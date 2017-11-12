raz

Hollywood Men on Louis C.K.

The vast majority of men in Hollywood (and especially men in comedy) have been pretty quiet about Louis C.K., even after this shitty “apology.” I’ve gathered tweets from the few who have condemned him and/or lauded the victims who came forward, plus Marc Maron and Damon Wayans Jr who ain’t shit.



Creator of Parks & Recreation Mike Schur apologized for having Louis C.K. on his show. He is under the same management as Amy Poehler.



A lot of these tweets I gathered from Timothy Simons’ twitter, who plays Jonah on Veep. He’s been retweeting lots of people who are critical of Louis C.K.



Also Marc Maron doesn’t have a comment now, but tune in to his sponsored podcast so he can continue to disappoint you.



While there are plenty of men in comedy and Hollywood who haven’t spoken out — Kumail Nanjiani, for one, who is usually vocal about this type of thing and recently tweeted support for Ellen Page but has kept mum on this — there have been some who have shitty takes. Damon Wayans Jr deleted this tweet, but the internet is forever:



