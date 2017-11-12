Autumn ♡

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Female Empowerment

Having either of the Olsen twins comment on anything to do with where they stand in terms of politics or social issues is a rarity, to say the least. The mystery that surrounds them puts their fans in the position to merely speculate on the status of their psyche—the only possible clues being what we were exposed to while they were child stars, many years ago.

Now, at age 31, the Olsens are a legitimate fashion force, and Coveteur was invited a peak at something we, as an audience, have not seen in quite some time: a list of Mary-Kate and Ashley favourites.



A 32-page, 8x10" hardcover book from 1993 titled, Hillary Rodham Clinton, could be spotted on a surface within the Elizabeth and James store in Los Angeles' The Grove. Nearby on the same table; an XS tee that reads DREAMER and a pink pin large enough to hold the message, never underestimate the power of a woman.

"We found the book online along with the vintage pins. We gravitate towards anything with positive messages that support women and female empowerment," says Mary-Kate.

A set of pencils can be spotted not too far away as well, with a variety of quotes that range from, "FRESH OUT OF FUCKS" to "I'M KIND OF A BIG DEAL", the sisters reveal their favourite pencil sayings...

Ashley: "My favorite is DO YOUR BEST."
Mary-Kate: "Mine is GOOD VIBES ONLY."


