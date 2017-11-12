Another Jesse Lacey Victim Comes Forward

i can't believe i trusted this mf!i even have a brand new tattoo :(

Reply

Thread

Link

I have one too I have to now debate whether to laser it off or cover it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit i can't do that cause mine is too big!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when you got it, it meant something to you -- how could you have known this would happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i regret buying their latest album

fuck him! Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I never pay for music but gave him my money, ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got a notification that the vinyl I preordered finally had shipped the day after the allegations came out so I feel you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it helps, the label hired smaller independent businesses to distribute the orders, so someone else (innocent) is also profiting off your order, i know for their albums for example, a very small company run by this nice dude in a wheelchair shipped and packed those so there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. i received it a couple days ago too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. and it was my aoty too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man I feel you, after zoning out a bit between deja and daisy, i went all in for science fiction, saw them in concert for the first time bought some merch, man what a rough time to re-pick up being a fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really upsetting for me. They were my favorite band. I always knew Jesse was a dick but this is a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I always just kinda thought he was pretentious and aloof Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always been an asshole but I never thought this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





notyourlivejournal.wordpress.com







Edited at 2017-11-12 09:07 pm (UTC) i know this is a serious post, but i couldn't help notice...notyourlivejournal.wordpress.com Reply

Thread

Link

same, colton. also the aim and stuff have me heavy nostalgia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His apology or whatevwr u want to call aint shit. I am glad so many people in the fb comments were calling his ass out for leaving out the fact the first victim who spoke out was 15...revolting and transparent Reply

Thread

Link



https://m.imgur.com/a/B9ri9 Another woman came forward in the facebook comments of his "apology" Reply

Thread

Link

this kind of manipulation is so damaging in its own way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so powerful and eloquently stated. it hurts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh this is so awful. god knows how many girls he manipulated in this way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow he was a textbook manipulator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FOURTEEN?!?



truly disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are tweets indicating a story about Riz Ahmed could break. Apparently it's been common knowledge in certain south Asian circles in London that he's an assaulter and/or abuser.



:( Reply

Thread

Link

Correct me if I'm wrong, but it isn't illegal to be a f-boy. Am I missing something? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, I see. I never followed the band, so I didn't know his age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not in NY, right? it sounds like he's an emotional abuser either way Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like throwing up. I'm literally heartbroken.





And ive never in my life wanted to hurt people more than when reading comments about this. Shit like this:



"Everyone saying she was 15... yes, she was 15 and infatuated with him. She did what she wanted to do for him. Yes he was bad but she was the one who decided to do these things for him. It takes 2 to tango. I don't see how someone could force one to take pictures of themselves and play along if they didn't want to. She made a mistake in this too and I do not think all the blame should be on him. It was bad choices all around"



and someone literally wrote, a woman, wrote "its only a 9 year age gap omg theres way bigger age gaps chill" Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus wtf is wrong with people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because a lo of people like this band and music they are attacking women coming forward in order to maintain the sanctity of their favorite artist. They are worse than shit and its sucks because a lot of them are women attacking these victims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, i tried arguing with them but im exhausted so i just scroll past them now cause these people have the maturity of a 4 year old and just laugh when you make a valid point. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly this with a lot of celebs who get exposed. Not to mention some of these stans are so mentally ill, they refuse to accept any reality that destroys their happiness they put into their idols. This shit is why I'm gonna try n hammer into my kids not to idolize ANY celeb. No matter how good they are at their art or how happy it makes my kids feel. We don't know these ppl or what they are capable of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone posted a reddit thread in another post that was full of women that had done the same thing (sent underage nudes to older men), that were basically blaming themselves/taking the responsibility for it and defending jesse. its sad that they didn't realise they had probably been manipulated themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Between this and that fuckin roy moore I literally can't believe that we're actually having a debate about if it's chill for an adult to have sex with a child. I thought that was like the one fuckin' thing everyone agreed on???



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

brand new fans are crazy, sky is blue, etc.



they're constantly moving the goalposts.



