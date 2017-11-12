Celebrities ignore sexual assault scandals at the Governors Awards

No Reply

Thread

Link

lmao of course. nothing can stand in the way of receiving awards 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

they're doing if for the CRAFT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TRUE ARTISTES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So glad these men could create a safe space from even the smallest consequences for their actions Reply

Thread

Link

oh boy, hollywood won’t be able to recover from this Reply

Thread

Link

weird how some people are having their careers ruined and Hoffman is just getting away with it. He attended the Hollywood film awards last weekend too and Gary Oldman thanked him in his speech (!?). He's also supposed to be being honored at the Gothams and I haven't seen any retraction of that yet Reply

Thread

Link

Oldman's Mel Gibson defending ass would



time for him and Jeremy Irons to finally go down, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gary Oldman is trash so not surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just watched it and he calls him a hero and people clap including host James Corden on stage. I knew Oldman was trash but like...the audacity. Can't wait to see which sexual assaulter he calls a hero in his Oscar speech. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew Oldman was miscast as Sirius Black. I can't remember who I wanted it to be but I was super disappointed with him. Other than Potter I give zero fucks about the dude. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what has gary oldman done ? i'd mostly forgotten about him but i saw a blurb in my newspaper last week about him getting married for the 5th time. i don't know how you get divorced 4 times and think "yeah but this 5th time will work" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's funny how andrew garfield can be so comfortable being SOOO holier-than-thou when it comes to things that he sees as only hurting himself and doesn't gaf otherwise.



that said i feel for all the women in the industry who will be forced to sit through countless roundtables and interviews answering questions about this... just like they had to do with "are women funny?" and questions about the wage gap. Reply

Thread

Link

How Garfield can open his mouth about this after working with Mel Gibson is beyond me. Total lack of self-awareness. I wish someone would call him on this to his face.



As for awards shows, I don't expect any of them to start talking about this issue. They all know it reflects badly on their whole industry. They can comment in individual interviews, but in the middle of a show that's supposed to be about the best in their industry, why would they bring up the worst? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte re: the second part of your comment. =( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

celebs will speak out when it's convenient for them but otherwise things will be business as usual in hollywood. Reply

Thread

Link

No. They've been silent long enough. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly don't care if actresses don't address this issue because it's pretty clear that the vast majority have had to deal with this on some level and I can't imagine how awful it is to have someone stick a microphone in your face at a work event and try to dig around to see if you've been assaulted or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree, my anger is directed towards what Garfield said and that this isn't an isolated event or events; award season is the time to start shutting these people out and let them feel the consequences of their actions. They thrive on the accolades, time to stop giving them out to known pieces of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, I can understand women and perhaps also former child actors not wanting to address the issue, but rme at these A-list men, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're ignoring it because they're all next on the list of who is going to get called out. Cant say anything now when theres probably a woman out there who was assaulted or harassed by you. Reply

Thread

Link

wonder how the hosts of the golden globes and oscars are going to go this year?

Reply

Thread

Link

i hope they cancel next year's oscars. it's not like the movies this year are any good too Reply

Thread

Link

well it's obviously not getting cancelled but i hope america does the right thing and make its ratings dip into the 2.5m-5m territory HELL YEAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The movies really have been a let down.



The only one worthy is Get Out. Let Get Out win all the awards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for a movie that was released by March, it's amazing how Get Out has sustained the love and still hasn't incurred any backlash yet. it's really generating a lot of excitement around film circles even though everybody's predicting Dunkirk as the winner. i do hope it wins but it's kinda awful these cloud of sexual abuse is going to overshadow it :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly, Get Out has a decent shot in picture, screenplay and actor. I really hope it gets some nominations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh please lol get down is slightly above average and nothing to remember whatsoever lemme know when you get off that bandwagon sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody that I know irl even watches the Oscars. The ceremony is way too long and most people haven't seen the movies that are nominated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get Out, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, Mudbound, and a bunch of docs are good tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its hella ignorant to ignore the issue Reply

Thread

Link

lol oh Reply

Thread

Link

Can't say I'm surprised. Reply

Thread

Link





This was Marc Guggenheim's first tweet about sexual harassment after his co-worker was (only) suspended after 19 women and men came forward. Methinks somebody knew and condoned said harassment.



Sorry, but NO. Reverse sexism isn't the answer. Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer. https://t.co/Gp1QLKwoXN — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 12, 2017



I hate people so much.This was Marc Guggenheim's first tweet about sexual harassment after his co-worker was (only) suspended after 19 women and men came forward. Methinks somebody knew and condoned said harassment. Reply

Thread

Link

the world would be better without men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll drink to that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Comments like that make me frightened for my son going out into the world. 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Reverse sexism isn't real fuck off Marc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he sounds guilty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking hate that phrase + everyone who uses it. He's probably guilty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds pretty guilty, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reverse sexism...? Now sis.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reverse sexism is the equivalent of "anti-white racism" and the all pseudo powerful "lobby gay". It doesn't exist. If it would, it would have been obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"reverse sexism" tho? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link