sexist POS. Reply

Stop ruining my favorite things! Reply

his dad also supported Cosby, so i think the entire family may be garbage. Reply

Team Dave.



I've been rewatching Happy Endings and I never realized how he was usually the voice of reason. Love how he quit his job and ended up doing something he loved too. Reply

DWJ has been trash



hari kondabolu also commented on his fb

Reply

Thank god hari isn't trash. I actually like him Reply

he's getting so much shit for his apu documentary too right now Reply

His brother is in Das Racist, right? Reply

you gonna call out your brother dapwell then, bb? especially when his friends, riz & heems are about to go down in flames? Reply

I like Marc's podcast a lot, but I'm not surprised he copped out with that response Reply

