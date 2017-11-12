Rita Ora wears a bathrobe at the MTV EMAs
#MTVEMA host Rita Ora has arrived at the red carpet rocking a bathrobe! pic.twitter.com/8BG0Hc20Hv— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2017
Are white bathrobes the new it-fashion look?
The answers may be YES! if you ask #business #brand #boss Rita Ora.
The EMAs host found inspiration in CL's recent look at the CFDA dinner and felt right at home at her latest gig.
source
Are you watching the EMAs in a bathrobe, ONTD?
In
The
Post
T
H
A
N
K
S
Don't ppl here love this guy?