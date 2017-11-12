George Takei blamed Russian bots for sexual assault allegations
In a now-deleted tweet, George Takei just blamed Russia for spreading the sexual assault accusation against him https://t.co/exY0yTxwP0 pic.twitter.com/KV1FZHxs4s— Mic (@mic) November 12, 2017
In two tweets from today that are now deleted, George Takei seemed to believe that Russian bots were targeting him with the sexual assault allegations in order to silence his activism.
The tweets read:
"A friend sent me this. It is a chart of what Russian bots have been doing to amplify stories containing the allegations against me. It's clear they want to cow me into silence, but do not fear, friends. I won't succumb to that. Source: http://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOckpPiW0AAOkjz.jpg"
"By way of background, when I criticized Putin's anti-LGBT policies publicly, Russians bots attacked my FB page relentlessly, and we had to develop special security measures and ban all traffic from within the Russian Federation and the Ukraine. I am accustomed to their practices."
