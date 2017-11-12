'All the Money in the World' re-casting will cost millions

Am I supposed to feel bad? It's not like the studio can't afford it...



Sis not all of us are here making provocative posts! I just thought the numbers were interesting! Reply

lmao I'm not shading you, I'm shading the studio for funnelling the numbers onto variety haha Reply

Nor like they didn't know about Kevin's reputation. Reply

How the fuck is Mark Wahlshit still getting work?????? Reply

I don't get it either. he's trash and his acting sucks. Reply

Right he's ugly too Reply

Young white housewives love him for some reason...



Young white housewives love him for some reason...

we needed 2 matt damons apparently Reply

"He wasn't an action hero, but he’s evolved into that," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at industry analytics firm ComScore. "He knows the business and the importance of selecting great material--and even when it’s not great material, Transformers 5 made a lot of money internationally.



But seriously i'm surprised he hasnt got any sexual harassment claims against him.



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:52 pm (UTC) Reply

because they keep making transformers movies for some reason Reply

people that saw the advance screenings said it was meh and spacey's performance was the best part so idk why they're bothering. it's gonna come too late for SAG and globe consideration anyway Reply

But not for oscars.

SAG awards and Emmy and Oscars are the only "legit" film/tv awards that count in regards to quality of the film and acting performances.



The GG's nominate bigger name celebs for 3/5 spots in acting categories just to get an audience and higher sponsors. The additional spot nominations are genuine.

No one takes this show serious and they just have alcohol overflowing.



Even tho Emma stole- I mean won- the oscar... Reply

lol i still love that they cast someone 3 decades older Reply

lol maybe to save money & time on the makeup prosthetics? Reply

lmao probably!! Reply

Scott wanted Plummer to begin with but the studio wanted a bigger name. fuck 'em for this, tbh. Reply

Well yeah it will cost millions, did they expect it to be free? Reply

so why are they not recasting/reshooting wahlberg's scenes after all the bullshit and violent racism he's caused? Reply

mte Reply

Christopher Plummer is a far better grade of actor anyways. Reply

Okay but when is Wahlberg finally going to get his comeuppance? There's the whole fucking hate crime thing where he maimed and blinded a man which has been given a pass but you're going to tell me a dude whose real life was fictionalized for Entourage DOESN'T have allegations? Reply

he served his time!!!!111111 Reply

He could have stopped 9/11!!!!!!!! Reply

he forgave himself!!1 Reply

I want all the old stuff that has been ignored over the years to be brought back up as a 'friendly reminder' for everyone. Reply

mark wahlberg is a piece of shit but i'm pretty sure the victim came out and said the incident didn't actually blind him Reply

They should have recast Mark Wahlberg while they were at it. Reply

$250,000 to $400,000 for 8-10 days work seems reasonable to me. He’ll probably get more n the back end anyways. Reply

Who the fuck wants to see yet another movie about a multimillionaire white man. Just cancel the whole thing and throw it in the garbage Reply

i felt the same way but in the first post about this trailer (before the scandal) ppl started posting about the real getty and what a piece of shit he was and i was mesmerized by his cruelty. he was an irl movie villain. Reply

ohh shit i didn't even know that but in my original comment i was gonna say "and let's be real J. Paul Getty was a white multimillionaire so he was probably trash himself" but decided to only mention the fact that he was white because that's enough



I'm just so tired of stories about white people Reply

lol what if the controversy helps the film and ppl watch it just to see if they can tell where plummer's been edited in? and what if plummer is amazing (which he will be) and he wins an award for this? Reply

it is my DREAM that plummer wins an award for this. Reply

ikr? i would cackle forever. Reply

get rid of mark wahlberg too Reply

Ridley and Wahlberg are trash so I'll still pass on this (also Plummer doesn't have the best rep either). Reply

