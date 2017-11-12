ONTD Original: Reminder of allegations of Eminem having sex with 15-year-old fan & DV incident

op you're doing amazing sweaty



He didn’t care about her age because her pussy was so tight



wow thats literally one of the most disgusting sentences i have ever read what the fuck

That Eminem stan is probably inconsolable right now after trying to convince us what a great guy he is post after unnecessary post

Nah. Fans like those, just like their idol, give no fucks.

He is a man.



Are you really that surprised?

That's fucking gross.

mario_06 a negative ONTD investigation about Eminem seems like a personal attack towardshaha

tbh their continued stanning of Eminem is a personal attack towards me

towards decency too

lmao

Been waiting for him to stroke out for years now.

One of the original angry white men.



jfc why is he still a thing



why isn’t he rotting in prison where he belongs



and where the fuck is that one Eminem stan? I’d like to see them matrix their way out of this one. Reply

lol you're probably regretting that last bit in hindsight. i'm appalled.

probably. I left this post after commenting. appalled at me or them? I'm still too angry about this to find their comments.

both the writer's attitude and what eminem did is extremely disturbing. wow

the bodyguard is total trash too. i downloaded a pdf of the book and he's a dipshit. in one part he was talking about how kim was hitting eminem and he not only wanted eminem to hit her back but he wanted to help beat her.

what the fuck. he sounds like a creep in this excerpt too, you know he would love it if it wasn't illegal

ugh this is awful, i cannot believe he has any fans. and the way that's written is also disgusting, fuck that guy too.

where is the eminem stan who is conflicted about whether taylor is problematic?

Edited at 2017-11-12 08:59 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-12 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

why did you edit "king tay" out of your comment?

hopefully because they were embarrassed lol

youre obnoxious

The second story is so upsetting. Poor girl, he sounds awful and unstable. His obsession with his daughter always struck me as creepy and unhealthy. Idk, I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt for taking in all those kids. With all the drug use and dysfunction going around, they had a poor start in life. I really want to believe that he was good for them, but I won't be surprised for a second if something awful comes out down the line.



That first story is so wild, I can't even process. I mean, how many times is this guy going to use the word 'tight'? Like a broken record. Are there no other words to describe a young girl? Gross. Also, eleven times? Really? The whole thing is so repulsive, ridiculous and badly written. Who reads this stuff? Reply

The age of consent in Sweden is actually 15 y/o. https://www.thelocal.se/20110829/35836 Also, they checked her ID/did reasonable due diligence, so I don't know if he would get in trouble since she lied. Sleeping with 15 year olds is icky, but not illegal in some parts of Europe. Reply

it says in the excerpt that he still wanted to have sex with her after he found out she was 15.



as for legality, it also says, "In some countries, a fifteen-year-old is legal—but with parental approval. Agnes’ mom didn’t approve at all. Slim still invited Agnes to travel with the tour. He went as far as having Agnes ride with us to the airport. We were notified by phone from the authorities that the mother wouldn’t press charges if Agnes didn’t attempt to leave. But if she tried to board the plane, we would all be arrested for accomplice to statutory rape!" Reply

I don't know where this guy got the "parental approval" thing from. I didn't find it anywhere in Swedish law. It says 15 is the age of consent, and while there are exceptions (for example, if the older person is the guardian of someone under 18), parental approval is not one of them.

I hate Eminem as much as the next person but these are not rape allegations, as nasty and morally wrong as his behaviour is



I hate Eminem as much as the next person but these are not rape allegations, as nasty and morally wrong as his behaviour is Reply

Oh, I think it's absolutely reprehensible to have sex with a 15 year old when you're double her age (or more). However, my only point was that he hadn't broken the law. Unlike all the other men doing gross things, this isn't going to make him land in jail.

Did you actually read the excerpt?

It is quite "icky", yes.

nahh it's fucking gross. I get that it's fine if another 15 year old is having sex with another 15 year old. However, when the dude is double her age, I don't care, it's not okay. Eminem was like almost 30 years old when he slept with her, and he didn't give a shit that she was a minor.

If the age of consent is 15, and she was willing, as in some 15 year olds do some dumb shit, while it might be icky since law aside the general feeling in the USA is 18 is old enough to consent, calling it rape makes me very uncomfortable. I read it. The first time had no idea her age. if he went back, that's disgusting she was 15. and i'm not defending his ass, banging a teenager is nasty. but calling it rape makes me uncomfortable.

Actually, he could have gotten in trouble for it regardless of Sweden's laws when he got back to the states because we have a law that if you're an adult, you can't sleep with anyone under 18 outside of America in an effort to curb child sex tourism. And it's a federal law so it applies even if you come from a state that the legal age of consent is 16.

Shut the fuck up you fucking idiot

This is disgusting. Didn't Kim also become suicidal from all of Eminem's raps about killing her and how the fans encouraged it? :/

I've always hated him I remember being 13 in 2000 and being so disgusted by him. I didn't get the love for him at all then or now.

Me too. Everything about him made me sooo uncomfortable from the get go. So fucking repulsive

Mte, my bff and I would always get into a fight about him in like 2002

same. i remember my best friend playing one of his songs about kim being in the trunk of his car? i was like uhhhhh please turn this off.

not in 2000, but later, i thought he was pretty scary

YAS OP

when he says "tight"... that's colloquial, not literal, right?

Yeah i think this is old and people used to say "thats tight" a lot for cool. I had to doubletake as i was reading too

I doubt it

if only

probably both

Agnes was built like a brick house for a white girl.



i also don't know what this means. a real rollercoaster in terms of the sentiment. Reply

Means solid and curvy I think

it made me think of "brick shithouse" as a descriptor, which doesn't sound like Eminem's type

large and tall? idk

right?? the fuck kind of description is that, I was thinking like a WWE type body lol

Wow nobody getting this reference is making me feel suuuper old. LOL

It means she's mighty, mighty, just lettin' all hang out.

