Sadly agree, looks like her former label had more control over their music direction and that's why the Bubblebath EP sounds so good.



Everything since then have been songs pandering to the ~interweebz~ and sucked.



At least, Moshi Moshi and Pop Music from poppy.computer are actually good.



But yeah we need a Lowlife 2.0



lowlife is so good but this girl annoys me Reply

lowlife, money, and altar are everything Reply

Lowlife was her peak. Sad. Reply

Can't really stand her or her aesthetic, but I kind of like this. Reply

boring video, though she is total thinspo.



I actually really like her and I hope now that she's getting more famous she ditches Titanic's creepy ass. He gives me really controlling and awful vibes, I hope she hasn't been hurt by him. Reply

he punched his ex whom he also tried to make into a creepy popstar and she has ptsd stemming from the relationship. he's such trash Reply

ugh I just knew it. He literally just looks and vibes like an abusive POS. Get adorable and sweet Poppy away from him. Take him down. Burn all men.



...sorry, got carried away. Reply

she's pretty i guess Reply

Get into ha sis!!!! Reply

i like her youtube channel with the weird surreal videos, but its a shame she cant translate that inherent creepiness/weirdness into her music. she's still shooting for pop star vibes, but it makes no sense to me idk.



Kero Kero Bonito do exactly what she does but way better. Hell, even Kyary puts in more. I would suggest those artists if you want Poppy but better lol Reply

well i think her director is just going for what he thinks will be successfulish cause i 100% doubt she has any say in whatever music or videos they're doing cause she's just an actress doing an act Reply

oh yeah definitely, but just having seen what Titanic is like and what his aesthetic is, i expected him to do more than just slap some pop beats on a basic video of her in cool clothes. And the entire album is a sleepy pop/jpop-wannabe snore... Sure, his thing is minimalism, but i feel like he could do way more lol Reply

Kyary is queen of creepy-cute aesthetic ❤ Reply

that's how I feel about her too. her persona is fun & surreal but her actual music is boring and generic Reply

real talk, does she have any creative control over her life whatsoever or is she just titanic sinclair's walking and talking thinkpiece on pop culture? Reply

i'm sure she has control over her life outside of the music and his studio. she's an actress for hire basically. Reply

she's dating titanic and based on what i hear about how we was with mars, i doubt it Reply

her schtick is getting old. her style is even looking dated now. Reply

i like her. tho, i was watching some live shows on instagram and i wouldn't be able to handle everyone just screaming whenever she does something Reply

idk if this makes any sense but she feels like what everyone was accusing Lana Del Rey of being in 2012 when she debuted Reply

the whole point of poppy is she's an artificial pop star robot. she's just an actress with a voice performing an act. Reply

but strip away that layer of everyone ~being in on her act~ and the music is pretty average and her persona doesn't have much substance after you let the novelty wear off. i feel like if she was aiming for a year or two of meme stardom this works but it won't let you build a lasting career Reply

i love this song and i enjoy the album but it really is bleh compared to bubblebath Reply

This creepy/cute theme was pretty intriguing when jpop acts did it around 2008. Reply

mte lol. kyary pamyu pamyu already cornered that market Reply

What the sis been up to? Reply

I think Mars pulled it off better. Poppy doesn't come off as genuine.....like I know it's an act but it just suited Mars better.





Edited at 2017-11-13 12:41 am (UTC)

This is all very strange. Reply

I think I'm too old for this.



I'm very tired of her. I even stopped following her lmao. Reply

