George Takei blamed Russian bots for sexual assault allegations

This is as bad as Spacey's messy statement. Yikes.



Also it's like he continues to ignore the Howard Stern audio. Reply

Which howard stern audio? Reply

There’s also video footage and gifs of him grabbing a man’s penis



The gif was posted in a previous post w/o a trigger warning/behind spoiler text 😐 Reply

Lol. This are new kinds of reaching. Reply

I was refreshing his fb page for curiosity and his followers are dropping like flies lol Reply

WHat was he at before and what is he at now bb? Reply

I used to follow him on FB but unfollowed after this happened. I should've removed him sooner, most of the time he posted stuff on clickbait articles instead of posting directly to the source material they copied from. His comment section is always a mess too. Reply

He's digging such a messy hole for himself He's digging such a messy hole for himself Reply

made that exact face Reply

Take sis is your wig on too tight? Reply

Even if bots are involved in reposting the stories, that doesn't prove innocence or guilt. He better come up with better than this. Reply

wtf Reply

sure jan Reply

You a old pervert who got exposed. Reply

This might replace vitamins.gif as the most absurd lie from a celeb. Reply

this icon... Reply

i believe that russian bots are targeting him and i also believe that he's a piece of shit that deserves it Reply

this is not how an innocent person acts Reply

lmao how embarrassing Reply

lmao biiiiitch please Reply

it's a no from me Reply

Porthoooooooosssssss!











... sorry I just watched the show so I'm late Reply

