imagine being an only child for 7 years than all the sudden you get 3 siblings so close in age.

lol I was an only child at 7 and when my brother was born I felt horrible lmaooo

my cousin was 9 when her brother was born, she loves the kid but I think she's still bitter.

Lmao same! I remember very vividly the moment my mom told me I was going to get a sibling the word MISTAKE flashed through my mind.



(lol I like my little brother he's not really a mistake he was just a surprise)

Seriously! Can't imagine how traumatic that must be for him esp. since an actual mother is involved this time. It was just Chris and Chris Jr doing their thing for quite some time there.

this happened to me and my sister was born two days after my birthday so i'm forever bitter that i always had to take down my birthday cards the next day for that bitch



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:55 pm (UTC)

Didn't this dude rape someone and try to cover it up?

Two women have accused him of rape.

he needs to cool it

fuck this pos rapist

haven't they only been together for like a year? mess

And he just had twins by a surrogate like 6 months ago.

Four to five months ago. Crazy.

welp. and this girl is only 22. i wonder, if they somehow stay together, if she'll have to take on the mom role for the others.

She's beautiful

Dude. Snip snip, they don't come in more options.

What is up with this guy's life? He's got gay rumors, he's had two women accuse him of rape, he had three kids with surrogates while in his 20s and now has a new baby by a woman he has barely dated and his other babies are like 6 months old.

some people say it's cause he doesn't want to pay child support to a girl/family he's not still in contact with so he just has these surrgoates



or he wants a family but doesn't want to wait to find a wife/girlfriend first, and his mom helps a lot with taking care of his kids

To me it seems like he wants to have a family but doesn't want to settle down or has found someone he wants to have kids with so he goes the surrogate route.

i could see both being true. i wonder what he's gonna do if things don't work out with this girl.

mte. I feel like there are a lot of missing pieces in his public image.

i really don't understand him

He is for sure gay...the rape alligations I found it odd at best maybe he was drunk or something but like he is totally gay not even bi tbh

...



well she looks great for having just given birth!

get that hush money sis.

his sperm is on fire

Ok he needs to get me pregnant next tho ive got bills $$$

He makes me sick when i see him or his name...

Jesus she's 4 years younger than me. Having Cristiano Ronaldo's baby is a special situation but it still freaks me out when I see people younger than me having kids.

