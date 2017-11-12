Kirstie Alley Defends Sexual Predators

bitch why are you ruining "It Takes Two" like this for me goddamnit Reply

MTE can she not please Reply

now i see she endorsed trump back in 2016 so she's been a fail for a while now.



:'(



MY FAV MK+A MOVIE, WHYYYY? Reply

seriously Reply

I watched that the other day out of nostalgia, but it just gave me a headache. It is the most painful thing I have watched from my childhood as an adult, lol. Reply

YES I just rewatched this on Hulu like 3x (dont judge me) its one of my fave childhood movies. DIANE WOULD NEVER. Reply

MK's character was my shit. We had the same name, same attitude, and same style tbh. I loved her.



mte EVERY time I see her name pop up lmaoMK's character was my shit. We had the same name, same attitude, and same style tbh. I loved her. Reply

This is me with Veronica's Closet. Smh Reply

For real! Reply

Innocent until proven guilty is for the court of law, not for the court of public opinion, you Scientologist hack. Reply

I don't know why people struggle to understand this. The courts can determine guilty or not guilty (and can be wrong), but as a person, I'm allowed my own opinion on a situation outside of the court room. Reply

exactly. i think its just an easier thing for people to say who want to play/outright be devil's advocate without being so obvious. Reply

I called someone I just met a rape apologist because referencing Kevin Spacey he said that and "I think we should be more skeptical about claims of sexual assault" Reply

Yup, celebs build their fame on their fucking image. Its why they work so hard to make themselves look good. We can think whateva the fuck we want about them. Reply

she's from the Xenu club? now i understand Reply

Of course she would. Reply

accusing people of sexual harassment =/= "Seems ok to be part of the mob until U become the next witch"

LMAO IKR. like, i'd hope any of these people who are being vocal about their sexual harassment would come clean if they'd done the same thing ever??? Reply

right? like, this isn't the red scare, dumbass. Reply

Asking a defected Scientologist about Scientology is like asking a KKK member to REPRESENT the views of white people on blacks...pure shite — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 24, 2015



Also she endorsed Tr**p



HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing! https://t.co/0IrenUh8fa — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 8, 2016 I saw Yashar Ali tweet about this old tweet today, so I looked at her timeline and saw the above messAlso she endorsed Tr**p Reply

ok well "it takes two" is now ruined anyway, i hadn't been paying much attention to her. Reply

“Blacks” Sounds about white Reply

"the views of white people on blacks"

got it, Kirstie, thank you Reply

lol ikr Reply

SHE IS AWFUL Reply

i knew she was trash, but i didn't know it was to this extent. hot mess. Reply

flop Reply

She's fucking dead to me, I had no idea she tweeted this shit.



She was always a mess really. Reply

JFC, though I think I've seen the Dump tweet before. Fucking mess. Reply

Bookmarking this tweet for if 45 does indeed revoke their tax exempt status Reply

the way white people use "lynch mobs" pisses me off to no end Reply

Asking a defected Scientologist about Scientology is like asking a KKK member to REPRESENT the views of white people on blacks...pure shite — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 24, 2015 This asshole also said this

lmao what this analogy makes no sense. kkk members aren't defecting from white people, they're going ALL in on being white. smh this is how trump got elected Reply

Came here to say this. Ugh Reply

Her personality has always been crap Reply

yeah, her series was...terrible. Reply

Not surprising given how into Scientology she is. Gotta have some kind of denial mechanism when you're that deep in a cult. Reply

literally there is no "witch hunt" you complete dingus, they just have to (most likely momentarily) step back from their million dollar careers and pretend to go to rehab for a "sex addiction" for a few weeks. ugh. Reply

people think they're so clever, drawing the witch hunt parallels, as if it does anything to clarify the power imbalance Reply

Ugh.



Also did you see George Takei tweet that Russian Bots™️ are amplifying the allegations against him? lollll mess Reply

no! i saw someone tweet about his tweet, but takei's tweet was deleted? and then i wasn't able to find anything else about it? Reply

yes



liberals have lost their minds Reply

omg, jesus christ. he's gone mad Reply

everything is just so dumb



my tl is filled with that, dumbass conservatives throwing their keurigs off of balconies, & people dragging Michael Ian Black for being flippant about Obama's drone policy Reply

everything is the fault of dastardly russians now Reply

Wait, is he implying that gif from Howard Stern's show was done by Russian bots? Because I'm pretty sure we all saw the same thing and it was all George. Reply

anyone read about the baseball writer who harassed women and turned out to be a teenage girl?



anyone read about the baseball writer who harassed women and turned out to be a teenage girl?

Edited at 2017-11-12 07:03 pm (UTC) she's always been shit.anyone read about the baseball writer who harassed women and turned out to be a teenage girl? https://deadspin.com/teen-girl-posed-for-8-years-as-married-man-to-write-abo-1820305588

This is wild Reply

I read this the other day, that story was wild.



Edited at 2017-11-12 07:08 pm (UTC) Reply

What a crazy story. Reply

Yes, that story was mind-blowing. Seriously, WTF was she even thinking? Reply

what a trip Reply

i tried but holy shit...there was soooo much going on there Reply

i'm literally just started reading it. girl has some serious issues but



Then they realized that the university Ryan said he was attending while working on his pharmaceutical degree didn’t have a pharmacology school



omggg lmao Reply

holy shit Reply

Whoa this is bananas Reply

Even at 13, I knew the difference between right and wrong, lies vs. the truth. Being "young" is a pathetic excuse. I feel so badly for the women she misled and harassed.



If naught else, the child needs A LOT of therapy. Reply

facing repercussions for sexually harassing and assaulting people is nowhere near the same as being lynched, you dumbass Reply

Is this a sign of things to come? Is there gonna be a story soon about a Scientologist? Not that they haven’t got a gross, long list lof cruelties enough already... Leah’s show keeps surprising me :-/ Reply

i mean, i think thats the only reason netflix hasn't done shit to danny masterson. doesn't he have like 4 separate cases against him for rape? Reply

Yes, he does. I’m very confused about it. It’s not like he’s as famous or powerful as Kevin Spacey or Louis CK, so maybe you’re right about scientology playing a role in their decision to stay silent. Reply

yeah i saw a thread of tweets about that after house of cards was cancelled. apparently all of the cases have been put on hold? which seems suspicious. Reply

it's funny, I thought about all this shit when netflix sent me an email today telling me they're raising rates. gotta pay for the impending lawsuits/losses somehow? Reply

