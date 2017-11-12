Blake Shelton: People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017
Blake Shelton Is @people Magazine's #SexiestManAlive 2017 (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/qCZFC2deMv— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) November 12, 2017
Gossip Cos has learned that Blake Shelton is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.
He will be on the Wednesday cover.
Who do you think is The Sexiest Male Celeb, ONTD?
Matt Cohen. He currently plays on General Hospital and from time to time guest stars on supernatural as Sam and Dean's dad.
did they poll his cousins exclusively or what
and that's about it