"he didn't do it"/"she's lying" -> "it was only one mistake and he's really sorry about it" -> "whatever, they weren't *really* abused!"/"it's not like he's as bad as spacey or weinstein"



it's not about being in denial; these people are just plain callous. they're not ~better fans~ than us because they show unwavering support for jesse, despite what they're saying in those gross, abuse-apologist, 'jesse said sorry!!!! he is a good boy now!!!! teenage girls are lying whores anyway!!!!' reddit threads. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm seriously so troubled by this. It's really hard recognizing that the guy from your FAVORITE band is an abuser. I believe his victims but how am I supposed to not be a brand new fan anymore? So many of my favorite memories are tied to their music. Reply

Thread

Link

idk i still love their music but it makes me sick to think of him

i tried listening to their stuff today, and would just find myself in my head going "fuck you" to him every time specific lines came up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you can still have the memories w/ the music, but you don't have to still call yourself a fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve gotten pretty used to finding out people I look up to are shitty and separating the art from the person, but i think it’s different when it’s stuff you felt like you related to more deeply :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah im def not a fan anymore and it's going to take a while before i can maybe consider listening to their music again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not a brand new fan but there's one song of theirs that's been very important to me and gotten me through hard times more than any other song. i haven't decided what to do with it yet. i don't know if i'll ever be able to listen to it again but i don't know if i can just delete it and forget about it either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ia, its hard when its people you feel you grew up with. i def won't support the band financially anymore, but a lot of their music meant a lot to me growing up. idk if i'll be able to listen to it the same again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like brand new, although now that i'm 26, the lyrics can be a lot eye roll worthy. but b/c i am a fan, i'm not surprised and was always vaguely wary of him tbh Reply

Thread

Link

After y’all exposing all the shitty behavior by artists in the ~scene i feel like I’m just kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop with some of my other faves. I never followed band members’ personal lives like that so these posts have been eye opening



The only ones I knew about already were Craig Owens and Jared Leto (Craig from gossip, Jared bc my bf knew a girl who said she “always hung out with Jared” when 30stm was in town. She was freshly 18 at the time and made it clear it had been happening for awhile) Reply

Thread

Link

I was never a fan of lostprophets but my best friend was and used to play them constantly, so I had a lot of good memories tied up in their music. I'm exactly the same as you whenever I remember one of their songs. like, I feel physically unwell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think pretty much every band has 1 member at least...it'll come out. I cant with people starting threads of "now that bn is cancelled who's your 2nd fave band" cause like...that band is shit too just you wait. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people were mentioning their run-ins with other band members in other posts and its really sad. so many of these guys abused their power thanks to places like warped tour. a lot of the modern day alternative/pop punk artists have been exposed for it too (neck deep, moose blood, front porch step), so i def think more will come out about older bands. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even tho its not surprising im surprised jared leto hasnt been exposed now. I feel like hes next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm really hoping my other faves don't get exposed tbh. from what i know, they've been ~gems but i do know it'll honestly ruin how i perceive some songs. luckily the bandom im part of hasn't exposed anything. i mean, i won't be surprised but i'll prob be shook if the used had something despite how much they were against all of that stuff.



i mean, on the brighter note, there's new music to get into under the "similar artists" section? a lot of that went around during PWR BTTM's demise. i loved PWR BTTM but nothing was lost when i stopped listening to. Got into MUNA but i can't stand the leads haircut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so widespread, it'd take forever to name every predatory musician in that scene alone.



i can't think of a band that i've met where at least one member didn't behave inappropriately either with me or another teenage girl. shit, i remember when craig mabbitt of escape the fate was screaming about his love for 16 year-old girls while still on stage (he was in his 20s at the time). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to keep switching songs whenever one of theirs would come on. Im so disgusted. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, fuck Kevin Devine for that horrible statement he put out in support of Jesse. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously. the bit about how he's had his own issues with drugs and alcohol was a damn mess. like...how is that even relevant? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE! it felt like "oh i side with my bff because i, too, was a horrible person!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He dropped out of the upcoming shows. So, there's that...I guess. Yay, people doing the bare minimum. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, it was god awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This absolutely explains a lot of his lyrics though.



This is truly awful, I feel terrible for the victims. And I am such an asshole tho because I still love their music and their stuff has helped me through my own dark moments ugh what a prick Jesse is. I feel bad for the victims and asp his family. Dunno how his wife has done it because if I were her I would have divorced him by now. Reply

Thread

Link