The Exorcist 2x07 Promo - "Help Me"
As the exorcism begins, the fate of the foster home hangs in the balance. This is an adversary unlike anything Marcus and Tomas have ever faced, and in order to save this family, the two of them must journey into the mouth of madness itself. (Airs Nov. 17)
Praying this gets a third season even though I know it's not likely... but we did get a second season so I'm holding onto hope here lol.
idk if it has a strong enough fanbase for that to happen tho :/
[Spoiler (click to open)]i guess tv isn't ready for a character like s1 marcus to be a gay lead on tv with any major mlm romance. instead the show gave him a one-off episode about a relationship with peter ft. no build up and is very likely going to give the actual meaty romance for him to mouse or another women in 2.08.
i'm so sick of writers doing this – stop presenting characters as gay men and then have them sleep with women as some kind of rug pull or surprise. it isn't fun and shocking, it's manipulative. i don't want to have to watch a gay male character i like while having to worry about something in their past popping up and rendering that moot. unbelievable.
Did I miss something in season 1 or something? I didn't know that.
Nope. You def didn't miss anything in season one. I'm like... idek what to say at this right now. We know why they're making him bi, but like... why are they making him bi?!
i can't tell you how many times i've seen this "gay male character isn't actually gay and has a secret women that he was once in love with" trope play out. it's so fucking homophobic and unforgiveable.
I can't.
The show really does need a stronger female presence though, I agree with him there.
Also it is shitty that they are booting Maria this early, her character has villianous potential
Tomas is such a pretty cryer, I was squealing when the began to pray together. I'm a bit bummed Rose didn't pause at all and think about her job and professionalism first before having sex with Andy, it was out of character for her
That living room scene was so damn tense, best part for me up until John Cho dropped to his knees and let the demon take over
What I find interesting is that demons in this version don't superpower their hosts' bodies like in other versions. They are dependent on their hosts' health.
Also, poor scared Tomas outside of the house and Marcus praying with him :')
All I want is a happy ending for the kids, ESPECIALLY Truck. That baby deserves better.
This season has no fault and I won't skip over any scenes if I rewatch it. It is literally flawless.
p.s. About Marcus being bisexual -- There wasn't really any evidence of him being gay until that bar scene but come to think of it, there wasn't really any evidence of him being bi or straight either, unless I missed something. Though I side-eye the "Marcus has been bisexual from the start".
anyway
THIS EPISODE WAS SO GOOD. WHEN HARPER'S MOM SHOWED UP AND GAVE ME A HEART ATTACK?? WHEN ANDY STRAIGHT-UP KILLED HER???? WHEN THEY WERE ALL LEVITATING??? amazing. and truck OMG TRUCK! that boy is such a good actor. harper too. all the kids are, tbh.
i remain on team tomas (lol i know). i think he's right and the demons are bluffing. he's not compromised, he has extra insight, somehow. an extra connection which will help him win in the end. the twist will be that marcus will somehow be endangered through his own fault imo (it might involve mouse and/or the death of his friend).
ALSO QUEEN MARIA, WE HARDLY KNEW YE!
oh and alicia witt was delicious and creepy and omg the way she touched andy's face in the beginning was 75% erotic and 25% "oh shit where's my crucifix?"
no, they wouldn't.
besides, idek why this matters (as i said, the shippy stuff is secondary to me), unless mouse will play into it.
this isn't about shipping.
and that's literally what i said in my lengthy comment. the shipping aspect is irrelevant (to me and to the show), and i only pointed that out because i didn't want my comment to be seen as a complaint by a marcus/tomas shipper (many of whom also complained when marcus and peter kissed, for some reason).
but i also explained why i am uncomfortable by them turning a (previously thought as) gay character bisexual all of a sudden. i can only imagine there's a reveal about marcus and mouse, and they want to set it up/retcon it.