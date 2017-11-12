Tove Lo - "shedontknowbutsheknows"

I dont think you can tbh Reply

is gone, i gotta figure out a way to get the full tracks for people to hear for this post Reply

gurl that beat! Reply

lol that gif is fascinating to me



it's like they're watching two separate acts Reply

Tom Hiddleston looks unamused in the back Reply

xcmxkfdjlkfd thats not TOM Reply

lmfao Reply

holy fuck Reply

Im cryin Reply

lol but I thought the same Reply

lmao Reply

this is the first time i've seen this gif be on beat and i love it Reply

don't ruin this Reply

I feel like this album is gonna have bop after bop. The production so far is stellar. Reply

i'm both of them on separate occasions Reply

These are good. I like Stranger better. Sigh, Disco Tits should've been a bigger hit in the US. I'm so excited for this album Reply

she ALWAYS delivers. disco tits is the bop of the year imo Reply

Right? She never lets us down, queen of pop. T-snake could never. Reply

I feel like disco tits should come on every time gorgeous ends... idek Reply

Disco Tits is how pop should be in the twenty-first century. Reply

It truly is Reply

this. i hate how she gets so slept on. her bops deliver more than the more well-known nu pop girls Reply

love tove lo! Reply

when will it be released? Album of the year tbh.



I hope the official version of what I want for the night is on this! Reply

Friday! and yes Bitches is on there! Reply

Oh my god, I'm gonna have a heart attack. Reply

Yes! I really want to hear the official version of that song (b/c I love it and of course I love her.) Reply

yas Reply

I'll just wait for the full experience.



Justice4DiscoTits Reply

I think I’m gonna stan. I love her sound. Love Disco Tits Reply

This is where I'm at too :D Reply

They're both bops! Blue Lips is already the best album of the year tbh



Still no pre-order available tho smh Reply

no physicals either :'( Reply

I need a physical copy! Idk what label she's signed to but they do her so dirty Reply

I love the cover! omg I need it as an icon! Reply

Yesss I edited out the lettering, if you want just the photo ♡ Reply

I like the lettering, tbh.



I wish it was more clear so people could read it in my icon, lol. Reply

love this bitch, and this is a chunnneee



also cuz i havent said it, i love the album cover lmao



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Tove is coming for AOTY 2 years in row. Poor Regurgitation Reply

lmfao regurgitationgjhtggfv Reply

I hope she tours this release. Reply

Yaaaasss Reply

