Box Office Mojo: Thor tops the box office again

didn't watch a thing since i'm broke but i'm happy to see Thor doing so well. I have a mighty crush on Taika. Reply

Thread

Link

I have a mighty crush on Taika.





Sis, don't we all?





Sis, don't we all? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didn't do anything for me in that movie, but for some reason his pineapple outfit perked up my interest real fast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved Viago but I didn't find him sexy. I think I prefer Taika in his natural Silver Fox, street wear, absurdly beautiful fashionista self. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally got around to seeing this. I loved it! Beautiful icon, btw. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he was soooo cute in this. I wasn't looking @ any of the other vamps :3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Lady Bird good? A24 has been producing really good films these past few years. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, its amazing. Tbh if Saoirse doesn't win best actress it will be a rob imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a perfect film without an ounce of pretension. I absolutely loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Random box office thoughts:



Lady Bird is a monster. Cracking the top 10 in only 37 theatres? Nuts. I will now say that Gerwig is more likely to happen in Best Director than not. The only reason I still have my doubts is that Oscars is sexist as hell and I can see them dismissing a movie about a teenage girl. If this were about a white boy it would be a lock.



Three Billboards box office is excellent.



Loving Vincent has a nobody distributor and opened in only 200 theatres and is closing in on $4 mil. Incredibly impressive.



Everyone who saw Daddy's Home should be ASHAMED. Clearly audiences don't care if you are a racist violent misogynist. Disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

ywah, i was lol-ing at all the Greta predictions, but now? you go girl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure if you'll know this but currently Lady bird isn't mean to come out here (the UK) until February. Any chance that because it's performing so well they'll push up the release date? Or is that set in stone no matter what? I'm just absolutely dying to see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's unlikely Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The screening of Lady Bird I went to yesterday afternoon was in a huge auditorium that was 3/4 full, I was pleasantly surprised. WTG, Greta! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hooooooly hell @ Lady Bird. months before I wasn't even sure how good it'd be, then I figure maybe it wouldn't do so well @ the box office, but now i'd be v upset if she didn't get that director nom.



I loved Three Billboards so much.



so so sick of all the ads for Daddy's Home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will now say that Gerwig is more likely to happen in Best Director than not. The only reason I still have my doubts is that Oscars is sexist as hell and I can see them dismissing a movie about a teenage girl. If this were about a white boy it would be a lock.



I agree Gerwig deserves it but DelToro will most likely take the award.



His film hasn't even been released and there was so much buzz at the Festivals for it. I could see the Academy giving it to him eventhough Gerwig's film is far more deserving. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw Thor



I liked the music and how colorful it was



Too much hulk. And the movie could have been maybe 15 minutes shorter, cut some bloat. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte on Hulk. Plus it really felt like Bruce didn't get to do much anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree on the Hulk. I felt like the movie was such a mess to be honest. It had no cinematic or story connection to the previous films. Also felt very forced to adapt that Guardian of the Galaxy comedy feel.



Also there was some major CGI slippage throughout the entire film. I really don't know how anyone could have praised this as the best Marvel film of all time. By this time next year the public will badmouth it.



Helmsworth is fantastic with self deprecating comedy but again the writing didn't support that so most of the comedy bits fell short of me and didn't feel organic like he was in Ghostbusters, Vacation and other Marvel movies.



Edited at 2017-11-12 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, the CGI was so bad! I've noticed it to in the Black Panther trailer, Marvel is either getting lazy/cheap in this area or they think they're doing better than they are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i watched the "holy hell" doc after someone mentioned it in the smallville cult post here



holy shit, that was wild. and so many speedos Reply

Thread

Link

holy hell is so disturbing and the fact that this man is just out here chilling in hawaii (if i remember correctly) is terrifying. he's a sexual predator and completely unhinged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna watch that too but it was 3am and netflix had the slideshow beforehand and it jumped to a closeup of his face 😱 I almost cried tbh, nightmares. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] to setup him grabbing the Tesseract back.



I've also spent the long weekend catching up on Detective Conan while I knit. Saw Thor yesterday. I enjoyed it, Hela slayed me, and it was nice to see a different side of Hulk. Thor and Banner make a great duo. Tessa was okay, wish they'd done more with the Valkyrie's though that entire scene vs Hela was beautiful. They spent too long on that junk heap, though, and I could have done without Karl Urban's character. Loki's entire existence was also basically pointless beyond some quick jokes exceptI've also spent the long weekend catching up on Detective Conan while I knit. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you knitting bb? I still have a hat I was supposed to finish two months ago whoops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/stockholm-scarf



Temperature dropped faster here, and I needed a decent scarf! Project also ended up being a good impetus to finally commit to knitting continental style. The repetitive switching between knits and purls was killing my wrist doing English style and I just couldn't get my right hand to manage flicking and maintaining tension. Comes pretty easy for my left though. Temperature dropped faster here, and I needed a decent scarf! Project also ended up being a good impetus to finally commit to knitting continental style. The repetitive switching between knits and purls was killing my wrist doing English style and I just couldn't get my right hand to manage flicking and maintaining tension. Comes pretty easy for my left though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Karl Urban's character felt like he belonged in Dragon Age tbh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I so agree ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lady Bird killing the competition! Coming for that Oscar (maybe, if the voting body isn't stupid as fuck)! Reply

Thread

Link

Saw Thor for a second time yesterday and still loved it. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] like they really messed up if the game was happening in real life or ten years earlier. like the brunette lady who killed her baby talked to him when he was knocked out so that has to be from the past, because those two bodies were completely decomposed. but then the other bodies were fresh where he placed them?? it doesn't make senssseeeeeeeee i've been waiting for this post because i watched jigsaw this weekend and i'm equally angry and confused Reply

Thread

Link

Same! That movie was all over the place. I know they were going for a surprise twist at the end, but that's what killed the movie for me. Nothing will beat the twist at the end for the 1st Saw movie. That was gold! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched figure skating this weekend because I now get the Olympic Channel!!!



