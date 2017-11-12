Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Female Empowerment

Fresh out of fucks is very empowering Reply

Thread

Link

kweenz Reply

Thread

Link

It Takes Two >>> The Parent Trap Reply

Thread

Link

You better be talking about the Lindsay Lohan remake... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love them forever and I will defend them against people who like to laugh at their mental health issues like having serious eating disorders or ex-drug addictions are funny. They're just trying to live their lives doing what they've always wanted to do, they had no control over their childhoods, I'm so proud of them. Reply

Thread

Link

They are a couple of Hollywoods' hidden gems tbh



These two escaped child stardom while they could and used their means to become creative directors to a legitimate business. The fact that they never had egos is what brought them where they are now imo. They totally ditched the spotlight and focused on putting together an amazing team for The Row and Elizabeth and James.



They're very art-driven with intriguing tastes too. I love these girls, they're a lot more intelligent than casual fans give them credit for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Though the ego thing is partially really sad, just because at a very young age they learned how critical people could be and sort of withdrew into themselves. But then I think it also really helped, as twins they always had each other, which was probably REALLY grounding and beneficial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, i appreciate their business acumen 100% and they certainly didn't choose to be child actors but LBR...neither mary kate nor ashley had the talent or charisma to be successful adult actors. i don't think they escaped child stardom so much as realized that acting is not where their talents lie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia i was a huuuuuuge olsen twins fan as a child and i'm pretty defensive over them. they grew up completely in the public eye and people (men) were so creepy towards them. making fun of people's mental health issues is nagl and i'm surprised it's still so accepted (here on ontd and in society in general~) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same! they did an amazing job coming out of child stardom. i wish they would put all of their video series onto a streaming site though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, girl. they were my faves when i was a child and i still root for them so hard. child stardom, as we've seen with child stars past and present, is brutal. the fact that they came out as very successful fashion moguls is fantastic. i'm not rich enough to buy their shit, but i cheer for them outside the stadium fence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte they were my first ever faves as a kid, had a whole collection of icons of MK on lj cos i was obsessed with her style lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love them too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it, but "good vibes only" is so beyond generic Reply

Thread

Link

that "good vibes" stuff is so indicative of so many annoying, self satisfied white people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Missing the "This is What a Feminist Looks Like" shirt tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's today's equivalent of "yolo" which... ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww i was just thinking a 2007 olsen fashion nostalgia post would be fun.



nice to see they have better sense than their former co-star Ms Alley Reply

Thread

Link

Wow! This was accepted with haste ♡



Friendly reminder that Mary-Kate has struggled with an eating disorder for a very long time, it'd be kinda cool if you guys can keep your ontd-blessed comments regarding her appearance away from the post button!



Also, yes, we all remember the countdown to 18 websites. Reply

Thread

Link

yes THIS this is what I was trying to get at. She is still very sick, and someone who knows her personally from horse shows told me she's absolutely the sweetest and genuinely nice person she's met. I'm so sick of comments about her appearance popping up any time they're mentioned. Especially considering how fucking accomplished they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DUDE I just replied to you above, but yes, here I am again!



I have met only a tiny handful of people who have met them and a smaller group who have actually worked with them and I hear nothing but great things. One model I know said they were intimidating, but weirdly approachable at the same time. I thought that was interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mary Kate reminds me so much of my cousin, who also had an eating disorder - they even look alike. I think I've always wanted to defend her because of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mary-Kate: “[We found these belts at] a flea market in Los Angeles. Wear them tied around a vintage military jacket with an Elizabeth and James washed cotton tee.”



Lol, are they really hitting up flea markets in LA? Reply

Thread

Link

It all looks like stuff from Anthropologie, except youre gonna pay upwards of $100 more for everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean isn't that the point of Anthropologie? "Let's make this item you could find at a thrift store for $2 only make it $200"



I'm kind of bitter toward that store and the entire brand they're owned by lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. They're control freaks as far as their labels go. Almost every detail is something they found on their own, came up with, or decided on together. They've always been like that, MK especially has worn vintage/ flea market clothes since they were in their mid teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never hear from them these days but I can’t hate. They do their own thing with all their cash lol Reply

Thread

Link

Empowerment for profit & publicity, groundbreaking Reply

Thread

Link

It Takes Two turns 22 next week!



My blood just ran cold. I cannot believe... Reply

Thread

Link

must be a typo we are definitely not that old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw that movie in theaters 6 times! Guttenberg was my first celeb crush (way before It Takes Two). I am not okay with this revelation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ashamed to admit I found him cute in the Disney Tower of Terror movie.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Younger Guttenberg had a nice bod. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Growing up, I don't think I ever watched any of the movies they made together. I'd always see so many of them at Blockbuster, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this gif so much. It’s just like so perfectly them lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao my fave thing about the met ball tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao i love this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i wish i could be as chill as them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've always liked them. i love how they're ~doing their own thing while every ep of fuller house tries to shade them, as if they're even watching. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so pathetic what fuller house, and their former costars are doing. grow up omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fully house is so embarrassing in the first place, the fact that they continuously use MKA for press is even worse. These recluses who avoid the press and fame and just run their businesses still bring in more interest than the show itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? why keep doing it? they just dont want to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. its stupid because they were obv pushed into acting by their parents (i mean they may have enjoyed it/wanted to do it themselves at first, but their parents obv pushed them once they realised they had a ~brand as twins). its understandable that they wouldn't want to go back to something they did when they were young children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link