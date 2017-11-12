Another Jesse Lacey Victim Comes Forward
Another woman coming forward and detailing her experience with #JesseLacey https://t.co/7rPmacIdVP— noises&nonsense. (@noises_nonsense) November 12, 2017
Another victim, Lawren Byrne, has come forward with a blog post with further allegations of Jesse Lacey's emotional abuse and cheating.
- She met him in 2004 when she was 17. She was listening to Deja Entendu in her car with a friend at Montauk Point, and he was there.
- They exchanged AIM screen names and would talk on there, but only in secret and he would send her items of clothing he wanted to see on her. They would only meet up late at night, and he would never respond if she contacted him first.
- Says she felt like she was in a relationship with him for the seven years they were in contact, but states that she later realises he was manipulating her. Compares it to Penny Lane in Almost Famous.
- Says that he would ask her do things online that seemed odd.
- The last time she had contact with him was 2010, when he admitted he cheated on his girlfriend at the time with her, and how ~guilty he felt.
- Wishes him growth and healing, but is unhappy with his apology to the women he has hurt.
source
fuck him!
notyourlivejournal.wordpress.com
https://m.imgur.com/a/B9ri9
truly disgusting.
:(
And ive never in my life wanted to hurt people more than when reading comments about this. Shit like this:
"Everyone saying she was 15... yes, she was 15 and infatuated with him. She did what she wanted to do for him. Yes he was bad but she was the one who decided to do these things for him. It takes 2 to tango. I don't see how someone could force one to take pictures of themselves and play along if they didn't want to. She made a mistake in this too and I do not think all the blame should be on him. It was bad choices all around"
and someone literally wrote, a woman, wrote "its only a 9 year age gap omg theres way bigger age gaps chill"
they're constantly moving the goalposts.
"he didn't do it"/"she's lying" -> "it was only one mistake and he's really sorry about it" -> "whatever, they weren't *really* abused!"/"it's not like he's as bad as spacey or weinstein"
it's not about being in denial; these people are just plain callous. they're not ~better fans~ than us because they show unwavering support for jesse, despite what they're saying in those gross, abuse-apologist, 'jesse said sorry!!!! he is a good boy now!!!! teenage girls are lying whores anyway!!!!' reddit threads.
i tried listening to their stuff today, and would just find myself in my head going "fuck you" to him every time specific lines came up.
The only ones I knew about already were Craig Owens and Jared Leto (Craig from gossip, Jared bc my bf knew a girl who said she “always hung out with Jared” when 30stm was in town. She was freshly 18 at the time and made it clear it had been happening for awhile)
i mean, on the brighter note, there's new music to get into under the "similar artists" section? a lot of that went around during PWR BTTM's demise. i loved PWR BTTM but nothing was lost when i stopped listening to. Got into MUNA but i can't stand the leads haircut
i can't think of a band that i've met where at least one member didn't behave inappropriately either with me or another teenage girl. shit, i remember when craig mabbitt of escape the fate was screaming about his love for 16 year-old girls while still on stage (he was in his 20s at the time).
This is truly awful, I feel terrible for the victims. And I am such an asshole tho because I still love their music and their stuff has helped me through my own dark moments ugh what a prick Jesse is. I feel bad for the victims and asp his family. Dunno how his wife has done it because if I were her I would have divorced him by now.