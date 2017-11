I’ll watch it... not saying much as I also watched a very Murray Christmas, the Mariah Christmas special and that god awful michael Bolton valentines special on Netflix. Reply

I recently looked up saleisha from antm to see what’s going on in her career. She goes by Sal now and apparently got the role of “virtual pharmacist” in that Michael Bolton special Reply

I didn’t even recognise her. She was the worst on antm and the Dora the explore haircut just cemented that. Reply

A Very Murray Christmas was...not very interesting, I was disappoint bc I'm one of those fools that loves everything Christmas Reply

I’ll probably watch because I’m not up to date on her shenanigans and I’m a sucker for Xmas specials. No one can top Pee Wee’s Xmas tho. Reply

She should enlist woc Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone. Reply

lmao Reply

Not me. Between her shitty music, her dating that loser Blake, The Voice, etc... only pre-2007 Gwen exists to me. Reply

lol I got an email asking for seat fillers for this (idk when I signed up for a seat filler mailling list lmao), so I assumed it had already been announced... Reply

I'm no longer here for Christmas in general. Reply

No, thank you.

I liked her more when she was problematic. Reply

I've never rly gotten the point in Xmas specials. But I'm not a huge Xmas person in general. Reply

I think it's a way to fill airtime when normal shows are in reruns but advertisers want something to put commercials around because of holiday shopping. Reply

Same and same. Reply

I can't with her Reply

I love Christmas specials because I am holiday trash so I’m def watching this even though she didn’t give us the breakup album we deserved Reply

I watched Kelly Clarkson's special a few years ago and found it charming and sweet. I may give this a shot Reply

This could be fun, I love Christmas specials in general I guess lol Reply

Her yodeling redneck boyfriend Reply

idc i love her, if i can im def watching it in real time Reply

