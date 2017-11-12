Celebrities ignore sexual assault scandals at the Governors Awards
Hollywood had an award show, and it seemed as if it took place in a parallel dimension free of harassment allegations https://t.co/jfu7qT468V— The New York Times (@nytimes) 12 de novembro de 2017
With a torrent of sexual assault scandals hitting Hollywood, you might think that celebrities wouldn't be feeling up to celebrating themselves. You'd be wrong.
Celebrities flocked to the Governors Awards, which kicked off awards season, and solemnly ignored the issue of sexual abuse. None of the presenters mentioned it (including new Academy presidente John Bailey, Steven Spielberg, Ava Duvernay, Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie). In fact, Dustin Hoffman was a presenter, and he was greeted "with enthusiastic applause" by the celebrity attendees, despite his own sexual harassment allegations by two different women (which prompted him to issue a statement apologizing for anything "he might have" done).
At the red carpet, Andrew Garfield told USA Today that the night was about celebrating the honorary Oscars recipients, and that the event "is isolated from the horrific allegations that are occurring daily in our industry and all industries where there are abuses of power".
ONTD, is it right for celebrities to ignore this issue?
time for him and Jeremy Irons to finally go down, too
that said i feel for all the women in the industry who will be forced to sit through countless roundtables and interviews answering questions about this... just like they had to do with "are women funny?" and questions about the wage gap.
As for awards shows, I don't expect any of them to start talking about this issue. They all know it reflects badly on their whole industry. They can comment in individual interviews, but in the middle of a show that's supposed to be about the best in their industry, why would they bring up the worst?
The only one worthy is Get Out. Let Get Out win all the awards.
This was Marc Guggenheim's first tweet about sexual harassment after his co-worker was (only) suspended after 19 women and men came forward. Methinks somebody knew and condoned said harassment.
NOT A FUCKING THING, GUGGENHEIM.