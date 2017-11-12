'All the Money in the World' re-casting will cost millions
Director Ridley Scott reportedly made the decision to re-cast Kevin Spacey's character, and has tapped Christopher Plummer for the role of J. Paul Getty.
- Re-shoots will take 8-10 day and will add more than $10 million to the budget.
- Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg both signed off on the decision to re-cast Spacey and are both relatively available--Williams is shooting 'Venom' which is produced by the distributor of 'All the Money in the World', Sony. Wahlberg is on the press circuit for Daddy's Home 2.
- Plummer will likely get $250,000-$400,00 (OP note: that's it?)
- Insurance will likely not cover these costs.
- Awards chances may also be jeopardized as screeners are typically made available by early November, but the studio is hoping that getting them ready by mid-December will still give voters the chance to watch the screener.
- The MPAA also typically requires 28 days to review a film and assign a rating, but they have assured the studio that they will expedite the process.
Source
