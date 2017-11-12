ONTD Original: Reminder of allegations of Eminem having sex with 15-year-old fan & DV incident
Since 2K17 is the year of taking down sexual predators, I thought I would call attention to a few allegations made against the music industry's biggest misogynist, Eminem. These accusations are rarely talked about, so it's worth discussing them. Thanks to dontcountmeout6 for the heads up on the statutory rape story.
Eminem allegedly repeatedly had sex with 15-year-old fan named Agnes
Eminem's former bodyguard Byron "Big-Naz" Williams published a tell-all called Shady Bizzness in 2000, where he wrote about his time working for the rapper from May-December 1999. One section of the book gives details of Eminem's sexual relations with a 15-year-old fan from Sweden.
It was October 26th, in Stockholm. Let me give you a little history on Stockholm, Sweden. The last time we were in Stockholm, there was a lot of drama. The first time we went there was in August of 1999 for a promo tour. During that time, Slim met this young lady, and she was tight. No doubt she was tight. In fact, all the women I saw there were tight. It was like they came off an assembly line or something—tall, blond, big boobs, nice body, and nice personality. And there were some fine black women there, too. I got a chance to meet the girls from Lou Bega’s group (“Mambo No. 5”) and, my goodness; they were gorgeous, absolutely beautiful. On the August tour, when we arrived at the hotel, the lobby was swamped with nothing but girls ranging in age from fourteen to nineteen, all tugging on our clothes and wanting kisses, hugs, and photos. We loved it because it was all girls. We had to get help from hotel security because we couldn’t even make it to the elevator. These girls were young, but were tall and looked at least five years older than they actually were. The fact that they were young didn’t matter to Slim. He hooked up with this one young lady who was tight, named Agnes.
She was young, but Slim didn’t know it at the time. Agnes was built like a brick house for a white girl. I have to admit, she was also very smart. This girl had her game down. She had somehow put together a fake passport. I told her before she talked to Slim I would need to see some ID because they lock people in jail in foreign countries. Everything looked legit, but I found out she used one of her friend’s information and took the picture and hooked up the ID to look real. Apparently, she was able to get into bars and shit like that. One thing you have to realize is that in the States eighteen is the legal age, but in Sweden sixteen is the legal age, and in some places in Europe, fifteen is the legal age. This girl looked every bit of twenty-two. She had a fucking body! She was hot, and she was pushing up on Slim pretty tough. Slim was like, “Why don’t you come up to my room?” and we checked her ID, which said she was nineteen years old. She was all over him. I left them, and they went up to his room, and a couple of hours later he came back down. Slim was hype, “Yo, man, that was the best fuck I ever had in my life. She came like eleven times. ” I said, “Man, she ain’t come no damn eleven times!” Slim said, “Man, you should see my sheets, they are soaked! She sucked my dick, we sixty-nined. Man, she knows how to fuck!” He was totally blown away by this girl, but at the time he didn’t know her real age— none of us did—she had fooled all of us. Her game was tight, so tight that Slim wanted to fly her out for the rest of that tour. However, when we went to get her a ticket, the authorities discovered that she was underage—only fifteen years old!
Lo and behold, on the second trip Slim wanted to hook up with her again. He didn’t care about her age because her pussy was so tight. I had to remind him of all the drama, when her mom had the authorities threaten to come get Agnes. I told him we all could have gone to jail. Luckily, we found out what was going on, and we sent her back on the first thing that was running on gas. We called her mom and apologized because we didn’t know she was only fifteen, and we told her about the fake ID and that she looked nineteen. But that didn’t matter to Slim because he lived up to the lyrics of his song when basically he said, “she’s fifteen, he doesn’t care. Look at her bush, does she have hair? Fuck her right there on the spot, there. ”He lived up to his song lyrics. Whether he realized he did this or not, he did it.
