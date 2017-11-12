Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Box Office Mojo: Thor tops the box office again










<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend
TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Thor: Ragnarok BV $56,600,000 -53.9% 4,080 - $13,873 $211,589,707 $180 2
2 N Daddy's Home 2 Par. $30,000,000 - 3,575 - $8,392 $30,000,000 $69 1
3 N Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $28,200,000 - 3,341 - $8,441 $28,200,000 $55 1
4 2 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $11,510,000 -31.3% 3,615 - $3,184 $39,873,626 $28 2
5 3 Jigsaw LGF $3,420,000 -47.9% 2,651 -290 $1,290 $34,354,093 $10 3
6 4 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $2,070,000 -54.4% 1,900 -302 $1,089 $45,920,463 $25 4
7 5 Geostorm WB $1,545,000 -51.6% 1,685 -981 $917 $31,623,892 $120 4
8 7 Blade Runner 2049 WB $1,410,000 -39.3% 863 -601 $1,634 $88,001,297 $150 6
9 6 Happy Death Day Uni. $1,312,000 -51.4% 1,564 -620 $839 $54,954,605 $4.8 5
10 26 Lady Bird A24 $1,249,358 +242.8% 37 +33 $33,766 $1,781,438 - 2
11 10 Let there be Light ADC $1,093,662 -35.6% 773 +131 $1,415 $5,918,556 - 3
12 9 Only The Brave Sony $950,000 -50.5% 1,207 -866 $787 $17,073,916 $38 4
13 8 Thank You for Your Service (2017) Uni. $895,000 -59.5% 1,348 -735 $664 $9,106,390 $20 3
14 11 The Foreigner STX $750,000 -53.0% 737 -719 $1,018 $33,443,122 $35 5
15 12 Victoria and Abdul Focus $675,000 -44.1% 637 -159 $1,060 $21,136,704 - 8
16 19 The Florida Project A24 $579,370 -8.6% 229 +40 $2,530 $3,839,248 - 6
17 20 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $525,000 -12.9% 592 -193 $887 $21,536,241 - 6
18 21 Loving Vincent Good Deed $515,140 -14.3% 212 +7 $2,430 $3,934,014 - 8
19 25 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $476,243 +21.2% 238 +152 $2,001 $1,559,422 - 4
20 17 American Made Uni. $454,000 -43.2% 419 -244 $1,084 $50,756,895 $50 7
21 16 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $420,000 -48.7% 421 -381 $998 $99,411,408 $104 8
22 22 Marshall ORF $419,425 -16.7% 596 +82 $704 $8,463,783 $12 5
23 N Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $320,000 - 4 - $80,000 $320,000 - 1
24 23 The Mountain Between Us Fox $285,000 -40.6% 403 -313 $707 $29,460,921 $35 6
25 29 Wonderstruck RAtt. $245,220 +5.8% 261 +140 $940 $825,262 - 4
26 31 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $219,000 +2.3% 195 +1 $1,123 $264,048,255 $80 20
27 24 Same Kind of Different as Me PFR $190,000 -57.4% 296 -228 $642 $6,157,382 - 4
28 49 My Friend Dahmer FR $190,000 +434.5% 45 +41 $4,222 $243,207 - 2
29 47 Last Flag Flying LGF $172,000 +324.1% 32 +28 $5,375 $241,773 - 2
30 34 The Square Magn. $156,156 +27.0% 50 +30 $3,123 $447,239 - 3
31 27 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $95,000 -73.5% 196 -66 $485 $1,523,338 - 5
32 32 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $95,000 -49.0% 103 -55 $922 $12,480,061 - 8
33 13 Suburbicon Par. $85,000 -92.8% 281 -1,765 $302 $5,748,427 - 3
34 36 Leap! Wein. $79,739 -3.8% 110 - $725 $21,736,006 - 12
35 57 A Question Of Faith PFR $57,500 +277.9% 30 +5 $1,917 $2,438,822 - 7
36 40 Novitiate SPC $55,206 +4.8% 29 +13 $1,904 $166,052 - 3
37 33 The Snowman Uni. $36,000 -78.5% 85 -439 $424 $6,658,715 $35 4
38 45 Faces Places Cohen $32,207 -29.7% 20 -8 $1,610 $424,144 - 6
39 41 Wind River Wein. $30,339 -42.1% 86 -19 $353 $33,752,102 $11 15
40 39 Lucky (2017) Magn. $30,000 -48.9% 45 -18 $667 $887,323 - 7
41 N No Greater Love ADC $23,254 - 22 - $1,057 $23,254 - 1
42 46 Human Flow Magn. $21,000 -48.8% 23 -11 $913 $404,175 - 5
43 43 Blade of the Immortal Magn. $18,000 -63.7% 25 -5 $720 $98,581 - 2
44 48 Breathe (2017) BST $17,059 -57.1% 32 -26 $533 $454,343 - 5
45 59 The Stray Purd. $17,000 +24.5% 34 +11 $500 $1,551,983 - 6
46 - Bill Nye: Science Guy PBS $14,350 - 1 - $14,350 $22,786 - 3
47 N Thelma Orch. $12,357 - 1 - $12,357 $12,357 - 1
48 69 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $10,703 +8.5% 20 +15 $535 $56,246 - 4
49 52 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $9,295 -61.9% 16 -28 $581 $755,541 - 7
50 61 Til Death Do Us Part NN $5,035 -60.0% 7 -10 $719 $3,455,067 - 7
51 60 Dina Orch. $4,866 -63.2% 8 -16 $608 $88,166 - 6
52 N Shakespeare Wallah (re-issue) Cohen $3,577 - 1 - $3,577 $3,577 - 1
53 112 Friend Request ENTMP $461 -4.6% 2 -5 $231 $3,758,285 $9.9 8
TOTAL (53 MOVIES): $147,599,522 -18.1% 33,183 -5,305 $4,448
<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend


source 1 2

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: