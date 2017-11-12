Box Office Mojo: Thor tops the box office again

|
|1
|1
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$56,600,000
|-53.9%
|4,080
|-
|$13,873
|$211,589,707
|$180
|2
|2
|N
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$30,000,000
|-
|3,575
|-
|$8,392
|$30,000,000
|$69
|1
|3
|N
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$28,200,000
|-
|3,341
|-
|$8,441
|$28,200,000
|$55
|1
|4
|2
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$11,510,000
|-31.3%
|3,615
|-
|$3,184
|$39,873,626
|$28
|2
|5
|3
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$3,420,000
|-47.9%
|2,651
|-290
|$1,290
|$34,354,093
|$10
|3
|6
|4
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$2,070,000
|-54.4%
|1,900
|-302
|$1,089
|$45,920,463
|$25
|4
|7
|5
|Geostorm
|WB
|$1,545,000
|-51.6%
|1,685
|-981
|$917
|$31,623,892
|$120
|4
|8
|7
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$1,410,000
|-39.3%
|863
|-601
|$1,634
|$88,001,297
|$150
|6
|9
|6
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$1,312,000
|-51.4%
|1,564
|-620
|$839
|$54,954,605
|$4.8
|5
|10
|26
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,249,358
|+242.8%
|37
|+33
|$33,766
|$1,781,438
|-
|2
|11
|10
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$1,093,662
|-35.6%
|773
|+131
|$1,415
|$5,918,556
|-
|3
|12
|9
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$950,000
|-50.5%
|1,207
|-866
|$787
|$17,073,916
|$38
|4
|13
|8
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$895,000
|-59.5%
|1,348
|-735
|$664
|$9,106,390
|$20
|3
|14
|11
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$750,000
|-53.0%
|737
|-719
|$1,018
|$33,443,122
|$35
|5
|15
|12
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$675,000
|-44.1%
|637
|-159
|$1,060
|$21,136,704
|-
|8
|16
|19
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$579,370
|-8.6%
|229
|+40
|$2,530
|$3,839,248
|-
|6
|17
|20
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$525,000
|-12.9%
|592
|-193
|$887
|$21,536,241
|-
|6
|18
|21
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$515,140
|-14.3%
|212
|+7
|$2,430
|$3,934,014
|-
|8
|19
|25
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$476,243
|+21.2%
|238
|+152
|$2,001
|$1,559,422
|-
|4
|20
|17
|American Made
|Uni.
|$454,000
|-43.2%
|419
|-244
|$1,084
|$50,756,895
|$50
|7
|21
|16
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$420,000
|-48.7%
|421
|-381
|$998
|$99,411,408
|$104
|8
|22
|22
|Marshall
|ORF
|$419,425
|-16.7%
|596
|+82
|$704
|$8,463,783
|$12
|5
|23
|N
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$320,000
|-
|4
|-
|$80,000
|$320,000
|-
|1
|24
|23
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$285,000
|-40.6%
|403
|-313
|$707
|$29,460,921
|$35
|6
|25
|29
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$245,220
|+5.8%
|261
|+140
|$940
|$825,262
|-
|4
|26
|31
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$219,000
|+2.3%
|195
|+1
|$1,123
|$264,048,255
|$80
|20
|27
|24
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$190,000
|-57.4%
|296
|-228
|$642
|$6,157,382
|-
|4
|28
|49
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$190,000
|+434.5%
|45
|+41
|$4,222
|$243,207
|-
|2
|29
|47
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$172,000
|+324.1%
|32
|+28
|$5,375
|$241,773
|-
|2
|30
|34
|The Square
|Magn.
