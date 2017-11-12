ranveer

Celebrities ignore sexual assault scandals at the Governors Awards



With a torrent of sexual assault scandals hitting Hollywood, you might think that celebrities wouldn't be feeling up to celebrating themselves. You'd be wrong.

Celebrities flocked to the Governors Awards, which kicked off awards season, and solemnly ignored the issue of sexual abuse. None of the presenters mentioned it (including new Academy presidente John Bailey, Steven Spielberg, Ava Duvernay, Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie). In fact, Dustin Hoffman was a presenter, and he was greeted "with enthusiastic applause" by the celebrity attendees, despite his own sexual harassment allegations by two different women (which prompted him to issue a statement apologizing for anything "he might have" done).

At the red carpet, Andrew Garfield told USA Today that the night was about celebrating the honorary Oscars recipients, and that the event "is isolated from the horrific allegations that are occurring daily in our industry and all industries where there are abuses of power".

ONTD, is it right for celebrities to ignore this issue?
