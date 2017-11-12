ONTD Original: Happy Bday Ryan Gosling!!. Here are his Top 10 moments

The cereal thing legit broke my heart. It was so sweet of him to acknowledge that in that way.



That's basically all I know about the dude, the cereal meme and it's bittersweet conclusion. Reply

Right? That got me in the feels. Reply

happy 50th you ugly pink dicked flop! Reply

how do you know it's pink? He looks more like a pasty creamy color dick guy. Reply

my friend on a bike fucked him 11 years ago. it was a good size but very, very pink Reply

I want to see a pink dick in real life. Reply

Covering his face when he laughs is so damn cute. Bashful prince. Reply

he's a cutie <3 Reply

zero box office appeal. you need to buy more tickets for

your friends & enemies Reply

I kinda love him Reply

Same. I'm a fan of your icon 💜 Reply

It’s been my icon for years Reply

I loved when Graham Norton (?) asked him why he laughed onstage at the Oscars and he was like "because I thought someone had died! and then it turned out to be not even close to that scary."

He's so nice. Reply

i'm warming to him Reply

my weird ass fave Reply

He has such a cute laugh Reply

the clip from 'this morning' is killing me Reply

I love him. I was about 12 or 13 during his breaker high days. I had just gotten a color printer for the first time and I spent an embarrassing amount of expensive ink printing out pics of his face. I even posted some on my wall. No regrets! Reply

i think i did the same but i printed Leo Di Caprio photos. My dad hated me because i was always wasting the printer's ink and it was really expensive. Reply

His Golden Globes speech, hands down.







Someone was asking for GOOD celebrity stories because of these horrid recent stories and the Gosling stories...he seems like such a good egg. Reply

I turned 28 today and always forget I share a birthday with him. For some reason I always remember I share it with Charles Manson 🙃 And now I just realized I spent my Sunday evening watching docs on cults since I went into the roller coaster of a Kristin Kreuk post I'm mad I missed. /csb



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

happy birthday!!! Reply

Happy birthday ♥ Reply

Happy birthday!! Reply

the thing that made me give him a chance was when my cousin said she saw him in person and he still looked like an asshole but actually goodlooking LMAO then he smiled and seemed friendly



i LOVE that interviewer from This Morning, she's so funny. Reply

