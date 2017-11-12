reputation will likely become the best selling album of 2017 in only a week

That’s kinda incredible

I’ve never bought any of her albums tho Reply

Im not into taylor, but i enjoy look what you made me do.



All these unnecessary haters have me feeling like when kanye was disrespectful all those years ago. Like Im temporary rooting for her. Smh. Reply

same Reply

Cool?



Adelegend stays on top. Reply

anyone have a full album link? can u pm me? Reply

If you're not into her enough to pay for the album or streaming service(once available), then why would you need the full album link?



Unless you can't afford the album but like her music, then continue. Reply

Not the OC but I'm curious to hear it, not my fault she hasn't put it on streaming services yet and I'm not about to buy it. This comment is a little extra. Reply

Is this a real question? Like, have you not been on the internet for the past 20 years? Reply

I see you and the other user in this thread doing the most for that friendship cheque. Reply

lmao Reply

it's on all the torrent sites sis Reply

No album has sold over one million units this entire year?! LoL, that's insane. Reply

to think at one time it was expected to sell a million. was it bsb or nysnc the first to break a million in a week? i cant remember



ETA i just googled - so BSB sold 1.1 million in a week and then almost a year later nysnc sold 2.4 million in a week. jfc that's insane



Edited at 2017-11-12 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Adele sold over three million in a week with 25. Reply

That was my biggest take away from this as well. I know sales are dead but I would have thought at least Ed would be over 1m especially since his album has been out since the very beginning of the year.



Then again right now we’re seeing all these tour bundles artists sell like 100-150k first week then end up selling 200k when all is said and done so I guess these numbers make sense lol Reply

honestly? i'm glad she's beating ed sheeran. his album was so fucking bad. Reply

This is hilarious! Reply

"im so glad my mom isn't home right now" wtf??! Reply

if there is a saving grace to the album it is this video. I laughed so hard! Reply

omg Reply

lmaoooo her fans are so embarrassing.



the song sounds like a BOP tho. I need to listen ASAP Reply

"i need a cane and a walker" lmao Reply

omg this is so cringe, she's 27 cussing isn't some novel thing Reply

This is both sad and hilarious at the same time.



I was 10 and scandalized because Trina was talking about letting another woman eat her pussy but here we are in 2017 where 20-something’s are shitting themselves because another 20-something said SHIT.



I can’t.



Edited at 2017-11-13 12:07 am (UTC) Reply

Lmfaooo the last guy is killing me Reply

for some reason I don't find it impressive that she's selling all these copies. To me it just means that there's tons of white people in this country that dig her conservatism



Impressive to me is when a black person sells a lot or even when a liberal white person sells a lot. but her, eh, not really Reply

Taylor is also huge in Asia and in South America tbh. Her worldwide sales are gonna be impressive imo. Reply

? she's still white. Reply

Huge in South America though... Where? Her sales where good in Mexico but the only South American country where she got 1989 certified was Brazil. Considering you only need about 5,000-10,000 copies to get you certified in most SA coutntries and seeing how she's not even in the Spotify top 50 for most SA, I don't think "huge" is accurate. Reply

she's not gonna open huge in those 2 markets. she will open huge in europe because it is the same as in the US. and you are crazy if you don't think she represents middle america Reply

is she really that big here in south america? idk about that. I'll believe it when she gets us in her 'world' tour and actually sells. because I know a lot of people who have no clue who she is. Reply

taylor voted for bernie, she told us at the secret sessions Reply

I agree all it says to me is white people love mediocre pop music. Both she and her music is trash and nothing special. She's a skinny white woman who's gotten successful off that. I'm supposed to applaud THAT. And be impressed? please! Reply

I find it impressive but at the same time, I feel like we are supposed to see white mediocrity being successful. It's not a surprise anymore. We're 2017, Beauty and the Beast is the highest grossing movie, Donald Trump is the most powerful man in the world, etc. so of course Taylor Swift is the biggest popstar. Reply

- she is already the only act to have three different albums sell over a million copies in its first week



How is this true? You're telling me Michael Jackson and Madonna haven't had three consecutive albums reach over a million first week? Reply

Believe it or not, they haven't. Reply

since sales started being tracked in 1991, she's the only one to do it Reply

oh, well that makes more sense, so it's just a technicality. Reply

Madonna's first #1 debut was Music and she only sold like 400k. her most iconic stuff usually debuted at like #20 on BB200 Reply

It is also fairly recent that this big focus on first week sales started happening (as well as the technology to allow that focus to happen). Huge million plus debut sales are really only a think of the 2000s and above and came as a unique time in music history when there were loads of teen artists selling a lot and managers were smart enough to take advantage of that.



I wouldn't say it is a technicality as you said later, but it is just a really different atmosphere with different expectations and a lot more of the focus turned to one week rather than overall impact of an album. Like, Madonna is the best selling female artist overall out there and didn't need a one million week to do it lol. Reply

#Justice4Delicate



I did something bad is a bop. Also, is dancing with your hands tied about Calvin? I kinda liked the concept of him having to share a song with Hiddles. I did something bad is a bop. Also, is dancing with your hands tied about Calvin? I kinda liked the concept of him having to share a song with Hiddles. Reply

i dont think it's about calvin cause she says "i loved you in secret" and we know nothing about their relationship was secret lol Reply

i loveee delicate Reply

I love Delicate now! Reply

i dont think dancing with our hands tied is abt calvin, tom, or joe

And I love Delicate



Edited at 2017-11-12 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

That’s awesome Reply

In the end of the day Music industry nowadays is all about making money.



If you are too perfect (your voice singing is too good or u r too pretty) than you won't have many fans because that's not relatable. To have as many mediocre fans as possible you gotta have a right combination of being quirky and have mass-appeal. Which she does.



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Adele says hello. Pink also wants a word. Reply

umm sure they have good voices..



but both are far from being VS models. which is good because they are both very non-threatening and very relatable to general audience tbh. Reply

if the last Pink post showed me anything is that people despise Pink Reply

pink makes elevator music and adull has blown out her vocal cords before age 25. taylor snatched both of their crowns Reply

I think that's true for current pop stars and radio, not so much for touring and moderate selling success. You have to be younger than 30 to get your stuff playing and be the right amount of relatable and non-threatening, which won't happen if you're hot like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, JLo, Shakira, etc. or if you're a weirdo like Gaga when she was huge. Taylor is a white, reasonably pretty and sexually non-threatening woman, so parents love her and she appeals to teenagers and younger adults. Reply

It took Sheeran 8 months for 900k, and she got 700k in a day? LMAOOOO Reply

LOL, that makes me happy Reply

She's outselling Ed Sheeran in the first week? good. Reply

forcing her fans to buy albums for concert tickets is working for her Reply

one of the most frustrating things about growing up is realizing how often mediocrity wins. Reply

lol for real, the human race is pathetic. Reply

white mediocrity! Reply

MONEY wins. of any color. fixed for you. Reply

no, i meant mediocrity



this wasn't just about taylor. people who are good at their jobs often get piled on while those who suck get their hands held. adulthood. Reply

