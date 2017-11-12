Celebs flock to women’s club and coworking space
The Wing, a Chic Women’s Club, Is Going Wide https://t.co/CTQFNgIAVT— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2017
- The Wing has more than 1,500 members, many of whom pay an annual membership price of $3,000
- It has celeb members like Tavi Gevinson, Jessica Williams, and Hari Nef
- Tavi was apprehensive to join at first: “I work from home, and that’s how I can almost justify my rent.”
- After 'Girls' included a plotline that seemed to shade The Wing, cofounder Audrey Gelman unfollowed her BFF Lena Dunham on Instagram for months
- The Wing aims to accept members from diverse backgrounds including religion, race, sexual orientation, and gender identification
- They are also launching a print magazine, No Man’s Land, this week
Just not people from different socioeconomic backgrounds.
do any of you use co-working spaces? i think they're pretty cool, mostly because i can't concentrate for the life of me at coffee shops. too busy. sometimes i go to the santa monica library to work out of when i'm that direction but all the ones near me are extremely outdated/old near me which is a shame.
i spent the first 3 or so years of my career in co-working spaces and it's definitely an amazing energy
Plus there's networking with other people there, events and talks, you get access to conference rooms if you have to meet with clients, stuff like that.
I like working late (10 pm and on) so my options are super limited. Having a go-to place was great. My spot has tiered memberships so you could do nights + weekends only for like $80 which is a god damn steal. 10 days a month was $200 and full-time I think like $350 which seems to be pretty average. They would also host various events that members had access too, anywhere from how business taxes work to event afterparties and other things.
I loved it but wanted to invest money into building a home studio to use during the work week since I work on the other side of town now and I can't justify paying above the nights + weekends at this point in time while I do that, plus downtown was a bit of a pain to get to. I loved it though. The staff were great, everyone was friendly, and it was dog friendly so occasionally I'd have a new cutie to play with.
But yeah it's just nice to sit at a booth and put some headphones on and get to work surrounded by people who are also working
Clearly not class though
