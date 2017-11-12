ONTD Original: Happy Bday Ryan Gosling!!. Here are his Top 10 moments
Darling and unproblematic ONTD boyfriend, Ryan Gosling turns 37 today. Here's a recap of his 10 best moments.
10. When he couldn't stop laughing during his SNL episode.
Ryan couldn't stop laughing during Kate McKinnon's performance and the classic RG giggles come up.
9. When he couldn't cope with Greg Davies' story about his mom's underwear.
8. When he got embarrassed by a Ryan gosling dish towel.
This is what the mayans meant. The Ryanpocalypse is here.
7. When he recreated 'The Notebook' kiss during the MTV Movie Awards.
And every single person in the world came.
6. When he and Linda got hilariously rude with Conan.
I can't with the sound of his whispers. Hawt.
5. 'Hey, Girl' with Ryan Gosling
Damn, remember that meme?! I feel so old.
4. When he kept cackling during the Oscars mixup.
He's an IRL troll.
3. When he broke up a fight in NYC.
He's a real life superhero. Fuck u Avengers..
2. His 'This Morning' Interview.
I'm peeeeeinggggg!!! Did you watch Blade Runner?
1. His touching tribute to Ryan Henley, creator of the Ryan Gosling won't eat his cereal meme.
He's an awesome human being. The creator of the meme died after a hard battle with bone cancer and Ryan made the most appropriate tribute he could.
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
ONTD, what's your favorite Ryan Gosling moment?
10. When he couldn't stop laughing during his SNL episode.
Ryan couldn't stop laughing during Kate McKinnon's performance and the classic RG giggles come up.
9. When he couldn't cope with Greg Davies' story about his mom's underwear.
8. When he got embarrassed by a Ryan gosling dish towel.
This is what the mayans meant. The Ryanpocalypse is here.
7. When he recreated 'The Notebook' kiss during the MTV Movie Awards.
And every single person in the world came.
6. When he and Linda got hilariously rude with Conan.
I can't with the sound of his whispers. Hawt.
5. 'Hey, Girl' with Ryan Gosling
Damn, remember that meme?! I feel so old.
4. When he kept cackling during the Oscars mixup.
He's an IRL troll.
3. When he broke up a fight in NYC.
He's a real life superhero. Fuck u Avengers..
2. His 'This Morning' Interview.
I'm peeeeeinggggg!!! Did you watch Blade Runner?
1. His touching tribute to Ryan Henley, creator of the Ryan Gosling won't eat his cereal meme.
He's an awesome human being. The creator of the meme died after a hard battle with bone cancer and Ryan made the most appropriate tribute he could.
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
ONTD, what's your favorite Ryan Gosling moment?
That's basically all I know about the dude, the cereal meme and it's bittersweet conclusion.
your friends & enemies
He's so nice.
Someone was asking for GOOD celebrity stories because of these horrid recent stories and the Gosling stories...he seems like such a good egg.
Edited at 2017-11-12 10:47 pm (UTC)
i LOVE that interviewer from This Morning, she's so funny.