Poppy releases Moshi Moshi Music Video
Cult Kween of the Internet has released a cute music video for her song Moshi Moshi included in her first album poppy.computer.
Everything since then have been songs pandering to the ~interweebz~ and sucked.
At least, Moshi Moshi and Pop Music from poppy.computer are actually good.
But yeah we need a Lowlife 2.0
I actually really like her and I hope now that she's getting more famous she ditches Titanic's creepy ass. He gives me really controlling and awful vibes, I hope she hasn't been hurt by him.
...sorry, got carried away.
Kero Kero Bonito do exactly what she does but way better. Hell, even Kyary puts in more. I would suggest those artists if you want Poppy but better lol
Edited at 2017-11-13 12:41 am (UTC)