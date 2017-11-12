Celebs flock to women’s club and coworking space

mte Reply

"The Wing aims to accept members from diverse backgrounds including religion, race, sexual orientation, and gender identification"



Just not people from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Reply

Supposedly they are working on different price tiers and scholarships for lower income women Reply

That's what I'm saying. Their price tag and business principles have no correlation. What are you doing for those that you are aiming to accept if only for brownie points? Reply

I was about to make the same comment. Reply

i'm on the waitlist, it's expensive but worth it Reply

For what? Reply

Office space ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

The Wing Reply

i'd rather pay the extra $600 for soho house or just join wework. Reply

https://www.thecut.com/2016/10/the-wing-womens-only-social-club-c-v-r.html



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:13 pm (UTC) oh, i remember reading a profile about the wing last year. it sounded insufferable. Reply

The fact that you had to pay for coffee...I know there are bigger issues with it but if I'm paying a few hundred a month, coffee better damn well be included. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108359648.html and just this week we had that post about kristin kreuk or whatever being the ringleader of a satanic sex cult that was pretending to be a women’s arts and crafts club Reply

This post is a fucking ride. I am mad I missed it. Reply

lmao same Reply

lmao omg how did i miss this Reply

I mean, that is not the truth from that story..

Smh Reply

I'm still shaking my head with regards to that post. Dude... Reply

I never cared about Smallville but when i woke up and saw that post it was genuinely the craziest shit I've read this year by far. Reply

I wish I could join some kind of club or network just for the friends tbh. But I’m suuuper poor. Reply

meetup.com sis Reply

What’s your experience with it? Reply

i joined a kickball league for this reason -- now i have a small rolodex of people who are just drinking friends Reply

ugh now this makes me miss my co-working space but downtown was such a pain in the ass to get to. waiting for them to open up their hollywood location next year.



do any of you use co-working spaces? i think they're pretty cool, mostly because i can't concentrate for the life of me at coffee shops. too busy. sometimes i go to the santa monica library to work out of when i'm that direction but all the ones near me are extremely outdated/old near me which is a shame. Reply

What exactly is the point of a coworkinf space..the resources there?like u share stuff that mighjt be too expensive to invest in? Wouldnt u rather work in private and not wit randoms Reply

co-working spaces not only let you have resources most start-ups can't afford, it's also a way to network with others trying to get their business up and running too.



i spent the first 3 or so years of my career in co-working spaces and it's definitely an amazing energy Reply

Working alone gets super lonely, it's nice to have other people around sometimes.



Plus there's networking with other people there, events and talks, you get access to conference rooms if you have to meet with clients, stuff like that. Reply

if you work remotely it's still nice to have a workspace (or the option of one) so there's a clear home/work divide. Reply

the one i used was 24/7 and had a photo studio so as long as i did one shoot a month it essentially paid for itself. there were the two main co-working floors plus a classroom and conference room you could rent out for up to 4 hour slots at well. i could bring up to 7 guests so if you needed a space to have meetings with your team or clients, it was convenient. there was also free printings, free coffee/tea, and a 3D printer available for use.



I like working late (10 pm and on) so my options are super limited. Having a go-to place was great. My spot has tiered memberships so you could do nights + weekends only for like $80 which is a god damn steal. 10 days a month was $200 and full-time I think like $350 which seems to be pretty average. They would also host various events that members had access too, anywhere from how business taxes work to event afterparties and other things.



I loved it but wanted to invest money into building a home studio to use during the work week since I work on the other side of town now and I can't justify paying above the nights + weekends at this point in time while I do that, plus downtown was a bit of a pain to get to. I loved it though. The staff were great, everyone was friendly, and it was dog friendly so occasionally I'd have a new cutie to play with. Reply

My organization actually works out of one, as well as many other non-profits I know. We all made the move because it's too expensive to rent space in Downtown Boston. Reply

I'm at wework in West Hollywood and sometimes I worry that I'm going to end up having too much fun instead of getting work done lol. Earlier this week someone was walking around giving everyone mimosas!



But yeah it's just nice to sit at a booth and put some headphones on and get to work surrounded by people who are also working Reply

Which co-working space did you work at downtown? This thread is making me consider one, lol... Reply

The Wing aims to accept members from diverse backgrounds including religion, race, sexual orientation, and gender identification



Clearly not class though Reply

in the profile i linked upthread, there's a moment where gelman complains about double standards because men aren't questioned for having co-working spaces with paid membership - "why can't a feminist be a capitalist, and why can't a capitalist be a feminist???" she might have a point in that men aren't called out enough but lmao she sounded so tone-deaf and oblivious to her own privilege who's just hiding behind "whatabout"-isms.



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:22 pm (UTC) Reply

There is a double standard BUT those spaces are probably not adhering an ideology like feminism to them which opens them up to more criticism. Capitalism is an inherently predatory, exploitative system which cannot be feminist



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

"why can't a feminist be a capitalist, and why can't a capitalist be a feminist???"



istg my soul just left my body omfg Reply

lmao why can't a feminist be a capitalist lmao Reply

god she's really such an asshole lol Reply

why can't a feminist be a capitalist, and why can't a capitalist be a feminist



jfc Reply

I know theyre trying to sound inclusive by saying they want a racially diverse membership, but it sounds like White Feminism HQ Reply

exactly lol. ah, privilege. Reply

250 a month for a shared co-working space isn't expensive compared to the rest of the co-working spaces in the country tbh. and getting one that's without shitty start-up dudes?? priceless. Reply

It’s cheaprr than paying for your own office. Reply

Literally my first thought lol Reply

I work for a coworking space doing reception and I love it because it’s like having a coworking membership but I’m not paying for it. Reply

pay an annual membership price of $3,000......The Wing aims to accept members from diverse backgrounds



hmmmmm Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Reply

Wouldn't want to go to this at all, but I would love, if I had the time and money, to join Paragraph, which is a writer's space. Would be nice to have a space outside the house that's not a coffee shop and not a library and that's open 24 hours. Reply

Looks corny and yt Reply

I don't think just being a professional woman is enough to bring me together, sounds insufferable though probably good for networking. I've been a part of several art studios and have my eye on an animation heavy co-working space in LA for next year <3 Reply

Yeah, Id think the main purpose of these things is to network Reply

