Celebs flock to women’s club and coworking space


- The Wing has more than 1,500 members, many of whom pay an annual membership price of $3,000
- It has celeb members like Tavi Gevinson, Jessica Williams, and Hari Nef
- Tavi was apprehensive to join at first: “I work from home, and that’s how I can almost justify my rent.”
- After 'Girls' included a plotline that seemed to shade The Wing, cofounder Audrey Gelman unfollowed her BFF Lena Dunham on Instagram for months
- The Wing aims to accept members from diverse backgrounds including religion, race, sexual orientation, and gender identification
- They are also launching a print magazine, No Man’s Land, this week

