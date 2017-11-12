Blake Shelton: People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

hahah. who is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Matt Cohen. He currently plays on General Hospital and from time to time guest stars on supernatural as Sam and Dean's dad.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this random guy is sexier than blake, award cancelled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea who that is, but he’s sexier than Blake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not this ugly af slice of white bread that's for sure... Reply

Thread

Link

The fuck??? Reply

Thread

Link

idgi

did they poll his cousins exclusively or what Reply

Thread

Link

Mehehehhe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally my asshole has never been tighter Reply

Thread

Link

I bet your asshole is prettier than him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my vagina is drier than a desert Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo what?????????? Reply

Thread

Link

white people be wildin' out in 2017. They really chose this man? ok girl. Reply

Thread

Link

He's not even the hottest white guy. I could name like 25 white guys who are hotter than him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This old fat ass hick? Who finds him hot? Reply

Thread

Link

Other old a-- hicks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You'd think they would poll hot people for the Hottest Man Alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gwen Stefani





and that's about it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh god don't read the replies to the gossip cop tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people who find toby keith hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only if all the other men in the world died Reply

Thread

Link

Even then, there are inanimate objects, plants, food items that resemble people, photos of formerly alive-actually attractive people... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, pieces of toast that look like Jesus are hotter than him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

plenty of cartoons, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It truly is. It cannot be explained otherwise.



Edited at 2017-11-12 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump's America Reply

Thread

Link

perfect gif usage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao perfect gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-11-12 08:31 pm (UTC) peak 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

this .gif is killing me softly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link