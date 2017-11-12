ONTD Original: The reputation Reviews Taylor Swift Forgot To Post on Instagram

I MISS YOU LIKE CRAZY NATALIE COLE!



Carly outgrammy-ed Reply

op, you're doing God's will Reply

OP is a salty ass h8r!!



After her stint in jail, she just can't let people be true to themselves. Reply

bitch I've been salty since birth <3 Reply

Seriously. Op youve single handledly made ontd fun lately, at least for me, goddess blessings to u Reply

The two I had to delete from the original post, because WP is a banned source and "ONTD members aren't critics" haha Reply

screaming Reply

lmao! A+ post Reply

CACKLING Reply

omg Reply

lol Reply

lol Reply

Nnnnnnnnnn at topher Reply

haha it's the first ONTD review I found Reply

biiitch ahhahaha Reply

Topherfy must be an extremely low key poster cause I haven't seen a comment from them in months. Reply

lmaoooo this is beautiful Reply

lmao topherfy. i miss him. Reply

LMAO Reply

ooooooh my god lmao Reply

SCREAMING Reply

i stan for topherfy!!! we talked about travel once :') Reply

lmaooooooooooooo Reply

i literally can't stop cracking up irl waeoifklmw Reply

YES @ the WP quote. That’s always driven me nuts about her but especially on this album where the lyrics are bad enough and then she adds some stupid inflection and makes it worse. Reply

topherfy lmaoooo @'s honest review and y'all acting like he doesn't exist here anymore Reply

I love this album but LMAO Reply

This is extraordinary thanks for all your hard work OP Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao Reply

Lmaooi Reply

lmaoo Reply

Lmao! She’s gonna come after me now Reply

lmaooo things like this one is why I haven't fully given up on this place <33 Reply

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

mods here are ridiculous if they made you delete that last one Reply

Why is the WP a banned source? Reply

what's the verdict, people who've listened to the whole album? Reply

It ain't Red but it's a decent album imo. ONTD hates it tho so Reply

it's a good top-40 album, will not be as classic as the rest of her discography. If you are a Britney fan I would say it's her "Femme Fatale" Reply

Parent

a+ comparison, that's so true Reply

this is most definitely taylor’s in the zone: a precursor to bigger and better things to come (blackout) Reply

mte Reply

Yes! It's exactly how I see it. Reply

it has a few bops Reply

If you like shitty vocals, lyrics, and production from a professional plagiarist and victim – you just might like reputation. Reply

i like some of her songs (getaway car, delicate, new year's day) but some of them are really bad. overall it's lost some of the distinctive qualities her music has had before but it's not terrible. definitely not as bad as i thought it would be Reply

Better than expected considering the weird single choises.



Great song variety, some classic TS gems. My only complain is the themes are so repetitive; she's so in love and she's such a victim.



There are 3-5 decent songs, the rest are either embarrassing, boring, or both. Reply

she delivered



every song except this is why we can't have nice things surpasses anything she put out. king of my heart makes me want to find a baby Reply

I liked maybe three songs, besides LWYMMD and Ready for it. Reply

too many tracks sound too similar. most songs feel like shes just saying words...like a boring audio book with music in the background Reply

it's okay, nothing groundbreaking, i like about 6 songs, still don't know how many of those 6 I won't get tired of within a week



lyrics are atrocious though



It's grown on me. I still think it's one of her worst albums (I might put it above her self-titled at this point), but there are some good songs as well as some cringe songs that are super catchy.



I don't think it will hold up as well as her earlier stuff, but I'm also not as into super poppy music so idk Reply

As someone who used to Stan her but cannot stand Taylor as a person and thought 1989 was terrible, I will say that I Did Something Bad and Don't Blame Me are solid af songs. End Game is an embarrassment. She's way harsh about Tom in more than one song, which idk like I'm not a fan of his but he really did seem to genuinely like her so even though it's probably just for the ~bad girl taylor~ image it's kind of mean. Lyrically most of the songs are weak af, it makes me sad she went from writing in metaphors so much and very poetic lyrics to this mess.



She uses her lower register a lot more in this album which is a plus since she screeches so badly no matter what. It's a little less painful. Overall, as an ex fan, I give it 2/5 stars. She's either going to fade away into obscurity and have 5 kids with Joe or turn Indie after this I think. Reply

It’s really really grown on me, but now I just listen to Getaway Car on repeat. It’s probably my least favorite album though Reply

Some of the songs are good, I like Getaway Car and Dancing With Our Hands Tied other songs it sounds like her voice is fighting the music since she doesn't have the range to work with some of the beats.



Its not Red but its not horrible. Generic nonthreatening pop music I'll listening to too many times. Reply

It's ok, it's nothing like what she's put out before. Honestly, I like 5 songs and the album blurs together like crazy. Reply

1989 > Red >>>>>>>>>>>> reputation Reply

there are three or four good songs (Getaway car, Delicate) and the rest of the tracks are 20% something that would've been a bridge in her other albums and here is turned into the chorus, 80% overproduction. Reply

I listened to it the other night in surround and I thought it was fantastic. It's not all 'radio friendly' in my opinion the way that 1989 was (meaning, I feel like any song from 1989 could have been a successful single) but it's a solid pop album. Reply

i liked it, even though i thought i'd hate it. it's a decent album. Reply

I thought it was a good album. Its definitely a grower in my opinion. Reply

As someone who's pm enjoyed her music since hs, this is probably some of her worst work. It's overproduced and just doesn't flow. Reply

It’s fucking awful Reply

I didn't care for it on the first listen, but after listening to the songs a couple more times I don't hate them. There just aren't any that I'm like YEAH THIS IS MY JAM Reply

