ferdaddy

Nick Jonas is Dating A Victoria's Secret Model

In the latest edition of how fame allows you luxuries in life, Nicky J is batting above his league and dating VS model Georgia Fowler.
A source said the two are casually dating: "She thinks he is very sweet and sexy. Every time they hang out he has been a complete gentleman. They are not exclusive."
She's apparently smitten with him (lol). The two left Joe's engagement party together.

