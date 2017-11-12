CL

Rita Ora wears a bathrobe at the MTV EMAs



Are white bathrobes the new it-fashion look?

The answers may be YES! if you ask #business #brand #boss Rita Ora.

The EMAs host found inspiration in CL's recent look at the CFDA dinner and felt right at home at her latest gig.

source

Are you watching the EMAs in a bathrobe, ONTD?
