I am bummed that we're getting another episode without Michonne or Carl.

That's disappointing :( This show needs more Michonne and Carl.

same :( i miss my queen! and we need more carl!

I'm seriously so bored without them.



Also, Chandler's most recent tweet has me cocking my head.



Edited at 2017-11-13 02:06 am (UTC)

Same. And same.

I saw that. Pretty sure he's trying to throw people off.

I've stopped watching honestly.

i hope Daryl and Aaron get together now and raise baby Gracie.

Aaron can do better than Daryl. Jesus is hot and clearly knows how to use shampoo - he's definitely the superior choice.

I second this. I'm here for Aaron/Jesus.

come on now we all know aaron is way too good for daryl. jesus is the way.

i've really checked out of this season. have only seen the first episode. how has it been so far?

A lot better than last season. Still some frustrating moments, but at least it's moving faster and Rick isn't cowed and humiliated every episode.

Negan hasn't shown up again yet so it's not terrible

negan has ruined this whole show for me.

It's basically everyone going "pew pew pew" for 45 minutes.

I've watched every episode but I can't remember a thing that's happened :/

Boring af to be honest. It's just people shooting at each other for 40 minutes and I have no idea who like 90% of them are.



Then occasionally an obnoxious overwrought conversation about whether or not you should kill people who tried to kill you, and then weird slo-mo shots of people staring into middle distance. Reply

This episode is 99% Kingdom related and I'm not invested in them

Does anybody have a link for Shameless?

I'm still pissed at how little care the show gave to Ross/Jordan on Talkng Dead because they had to promote Norman's shitty motorcycle show

I actually watched the first episode last week. They changed the format - it's a lot better than last season, but still not interesting enough for me to watch again.

He is so cute.

idky but i feel like this ep might actually be good :D





im also setting myself up to be disappointed again lmao Reply

Shit. Just as they said 'Previously on the..." my SlingTV went out.

i still cannot at that damn cgi tiger

its not as bad as last year, at least

I'm still surprised at how decent the tiger actually looks.

They really spent most of the budget on that tiger and it showed last season.



The difference between the CGI for the trash heap and the tiger was jarring. Reply

have Carole and Ezekiel done it yet??

you know, all these people wouldnt have had to die if Negan was killed the 90 difference chances they had

they need to hire a writer who knows how to actually write dialogue, cause all these people do is speeches or fucking monologues, at each other lol

I always zone out during those speeches lol

While plinky piano plays, or yanni synthesizer soundscapes.

Sometimes I get tired of the speeches.

