REACT: Do College Kids Know 80s Music?
Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
Knew the song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Knew the song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Poison-Every - Rose Has Its Thorn
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 2/8
Dolly Parton - 9 To 5
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It
Knew the song7 /8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Madonna - Like A Virgin
Knew the song 7/8 Knew the Artist 6/8
Who's your favorite musician from the 80s??
I could keep going really...
Pat Benetar
Sheena Easton
MJ
Cheap trick
The cure
LOOK
TM network
Cyndi Lauper
Ummm how dare these children don’t know Kool and the Gang
Then again, I've always been pretty into 80s music, despite barely being born in the 80s myself (born in May of 89)
Favorite Songs from the 80s, but Fave is Madonna
but i love music from every era. i am so lucky my mother had amazing taste.