Second excerpt:
We were back in Stockholm, Sweden, the land of pretty woman and underage groupies. Upon arriving at the hotel, we were welcomed by Slim Shady’s fifteen-year-old mistress, Agnes. Apparently, her jealous friends informed her mother that she had sex with Slim Shady and was leaving the country on his tour. Her mother called our hotel forbidding Agnes to leave. Then she contacted the police and told them about Slim’s involvement with an underage girl. However, Agnes disobeyed her mom and attempted travel anyway. The Interscope international representative advised Slim that he could be brought up on charges for dealing with this minor. In some countries, a fifteen-year-old is legal—but with parental approval. Agnes’ mom didn’t approve at all. Slim still invited Agnes to travel with the tour. He went as far as having Agnes ride with us to the airport. We were notified by phone from the authorities that the mother wouldn’t press charges if Agnes didn’t attempt to leave. But if she tried to board the plane, we would all be arrested for accomplice to statutory rape! Slim’s entire staff practically begged him to be wise and avoid Agnes. Slim temporarily agreed and sent her home in a taxi. However, when we returned to Stockholm, Slim continued to mess around with this girl. I had this gut feeling there were going to be some problems that night. Slim never would listen; he truly doesn’t GIVE A FUCK! As soon as Slim saw Agnes, he forgot about Kessia. They were like two dogs in heat when their eyes met again. Agnes thrust her tongue in Slim’s mouth, and then they hurried to a nearby restroom for a quickie. Proof was joking with some young ladies while Slim and Agnes were in the bathroom possibly getting busy. Again, I warned Slim about Agnes’ age and the consequences that could follow.
Eminem was investigated for domestic violence against 13-year-old niece/adopted daughter in 2006
On September 24, 2006, Eminem flew off the handle because his 13-year-old niece, Alaina Mathers, hung up on him. They had apparently been having a conversation about her school clothes and she hung up when she he told her something she didn't want to hear.
He then showed up at her house and allegedly yelled, "I'll kill you."
Alaina's written statement quoted Eminem saying, "Don't you ever hang up on me again. The next time you do you won't have anything at my house and will never see me again. And you wanna know the reason I left your aunt was because she had hung up on me."
Her report further said that he "was poking me in the head" and he then made a motion with his hand "as if he was going to hit me."
When he got to the house, Alaina had Kim Mathers' (the ex he's always rapping about killing) younger daughter sitting on her lap and Eminem said, "You know she's saving your butt right now."
He also yelled at her accusing her of trying to break his relationship with Kim: "You have always tried to separate me and your aunt. Always. You take everything for granted at home. I'm signing shoes for charity doing this and that, and you're just a selfish kid."
Eminem was cleared in the investigation because of lack of evidence of violence inflicted on Alaina.
He didn’t care about her age because her pussy was so tight
wow thats literally one of the most disgusting sentences i have ever read what the fuck
Are you really that surprised?
why isn’t he rotting in prison where he belongs
and where the fuck is that one Eminem stan? I’d like to see them matrix their way out of this one.
That first story is so wild, I can't even process. I mean, how many times is this guy going to use the word 'tight'? Like a broken record. Are there no other words to describe a young girl? Gross. Also, eleven times? Really? The whole thing is so repulsive, ridiculous and badly written. Who reads this stuff?
as for legality, it also says, "In some countries, a fifteen-year-old is legal—but with parental approval. Agnes’ mom didn’t approve at all. Slim still invited Agnes to travel with the tour. He went as far as having Agnes ride with us to the airport. We were notified by phone from the authorities that the mother wouldn’t press charges if Agnes didn’t attempt to leave. But if she tried to board the plane, we would all be arrested for accomplice to statutory rape!"
I hate Eminem as much as the next person but these are not rape allegations, as nasty and morally wrong as his behaviour is
I've always hated him I remember being 13 in 2000 and being so disgusted by him. I didn't get the love for him at all then or now.
i also don't know what this means. a real rollercoaster in terms of the sentiment.
