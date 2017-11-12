I'm still screaming after the last episode. HOLY. CRAP.



Praying this gets a third season even though I know it's not likely... but we did get a second season so I'm holding onto hope here lol. Reply

I want someone to save the show. Its so good and this season is even better than the first. Reply

Yesssss. This season is so good. I loved the first season as well, but this one is even better. I'm getting new people to watch it an everything. Even the people who were like, eh, about there even being a show fell in love after one episode. Reply

ita, i loved the first season but this is even better Reply

the best case scenario is that Netflix picks it up if it gets cancelled. It would have no restrictions too... loved the uncensored version we got of The Killing



idk if it has a strong enough fanbase for that to happen tho :/



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Andy doersnt deserve this! All he wants to do is love these kids and move on from losing his wife and get some sex and relationship from Rose. This is not fair. Also im not sad that girls mother was killed because that bitch was crazy. Reply

that almost-sex scene was sooo good and creepy omg Reply

Tomas is so, so dumb. but so, so hot <3333 Reply

he really is super gorgeous Reply

lol I can't argue with this truth. Reply

This episode was so good but man, The Discourse has me burned out. :( Reply

Friday's ep was insanely good. It is fucking KILLING me that this show isn't getting better ratings. Why the fuck they stick it on Friday night, ugh. The adult cast is perfect and gorgeous and the kids are fantastic. The show delivers every week. We need a third season, I don't care how. I'll donate to a campaign to keep this cast lmao. I've always adored John Cho but on Friday he really impressed me, esp during that scene in the living room with Marcus.



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:02 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i guess tv isn't ready for a character like s1 marcus to be a gay lead on tv with any major mlm romance. instead the show gave him a one-off episode about a relationship with peter ft. no build up and is very likely going to give the actual meaty romance for him to mouse or another women in 2.08.



i'm so sick of writers doing this – stop presenting characters as gay men and then have them sleep with women as some kind of rug pull or surprise. it isn't fun and shocking, it's manipulative. i don't want to have to watch a gay male character i like while having to worry about something in their past popping up and rendering that moot. unbelievable. just found out last night that the show is retconning marcus being gay and making him bisexual instead , so i'm done with the show forever. Reply

"We’ve said from the beginning that Marcus is a bisexual character"



Did I miss something in season 1 or something? I didn't know that. Reply

Did I miss something in season 1 or something? I didn't know that.

Nope. You def didn't miss anything in season one. I'm like... idek what to say at this right now. We know why they're making him bi, but like... why are they making him bi?! Reply

you didn't miss anything. he never showed any interest in women in s1, but i guess they decided to take advantage of the "ambiguity" and make him bisexual.



i can't tell you how many times i've seen this "gay male character isn't actually gay and has a secret women that he was once in love with" trope play out. it's so fucking homophobic and unforgiveable. Reply

I can't. I can't. Reply

I mean it's a show about Satan and demons and possession and murder... what's a lil gay sex compared to that? booo



The show really does need a stronger female presence though, I agree with him there.



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:33 pm (UTC) Reply

I knew his character was too good to be true. Lame. So they'll reduce Mouse to some paltry love interest like the character who had an affair with Tomas (whose name I can't even remember). The writers and producers can't pat themselves on the back for featuring a diverse cast while giving small storylines to women and ruining the storyline of a gay character. Reply

Ben is currently out doing damage control and idk what to make of his responses tbh Reply

I'm at bit unclear on the Mouse/Maria scene so someone please help me out

Also it is shitty that they are booting Maria this early, her character has villianous potential

Tomas is such a pretty cryer, I was squealing when the began to pray together. I'm a bit bummed Rose didn't pause at all and think about her job and professionalism first before having sex with Andy, it was out of character for her

That living room scene was so damn tense, best part for me up until John Cho dropped to his knees and let the demon take over Reply

Mouse did something bad in the past and Maria almost revealed it. It could even be related to Marcus.



What I find interesting is that demons in this version don't superpower their hosts' bodies like in other versions. They are dependent on their hosts' health.

The language the demon used with Marcus' voice threw me off with the "my little church mouse, give you an inch and you take a mile" part. Did these two used to be involved before? Reply

This last episode was everything. I felt for everyone and that last shot of Tomas and Marcus starting their exorcising of Andy was so amazing. It amazes me how good this show is.



