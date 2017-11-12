reputation will likely become the best selling album of 2017 in only a week
Taylor Swift's "Reputation" sold 700,000 on the first day in U.S. https://t.co/uqRM90fh4G— billboard (@billboard) November 11, 2017
- reputation sold 700k copies on its first day
- the album is on track to earn taylor her highest first week sales ever
- it outsold 1989's first day sales by 100k copies
- if it does sell over a million copies, this will be her fourth consecutive album to do so
- she is already the only act to have three albums sell over a million copies in their first week
- it could also become 2017's best selling album after only one week of sales - ed sheeran currently holds the spot with 900k copies sold over 8 months
I’ve never bought any of her albums tho
All these unnecessary haters have me feeling like when kanye was disrespectful all those years ago. Like Im temporary rooting for her. Smh.
Adelegend stays on top.
Unless you can't afford the album but like her music, then continue.
ETA i just googled - so BSB sold 1.1 million in a week and then almost a year later nysnc sold 2.4 million in a week. jfc that's insane
Then again right now we’re seeing all these tour bundles artists sell like 100-150k first week then end up selling 200k when all is said and done so I guess these numbers make sense lol
the song sounds like a BOP tho. I need to listen ASAP
I was 10 and scandalized because Trina was talking about letting another woman eat her pussy but here we are in 2017 where 20-something’s are shitting themselves because another 20-something said SHIT.
I can’t.
Impressive to me is when a black person sells a lot or even when a liberal white person sells a lot. but her, eh, not really
How is this true? You're telling me Michael Jackson and Madonna haven't had three consecutive albums reach over a million first week?
I wouldn't say it is a technicality as you said later, but it is just a really different atmosphere with different expectations and a lot more of the focus turned to one week rather than overall impact of an album. Like, Madonna is the best selling female artist overall out there and didn't need a one million week to do it lol.
I did something bad is a bop. Also, is dancing with your hands tied about Calvin? I kinda liked the concept of him having to share a song with Hiddles.
And I love Delicate
If you are too perfect (your voice singing is too good or u r too pretty) than you won't have many fans because that's not relatable. To have as many mediocre fans as possible you gotta have a right combination of being quirky and have mass-appeal. Which she does.
but both are far from being VS models. which is good because they are both very non-threatening and very relatable to general audience tbh.
this wasn't just about taylor. people who are good at their jobs often get piled on while those who suck get their hands held. adulthood.