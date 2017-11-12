November 12th, 2017, 04:48 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 8x04 Sneak Peek + Viewing Post source Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 228228 comments Add comment
Also, Chandler's most recent tweet has me cocking my head.
Edited at 2017-11-13 02:06 am (UTC)
Then occasionally an obnoxious overwrought conversation about whether or not you should kill people who tried to kill you, and then weird slo-mo shots of people staring into middle distance.
I'm still pissed at how little care the show gave to Ross/Jordan on Talkng Dead because they had to promote Norman's shitty motorcycle show
im also setting myself up to be disappointed again lmao
The difference between the CGI for the trash heap and the tiger was jarring.