Spike Lee Says "She's Got to Have It" Still Ahead Of It's Time

you had me at "dating three men." i hope this show explores my unethically nonmonogamous lifestyle Reply

I have high hopes! Reply

Ill check it out Reply

Hmmm, Spike Lee has acknowledged that the scenes where Nola Darling is raped by one of the men she's dating because he's angry over her non-monogamous ways were poorly handled in the original movie - I'm hoping that part gets dropped altogether especially if she keeps dating that particular character as she did in the film. Reply

I'm hoping so too, that storyline does not need to muck up the reboot Reply

I would watch literally anything Anthony Ramos is in lol. Reply

Who is that in the hat? Reply

Cleo Anthony Reply

OP: Spike's sisters write some of the episodes, can't say how many or who the other writers are since I've only seen 2 eps personally. (Bf is a critic and received screeners so he's watched all the eps, he's not home rn otherwise I'd ask who else is writing/directing.)



From the 2 middle episodes I've seen though, it's really good! Can't wait to see it all in order. Reply

Oh cool, thanks! I read that he was directing every episode so I figured he would be writing every ep too but I'm glad that's not the case Reply

funny that now with online dating that's not considered abnormal at all Reply

Ah yes, the futurism of having a women enjoy herself, having everyone in her life tell her she's wrong for doing so and probably emotionally stunted, having one of the men she's enjoying herself with get so angry he commits violence against her (which she loves btw), and having her decide he's the ONE man for her. So radical. Like a Tyler Perry movie. Reply

I still can't respect him. Legend or not, I've heard nothin but bad shit about him n how he treats ppl who don't lick his ass. Reply

Dewanda 😍 Reply

im such a bad negro, ive never seen any of "the classics" save for a few, and ive only seen like 2 spike lee joints: school daze, cuz they played that during freshman orientation at Howard (best EVER), and 25th hour and summer of sam



...those count, right?? Reply

