Kirstie Alley Defends Sexual Predators
I'm an advocate of courts of law 4 criminal matters. Also innocent until proven guilty is a fairly sane concept that I'm pretty sure each of us would like to be afforded. Rumors cause witchhunts. Seems ok to be part of the mob until U become the next witch.— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 10, 2017
Source
We livin in the wild Wild West— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 10, 2017
Source
We all believe things we know NOTHING about at times & would be be quick to pull the trigger out of disgust & anger. This is why we have judges & juries instead of stonings & stake burnings.. guess we are attempting justice.— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 10, 2017
Source
I don't even know who this Moore guy is.. all I know is I see heavy duty accusations of about 25 people on my timeline...for various types of criminal offenses...why I suggested courts of law instead of lynch mobs..how silly of me— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 11, 2017
Source
Lol..I'm gonna go back to what I do best...tweeting animal videos https://t.co/f9UlcRrWwd— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 11, 2017
Source
:'(
MY FAV MK+A MOVIE, WHYYYY?
MK's character was my shit. We had the same name, same attitude, and same style tbh. I loved her.
This is me with Veronica's Closet. Smh
Also she endorsed Tr**p
got it, Kirstie, thank you
She was always a mess really.
Also did you see George Takei tweet that Russian Bots™️ are amplifying the allegations against him? lollll mess
liberals have lost their minds
my tl is filled with that, dumbass conservatives throwing their keurigs off of balconies, & people dragging Michael Ian Black for being flippant about Obama's drone policy
Wait, is he implying that gif from Howard Stern's show was done by Russian bots? Because I'm pretty sure we all saw the same thing and it was all George.
anyone read about the baseball writer who harassed women and turned out to be a teenage girl? https://deadspin.com/teen-girl-posed-for-8-years-as-married-man-to-write-abo-1820305588
Edited at 2017-11-12 07:03 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-12 07:08 pm (UTC)
Then they realized that the university Ryan said he was attending while working on his pharmaceutical degree didn’t have a pharmacology school
omggg lmao
If naught else, the child needs A LOT of therapy.