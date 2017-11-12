Spike Lee Says "She's Got to Have It" Still Ahead Of It's Time
.@SpikeLee says 'She's Gotta Have It' is still 'ahead of her time' https://t.co/fanTYCKvek— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2017
“[Women] are still policed a lot. There are still a whole lotta conversations about what we can and cannot do. I remember seeing the original movie when I was in college and [Nola] left a really big imprint on me. I’ve always wanted to play a cinematic icon”
New-black Maxwell? Nobody had D'Angelo's number? Also, black women should be writing/directing all of these episodes...
Source:
1,2,3
From the 2 middle episodes I've seen though, it's really good! Can't wait to see it all in order.
...those count, right??