I’m hoping to see Lady Bird this week though it’s only playing at one theater in town so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to see Lady Bird but I'm not traveling an hour to see it. I'll just wait and hope for it to get released closer to me.



I didn't see anything this weekend but that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. I still need to see Thor. 😑



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I watched a doc about film preservation, spefically how the US National Film Registry works. It's about US produced movies of course, but it just made me happy and reminded me why i love cinema so much.



Reply

Thread

Link

oooh+ this looks v interesting. thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love stuff like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Thor because it was "go now" or not see it until DVD/digital (We can thank my jerk professor for assigning three papers between now and finals).



I was better than I thought it was going to be. It was absolutely funny at parts and I even kind of liked characters that normally didn't "do anything" for me. I absolutely cried from laughing during the "get help" scene and during the Doctor Strange cameo ("I WAS FALLING FOR 30 MINUTES!"), but that play scene was like some uncanny valley shit for me... I was laughing but like in a "is this real life" kind of way.



My theater was packed tho, but everyone applauded when Jeff Goldblum was on screen which was pretty cool.



Also I am the only person who enjoys things like this compared to Avengers because they're only focusing on a handful vs. everyone and their grandma's old roommate in college?



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I never liked these group movies. I honestly can't even remember if I saw all the Avengers movies. give me individual films any day. I think w how much the universe is tied into these films, my lack of interest for the group as a whole has led me to just...skip them and not bother bc I feel like I'm never going to catch up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really tempted to skip any of the future Avengers because as a whole I can't give one damn about the group and trying shoe-horn everyone in just makes it so overwhelming/underwhelming for me. I'm obviously not going to get all the parts I want with people I want to see and get "too much" with everyone else I can.



Individually, it depends on who the movie focuses on or if I'm told it's funny/cute/etc for me. Like I wouldn't have gone to this one or any Guardians movie if I wasn't told they were funny (right now I'm in dire need to laugh more). But I was going to go to Spider-Man because that was my favorite hero growing up, so I can actually care and want to make an effort to go then?



I can deal with it being tied in, but yeah, I get feeling like catching up isn't going to happen. I guess I'll go to certain ones and just count on my friends to spoil + talk nonstop about the rest (probably how I was able to go along with the backstory without much issue). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I've hated all the Avengers movies and probably won't see IW, but I like some of the smaller groupings they've had. Like Natasha and Steve were great in TWS and I enjoyed Thor and Bruce.



I just enjoy the interactions and I don't like when it feels over crowded and the first Avengers got boring since it was just like one big dick competition lmao. But then again I'm more of a fan of individual Marvel movies and not really the franchise as a whole. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Saw Thor - Chris is seriously body goals, those arms. I was sad when they cut his hair, I much prefer the long blonde hair.. It was the best of the Thor movies.



How is The killing of a sacred deer? I really liked the Colin and Nicole chemistry in the beguiled. Reply

Thread

Link

TKoaSD is a trip. Colin and Nicole are great considering how bizarre and disturbing the movie is...and it REALLY is. If you liked the director's previous movies, you'll likely enjoy this one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven’t watched any of his movies-I’ve considered the lobster a bunch of times, but never got around to it.



Is tkoasd a bad first choice? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw:



Loving Vincent, which was an incredibly bizarre film. The actual animation is beyond stunning. I liked that they roto-scoped the actors in, that was really cool, and the references to actual paintings was cool as well. My audience legit gasped at the end when Paul Gachet appeared and then started moving. I will say that I found the story tremendously disappointing. van Gogh was such a terrifically interesting man who led and incredible life and instead the film was CSI: Auvers-sur-Oise. How odd. I just don't understand how such a cool concept is wasted on such a meaningless story.



Still worth seeing though, it's truly a one of a kind piece of art.



I also saw Planetarium directed by Rebecca Zlotowski which was somehow better AND worse than reviwers had described. It's about these two American sisters in the 1930s, where one is a young medium and the other is sort of her agent/seance host. A French producer becomes obsessed with them and wants to film a "real" seance only the older non-mystical sister is the one who has screen presence and becomes a movie star.



There are so many interesting rich themes in the movie but every single one feels half-baked and it's like Zlotowski won't fully commit to things like the creepy love triangle/sexual elements of the movie. Also Natalie Portman is best in show in the movie which isn't saying a lot because I don't think she's a great actress but somehow everyone else is worse. Lily Rose Depp is REALLY bad, she just giggle and smiles occasionally. I found it a very inspirational and confusing movie, the weirdest part being the lack of depth from the characters. I was a big fan of Zlotowski's first film Dear Prudence, which was nearly the opposite, with a smaller story but really rich characterization. Now I wonder if that's entirely due to Lea Seydoux who played the title role. Maybe she was adding things that Zlotowski didn't ask for or couldn't get out of her Planetarium actors.



The production values are really great and again, like I said, the themes of the movie are rich even if they aren't fully explored. If you think it's interesting watch, but definitely with lowered expectations. Reply

Thread

Link

I've said it before but Zlotowski's writing isn't good and her previous movies were only good because of the actors. When she doesn't have really good actors then it ain't cute. Seydoux is messy but she's a great actress IMO and she made Zlotowski's previous movies watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm starting to think maybe the only reason I liked Dear Prudence was because of Seydoux. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link