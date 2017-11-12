Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Female Empowerment
Having either of the Olsen twins comment on anything to do with where they stand in terms of politics or social issues is a rarity, to say the least. The mystery that surrounds them puts their fans in the position to merely speculate on the status of their psyche—the only possible clues being what we were exposed to while they were child stars, many years ago.
Now, at age 31, the Olsens are a legitimate fashion force, and Coveteur was invited a peak at something we, as an audience, have not seen in quite some time: a list of Mary-Kate and Ashley favourites.
A 32-page, 8x10" hardcover book from 1993 titled, Hillary Rodham Clinton, could be spotted on a surface within the Elizabeth and James store in Los Angeles' The Grove. Nearby on the same table; an XS tee that reads DREAMER and a pink pin large enough to hold the message, never underestimate the power of a woman.
"We found the book online along with the vintage pins. We gravitate towards anything with positive messages that support women and female empowerment," says Mary-Kate.
A set of pencils can be spotted not too far away as well, with a variety of quotes that range from, "FRESH OUT OF FUCKS" to "I'M KIND OF A BIG DEAL", the sisters reveal their favourite pencil sayings...
Ashley: "My favorite is DO YOUR BEST."
Mary-Kate: "Mine is GOOD VIBES ONLY."
Bonus nostalgia reminder: It Takes Two turns 22 next week!
These two escaped child stardom while they could and used their means to become creative directors to a legitimate business. The fact that they never had egos is what brought them where they are now imo. They totally ditched the spotlight and focused on putting together an amazing team for The Row and Elizabeth and James.
They're very art-driven with intriguing tastes too. I love these girls, they're a lot more intelligent than casual fans give them credit for.
nice to see they have better sense than their former co-star Ms Alley
Friendly reminder that Mary-Kate has struggled with an eating disorder for a very long time, it'd be kinda cool if you guys can keep your ontd-blessed comments regarding her appearance away from the post button!
Also, yes, we all remember the countdown to 18 websites.
I have met only a tiny handful of people who have met them and a smaller group who have actually worked with them and I hear nothing but great things. One model I know said they were intimidating, but weirdly approachable at the same time. I thought that was interesting.
Lol, are they really hitting up flea markets in LA?
I'm kind of bitter toward that store and the entire brand they're owned by lol
these tacky ass bitches
My blood just ran cold. I cannot believe...
I saw that movie in theaters 6 times! Guttenberg was my first celeb crush (way before It Takes Two). I am not okay with this revelation.