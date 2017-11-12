hmmm

reputation will likely become the best selling album of 2017 in only a week


- reputation sold 700k copies on its first day
- the album is on track to earn taylor her highest first week sales ever
- it outsold 1989's first day sales by 100k copies
- if it does sell over a million copies, this will be her fourth consecutive album to do so
- she is already the only act to have three albums sell over a million copies in their first week
- it could also become 2017's best selling album after only one week of sales - ed sheeran currently holds the spot with 900k copies sold over 8 months

source

#taylorswiftisoverparty
