ONTD Original: Happy Bday Ryan Gosling!!. Here are his Top 10 moments

10. When he couldn't stop laughing during his SNL episode.

9. When he couldn't cope with Greg Davies' story about his mom's underwear.

8. When he got embarrassed by a Ryan gosling dish towel.

7. When he recreated 'The Notebook' kiss during the MTV Movie Awards.

6. When he and Linda got hilariously rude with Conan.

5. 'Hey, Girl' with Ryan Gosling

4. When he kept cackling during the Oscars mixup.

3. When he broke up a fight in NYC.

2. His 'This Morning' Interview.

1. His touching tribute to Ryan Henley, creator of the Ryan Gosling won't eat his cereal meme.

Darling and unproblematic ONTD boyfriend, Ryan Gosling turns 37 today. Here's a recap of his 10 best moments.Ryan couldn't stop laughing during Kate McKinnon's performance and the classic RG giggles come up.This is what the mayans meant. The Ryanpocalypse is here.And every single person in the world came.I can't with the sound of his whispers. Hawt.Damn, remember that meme?! I feel so old.He's an IRL troll.He's a real life superhero. Fuck u Avengers..I'm peeeeeinggggg!!! Did you watch Blade Runner?He's an awesome human being. The creator of the meme died after a hard battle with bone cancer and Ryan made the most appropriate tribute he could.Source 1