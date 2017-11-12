Spike Lee Says "She's Got to Have It" Still Ahead Of It's Time


  • A 10 episode series "She's Got to Have It" based on the successful 1986 Spike Lee comedy will premiere on Netflix, thanksgiving day 2017

  • The movie and show focuses on Nola Darling, a twenty something year old who is dating three men and juggling life. The exploration of black female sexuality is the overall theme which was and is still considered taboo

  • Says Writer/Director Spike Lee: “Even today, I still think Nola Darling is ahead of her time”

  • Series star DeWanda Wise says:
    “[Women] are still policed a lot. There are still a whole lotta conversations about what we can and cannot do. I remember seeing the original movie when I was in college and [Nola] left a really big imprint on me. I’ve always wanted to play a cinematic icon”

  • Other cast members include: Tonya Lewis Lee, Joie Lee, Anthony Ramos, Lyriq Bent & Maxwell, who will be contributing three of his biggest hits to the soundtrack





