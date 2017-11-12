ONTD Original: The reputation Reviews Taylor Swift Forgot To Post on Instagram
Since the release of reputation on Friday, Taylor has been gloating about the rave reviews that the album has been getting. While it is true that her 6th LP is getting rave reviews, the album isn't as perfect as Taylor would like you to believe. Here are a collection of review quotes that she must have forgotten to post on her feed:
Geoff Nelson, Consequence of Sound
Rob Harvilla, The Ringer
Ira Madison III, GQ
Douglas Greenwood, Highsnobiety
verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Great song variety, some classic TS gems. My only complain is the themes are so repetitive; she's so in love and she's such a victim.
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
every song except this is why we can't have nice things surpasses anything she put out. king of my heart makes me want to find a baby
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
lyrics are atrocious though
Re: verdict?
I don't think it will hold up as well as her earlier stuff, but I'm also not as into super poppy music so idk
Re: verdict?
She uses her lower register a lot more in this album which is a plus since she screeches so badly no matter what. It's a little less painful. Overall, as an ex fan, I give it 2/5 stars. She's either going to fade away into obscurity and have 5 kids with Joe or turn Indie after this I think.
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Its not Red but its not horrible. Generic nonthreatening pop music I'll listening to too many times.
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
It's fucking awful
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
my friend who is a TS stan said some songs are good when you listen to it alone but they doesn't work in a album as a whole
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Low points: End Game and King of My Heart
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
'i did something bad' and 'delicate' are the best songs tbh, with 'dress' getting an honourable mention.
Re: verdict?
Re: verdict?
sincerely a t.swift stan.
Re: verdict?
And the opening line of I Did Something Bad, which is: "I never trust a narcissist but they love me," is delivered without any noticeable sense of irony.
http://www.tampabay.com/things-to-do/music/-Reputation-review-Taylor-Swift-should-know-she-s-better-than-this_162512020
Reputation is the album where she embraces that drama right back. She often sounds defensive (Don’t Blame Me) and spiteful (This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things); she shifts blame and threatens vengeance (Look What You Made Me Do). Honestly, it’s a very 2017 look, if not a particularly flattering one — one needn’t go farther than Twitter or the nightly news to find another highly public figure with many of the same predispositions.
https://www.highsnobiety.com/2017/11/10/taylor-swift-reputation-review/
Taylor Swift’s Reputation isn’t a complete car wreck, but it is a hapless, facetious and an unconvincing attempt at making a whole generation familiar with a well-mannered pop star suddenly believe she’s got a heart of stone.
My faves are 'New Year's Day' , 'Getaway Car' and 'Call it what u Want'