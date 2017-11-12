Gallagher Brother Feud Heats Up, Gets Weird

Former Oasis bandmates, Liam and Noel Gallagher, are both currently promoting new solo music. It is the first time the brothers are promoting solo work at the
same time. This has, of course, resulted in newly increased interest in their long-standing brotherly feud and the last few weeks have gotten a bit weird:


1. Noel calls Liam fans "parka monkeys" - Liam fans adopt the moniker
On October 22, Noel took to instagram to post a live version of his new song, Holy Mountain. The song received mixed reviews upon release from Oasis fans. Noel seems to largely blame the bad reviews on Liam's fanbase and referred to those fans as "parka monkeys" (Liam is known for his love of jackets).

Instagram caption: themightyi And to think..The Parka Monkeys are not having it!!..🤣😂🤣😂
São Paulo knows.
✌🏽


The nickname appears to have stuck since Noel has gone on to say in interviews that he wants to get rid of the "parka monkeys" with his new sound:

“The parka monkeys are going to be like, ‘a fucking French bird on a track? No mate, not having it. It’s not rock n’ roll’. Well no, it isn’t. Who’s saying it is?”


Liam and his fans have since decided to adopt the term with both Liam referring to his fans as parka monkeys and the fans referring to themselves as parka monkeys.



2. A French woman playing the scissors & a parka monkey peeling potatoes.
Okay...bear with me now because things are going to get weird.

Noel Gallagher appeared on Later...with Jools Holland to perform one of his new songs entitled She Taught Me How To Fly. During the performance, a member of Noel's band can be seen playing the scissors:
(skip to 0:55 for a close up - but she plays those scissors for the entire song...)


People, including Liam, immediately took to twitter to talk about the bizarre performance. Liam joked that he needed a potato peeler live on stage for his show - which is both a jab at Noel's weird performance and also a jab at Noel himself since Liam has a habit of posting photos of Noel on his twitter account and captioning them "potato":







Noel insists that having a scissor player is great:

"...She's French and she's eccentric to say the least.

"I said to her, can you play the tambourine? She said, [adopts French accent] 'I cannot play the tambourine'. I said, 'Oh right. Shaker?' 'Non. I can play the scissors'.

"She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that's not the greatest thing you've ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors?

"It doesn't get any better than that does it?"


But the parka monkeys weren't buying it:










3. Adele shouting into a bucket, Niall Horan, and creepy farts.
Noel has been criticizing Liam's number one album, As You Were, and taking shots at the fact that he worked with songwriters to help craft some of his new songs (including Adele collaborator, Greg Kurstin).

"I've heard Wall of Glass and the one that sounds like Adele shouting into a bucket. But I'm not a fan so I wouldn't listen to it."

"I'm not sure I can be arsed formulating an opinion on a record that's written by an army of songwriters. Isn't the one from One Direction doing that? The little Irish fella with the acoustic? At least he has the decency to play a guitar. I'm not a fan. I have nothing to say about it."


He was also asked about the fact that Liam appears to have gotten his voice back for the most part after struggling with vocal issues towards the end of Oasis's career. When the interviewer stated that Liam's voice was sounding good, Noel responded:

"But we're not striving for good are we? We're striving for great."


Liam has recently taken issue with something Noel has said in the press and took to twitter to call his brother a 'creepy little fart":









Honestly, this barely scratched the surface of all that's been going on between these two lately.
Sources:1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12
Tagged: , , , , ,