Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x10 - "Heaven & Earth"
Claire races to discover the source of an epidemic aboard a disease-stricken ship before hundreds of sailors die. And as Jamie locks horns with Captain Raines, Fergus finds himself torn between loyalty and love.
Outlander airs 8pm, Sunday nights. Starz makes it available OnDemand every week at midnight on the day of airing.
Source
How is it episode 9 and the plot is barely getting started!? Waiting on the inevitable moment of Marsali calling her Claire instead of hoor. I was thinking cholera and not typhoid fever. Was it a common inoculation in the 20th century? I don't know if I've ever been vaccinated? Is it part of childhood vaccinations? I know you get it if you're going travelling to certain places. Somehow I had a feeling Jamie wouldn't be happy with them in 2 different places.......but if they're both headed to Jamaica....idk, is it that big of a deal? Or is it that she's a woman and intrinsically has no power?
eta: sth messed up there, he was responding to this tweet
Edited at 2017-11-12 10:45 pm (UTC)
(no i will never stop promoting this show, gotta keep my sad little brand strong. good on outlander for being thrifty tho.)
And that moment with Yi Tien Cho and the story was beautiful and emotional.