Also, poor scared Tomas outside of the house and Marcus praying with him :')



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Finally the exorcism begins! When they both whipped out their crosses, I was literally at the edge of my seat. Then the episode just ended, I was howling. So good I forgot the time.



All I want is a happy ending for the kids, ESPECIALLY Truck. That baby deserves better.



This season has no fault and I won't skip over any scenes if I rewatch it. It is literally flawless. Reply

that scene in the GIF, I 100% thought they were holding hands bc the TV was too dark when I was watching. And it didnt even surprise me. Reply

This comment made me realize they weren't. Slightly disappointed now. Reply

I didn't even realize they weren't actually holding hands until you pointed it out. Now I'm looking at the gif like nooooooo. Reply

I kinda love that Marcus loves needling demons. It's his extreme sport, the way he gets a high is to go dance upon the edge of the abyss and thumb his nose at them.



p.s. About Marcus being bisexual -- There wasn't really any evidence of him being gay until that bar scene but come to think of it, there wasn't really any evidence of him being bi or straight either, unless I missed something. Though I side-eye the "Marcus has been bisexual from the start". Reply

there was no evidence of him being interested in women – only men. so for them to claim they knew from the beginning when they never established that is deceitful, esp. since this was pretty obviously a decision they made particularly for s2 after the renewal, ignoring what they showed to the audience. Reply

There was also no evidence of him being interested in men before that scene so to me, he could have been asexual/aromantic/demisexual until he smiled at the cute cub. I understand why you're angry though. Reply

omg i've been ignoring the ship-related stuff (this show is way more than that for me, i can't reduce to a single ship. i enjoy it for its surprising quality as a horror show and for the flawless cast. i save my incessant shipping for, like, NCIS:LA) but marcus is bi now??? that's rubbing me the wrong way because it seems to imply that straight is the default, and the fact marcus is into men is supposed to be interpreted as "he is ALSO into men". would they do this for tomas? mention, like, an ex boyfriend from his past? by their logic, we don't know that tomas is only into women. besides, idek why this matters (as i said, the shippy stuff is secondary to me), unless mouse will play into it.



anyway



THIS EPISODE WAS SO GOOD. WHEN HARPER'S MOM SHOWED UP AND GAVE ME A HEART ATTACK?? WHEN ANDY STRAIGHT-UP KILLED HER???? WHEN THEY WERE ALL LEVITATING??? amazing. and truck OMG TRUCK! that boy is such a good actor. harper too. all the kids are, tbh.



i remain on team tomas (lol i know). i think he's right and the demons are bluffing. he's not compromised, he has extra insight, somehow. an extra connection which will help him win in the end. the twist will be that marcus will somehow be endangered through his own fault imo (it might involve mouse and/or the death of his friend).



ALSO QUEEN MARIA, WE HARDLY KNEW YE!



oh and alicia witt was delicious and creepy and omg the way she touched andy's face in the beginning was 75% erotic and 25% "oh shit where's my crucifix?" Reply

OH and i'm reposting my theory that alicia witt killed herself so she wouldn't kill her children. she wanted to protect them. imo that'll be the twist in that story. Reply

would they do this for tomas? mention, like, an ex boyfriend from his past? by their logic, we don't know that tomas is only into women.



no, they wouldn't.



besides, idek why this matters (as i said, the shippy stuff is secondary to me), unless mouse will play into it.



this isn't about shipping. Reply

ia.



and that's literally what i said in my lengthy comment. the shipping aspect is irrelevant (to me and to the show), and i only pointed that out because i didn't want my comment to be seen as a complaint by a marcus/tomas shipper (many of whom also complained when marcus and peter kissed, for some reason).



but i also explained why i am uncomfortable by them turning a (previously thought as) gay character bisexual all of a sudden. i can only imagine there's a reveal about marcus and mouse, and they want to set it up/retcon it. Reply

This show is so boring for a horror genre. But the cast is interesting n good looking. Casting John Cho was excellent thinkin. Reply

wait how did I not know john cho was in a horror show???? Reply