It's okay, I guess. But any pop girl could've created it. Reply

i like 3 songs, the rest is way too boring/forgettable imo



my friend who is a TS stan said some songs are good when you listen to it alone but they doesn't work in a album as a whole Reply

I love it. But I’m also not a hardcore been here since the beginning kind of Stan. I actually dislike pretty much everything she’s made up until 1989. I’ve liked some songs here and there throughout the years - should’ve said no, safe and sound, sad beautiful tragic for example - but for the most part I just can’t get into her songs that people say are her best (looking at you All Too Well) So... I really enjoy this overproduced garbage that everyone is saying is her worst writing ever because tbh I find it more relatable than the fairytale crap from the past. Reply

The production is top notch but many of the lyrics are reductive and borderline childish. Reply

High points: I Did Something Bad and Getaway Car

Low points: End Game and King of My Heart Reply

It's a mindless and fun pop album if you ignore the drama and Taylor Swift is meant to be the trashy, tacky pop star that she wants to be. Credit me, OP! Reply

I have to say, I'm a huge T Swift fan and it might be my favorite. (Also, I was very, very skeptical about this before buying it and listening to the whole thing). I tend to skip over some of her songs (see: Never Grow Up, How To Get The Girl, All You Had To Do Was Stay, Stay Stay Stay etc.), and I listen through this whole album with a huge smile on my face. Reply

It's been growing on me. When I first listened, there were 8 songs I enjoyed out of 15. Now I'm appreciating the others more (New Year's Day still sucks tho).



Edited at 2017-11-12 11:10 pm (UTC)

it's not cohesive, but i like it.



'i did something bad' and 'delicate' are the best songs tbh, with 'dress' getting an honourable mention. Reply

It is overproduced and it will not have good longevity. Taylor has a massive identity crisis. Reply

it's a solid pop album and there are a few bops, but it lacks any emotion or identity behind it and at times the songs blend in with one another and ends up being quite forgettable. the only song to have ANY kind of warmth is the new years day song.



sincerely a t.swift stan. Reply

It's full of overproduced sounds that are trying to distract you from the awfully childish lyrics. Plus it doesn't feel genuine, Taylor cannot pull off a bad girl phase while singing about castles crumbling overnight and running away with the ~king of her heart. Reply

ALSO TBH this post was hard to make because there are legit no credible negative reviews. YAAASS, get those Payola 4 Star Reviews Taylor!!! Reply

delete this comment before her stans find it! Reply

She absolutely paid off the media for positive reviews. Even Billboard ran a story asking if she's the artist of the decade. You should do some sleuthing on if teams pay for positive reviews. Reply

Parent

I legit didn't even realize until this that artists could buy their reviews. IDK why, it makes sense that they can, but damn. I wonder if the people that did publish negative reviews are gonna get C&Ds now Reply

I know you're joking/not joking, but I wonder if the reviews are not just (indirect) payola but also sometimes just about ACCESS. Like if you shit on a powerful artist, are they really going to give you an interview next month? And your platform needs the clicks. Everyone is after audiences, and her interviews are valuable. There is a lot going on in the background besides $ exchanges...



tldr; Positive reviews can be about access to the powerful, esp. when the powerful is known to be ~sensitive. Reply

Parent

idgaf I really like the album lmfao if only she wasn't such a mess. Reply

This girl is both desperate and bold af. She makes an album partly dedicated to complaining about how the media was mean to her and made her lose her "crown," then she posts positive reviews about herself for self-validation. I hate how much she reminds me of tr*mp. Reply

my favorite part is that she says the word "reputation" in most of the songs. Reply

It reminds me of all the references to being dangerous on Dangerous Woman lol Reply

it's so lame lol Reply

It's hypnotist/mentalist tricks. It's conditioning people to buy albums and love her. Reply

Like in Josie and the Pussycats. Reply

her worst offense is constantly using the word Baby Reply

lol Reply

The critics Taylor forgot to send a check to. Oops. Reply

is taylor capable of winning more grammys this year?

Reply

I don't think she will win any this year (the only eligible songs are LWYMMD & ...ready for it), but the rest of the album will get at least some pop noms in 2019...



Reply

I noticed she was starting to get a lot of really mixed and straight out bad reviews after the initial glitter basquing praises, but I wonder why they aren't updated on metacritic. I'm assuming because its the weekend? Reply

if you find any good quotes lemme know and I'll add them to this post haha Reply

http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-41921397



And the opening line of I Did Something Bad, which is: "I never trust a narcissist but they love me," is delivered without any noticeable sense of irony.



http://www.tampabay.com/things-to-do/music/-Reputation-review-Taylor-Swift-should-know-she-s-better-than-this_162512020



Reputation is the album where she embraces that drama right back. She often sounds defensive (Don’t Blame Me) and spiteful (This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things); she shifts blame and threatens vengeance (Look What You Made Me Do). Honestly, it’s a very 2017 look, if not a particularly flattering one — one needn’t go farther than Twitter or the nightly news to find another highly public figure with many of the same predispositions.



Here's some that ranked Reputation pretty mediocrely Reply

https://www.highsnobiety.com/2017/11/10/taylor-swift-reputation-review/



Taylor Swift’s Reputation isn’t a complete car wreck, but it is a hapless, facetious and an unconvincing attempt at making a whole generation familiar with a well-mannered pop star suddenly believe she’s got a heart of stone. Here's a pretty bad one Reply

her stans threatened the metacritic staff Reply

because metacritic only considers a small number of reviews from CREDIBLE, meaningful sources Reply

Parent

Yeah I checked out metacritic two days ago and was surprised to see the high rating Reply

Not every review goes on to meta critic. Its the same thing with movies too. Only ones that come from sources that meta critic approves of.



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:09 pm (UTC)

Thank you ❤️ Reply

