REACT: Do College Kids Know 80s Music?

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
Knew the song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Knew the song 8/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Poison-Every - Rose Has Its Thorn
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 2/8
Dolly Parton - 9 To 5
Knew the song 4/8 Knew the Artist 3/8
Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It
Knew the song7 /8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Madonna - Like A Virgin
Knew the song 7/8 Knew the Artist 6/8



Who's your favorite musician from the 80s??
