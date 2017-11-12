Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x10 - "Heaven & Earth"

Outlander airs 8pm, Sunday nights. Starz makes it available OnDemand every week at midnight on the day of airing.How is it episode 9 and the plot is barely getting started!? Waiting on the inevitable moment of Marsali calling her Claire instead of hoor. I was thinking cholera and not typhoid fever. Was it a common inoculation in the 20th century? I don't know if I've ever been vaccinated? Is it part of childhood vaccinations? I know you get it if you're going travelling to certain places. Somehow I had a feeling Jamie wouldn't be happy with them in 2 different places.......but if they're both headed to Jamaica....idk, is it that big of a deal? Or is it that she's a woman and intrinsically has no power?