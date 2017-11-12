Gallagher Brother Feud Heats Up, Gets Weird

"To the peeler who peeled his little heart out lastnight" ahahahaha



as a former oasis stan (they were my everything circa 1996), today i would totally consider myself a ~parka monkey~. i stopped trying to keep up with noel's stuff ages ago. meanwhile, liam's always put out stuff that I generally enjoyed (beady eye included). so i'd argue noel has already gotten rid of most of us. Reply

Thread

Link

i would totally consider myself a ~parka monkey~.



Is this you, bb?



Is this you, bb? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well if the parka fits! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I️ love this feud 😂 I’m gonna be on team Liam for this spud peeling fiasco cause it’s entertaining af. Also, Liam’s Twitter is gold. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the scissor thing. It was just like that Nathan for You episode where he gets a man to play a smoke detector in a band so he can export smoke detectors for a lower tariff Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These two will still be fighting when theyre 90 Reply

Thread

Link

It will be newsworthy when they stop their fucking bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm dying at 'adele shouting into a bucket' lmaoooooo Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand shite from arse but I'm entertained. Thanks, op! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL this entire post! I think Liam is winning this round, not gonna lie. Parka Monkeys is also a great name for a fandom.



The french lady with the scissors reminded me of Frank, which is a great underrated movie Reply

Thread

Link

Liam is hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

Wait..scissors are actually scissors? Not a name for some sort of musical instrument? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao correct. I told you it was weird!



Edited at 2017-11-12 09:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they never make up because this feud is everything, their insults are just something else Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

After giving his say: "I'm not a fan. I have nothing to say about it." lol



I usually side with Noel, but Liam wins this round. Reply

Thread

Link

idk i feel let down, i expected more feces flying both ways considering it's the first time they're on promo tour at the same time. french bird in a fucking cape playing on fucking scissors + parka monkeys + adele shouting into a backet easily beats potato, how uncreative one can be.



can't wait for the album, never liked oasis but noel's solo stuff gets me going. still holding out a hope he'll show up at one of 3 gorillaz uk gigs i'm attending soon. i could die truly happy after seeing britpop kings on the scene together Reply

Thread

Link



Liam Gallagher wants Mr Bean to play Noel in an Oasis biopic https://t.co/vEcLRSEsGX pic.twitter.com/vPan5mQXaW — NME (@NME) November 10, 2017







Edited at 2017-11-12 09:52 pm (UTC) I've got tickets to see Noel in February and I'm really excited. I like his new stuff tbh. I didn't get tickets to see Liam later this month just because the venue is a pain in the ass to get to, but I'm starting to think I should so I end up seeing both of them. Also if you're disappointed by the post, this also made me cackle: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked holy mountain a lot but then jools holland performance happened and i got completely taken away with it (even if i had to spend good two minutes figuring out that this is gem archer next to noel lmao), it's gonna sound so good at a gig. have fun! hope nghfb will come round my corner next year, i missed their chasing yesterday tour because i had a surgery =\



lmao yeah i saw that one, rowan would be really good. still, it's all very tame. guess we'll all mellow down as we get older. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link