|$156,156
|+27.0%
|50
|+30
|$3,123
|$447,239
|-
|3
|31
|27
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$95,000
|-73.5%
|196
|-66
|$485
|$1,523,338
|-
|5
|32
|32
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$95,000
|-49.0%
|103
|-55
|$922
|$12,480,061
|-
|8
|33
|13
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$85,000
|-92.8%
|281
|-1,765
|$302
|$5,748,427
|-
|3
|34
|36
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$79,739
|-3.8%
|110
|-
|$725
|$21,736,006
|-
|12
|35
|57
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$57,500
|+277.9%
|30
|+5
|$1,917
|$2,438,822
|-
|7
|36
|40
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$55,206
|+4.8%
|29
|+13
|$1,904
|$166,052
|-
|3
|37
|33
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$36,000
|-78.5%
|85
|-439
|$424
|$6,658,715
|$35
|4
|38
|45
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$32,207
|-29.7%
|20
|-8
|$1,610
|$424,144
|-
|6
|39
|41
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$30,339
|-42.1%
|86
|-19
|$353
|$33,752,102
|$11
|15
|40
|39
|Lucky (2017)
|Magn.
|$30,000
|-48.9%
|45
|-18
|$667
|$887,323
|-
|7
|41
|N
|No Greater Love
|ADC
|$23,254
|-
|22
|-
|$1,057
|$23,254
|-
|1
|42
|46
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$21,000
|-48.8%
|23
|-11
|$913
|$404,175
|-
|5
|43
|43
|Blade of the Immortal
|Magn.
|$18,000
|-63.7%
|25
|-5
|$720
|$98,581
|-
|2
|44
|48
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$17,059
|-57.1%
|32
|-26
|$533
|$454,343
|-
|5
|45
|59
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$17,000
|+24.5%
|34
|+11
|$500
|$1,551,983
|-
|6
|46
|-
|Bill Nye: Science Guy
|PBS
|$14,350
|-
|1
|-
|$14,350
|$22,786
|-
|3
|47
|N
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$12,357
|-
|1
|-
|$12,357
|$12,357
|-
|1
|48
|69
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$10,703
|+8.5%
|20
|+15
|$535
|$56,246
|-
|4
|49
|52
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$9,295
|-61.9%
|16
|-28
|$581
|$755,541
|-
|7
|50
|61
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$5,035
|-60.0%
|7
|-10
|$719
|$3,455,067
|-
|7
|51
|60
|Dina
|Orch.
|$4,866
|-63.2%
|8
|-16
|$608
|$88,166
|-
|6
|52
|N
|Shakespeare Wallah (re-issue)
|Cohen
|$3,577
|-
|1
|-
|$3,577
|$3,577
|-
|1
|53
|112
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$461
|-4.6%
|2
|-5
|$231
|$3,758,285
|$9.9
|8
|TOTAL (53 MOVIES):
|$147,599,522
|-18.1%
|33,183
|-5,305
|$4,448
|
Sis, don't we all?
Lady Bird is a monster. Cracking the top 10 in only 37 theatres? Nuts. I will now say that Gerwig is more likely to happen in Best Director than not. The only reason I still have my doubts is that Oscars is sexist as hell and I can see them dismissing a movie about a teenage girl. If this were about a white boy it would be a lock.
Three Billboards box office is excellent.
Loving Vincent has a nobody distributor and opened in only 200 theatres and is closing in on $4 mil. Incredibly impressive.
Everyone who saw Daddy's Home should be ASHAMED. Clearly audiences don't care if you are a racist violent misogynist. Disgusting.
I loved Three Billboards so much.
so so sick of all the ads for Daddy's Home.
I agree Gerwig deserves it but DelToro will most likely take the award.
His film hasn't even been released and there was so much buzz at the Festivals for it. I could see the Academy giving it to him eventhough Gerwig's film is far more deserving.
I liked the music and how colorful it was
Too much hulk. And the movie could have been maybe 15 minutes shorter, cut some bloat.
Also there was some major CGI slippage throughout the entire film. I really don't know how anyone could have praised this as the best Marvel film of all time. By this time next year the public will badmouth it.
Helmsworth is fantastic with self deprecating comedy but again the writing didn't support that so most of the comedy bits fell short of me and didn't feel organic like he was in Ghostbusters, Vacation and other Marvel movies.
Edited at 2017-11-12 06:00 pm (UTC)
holy shit, that was wild. and so many speedos
I've also spent the long weekend catching up on Detective Conan while I knit.
Temperature dropped faster here, and I needed a decent scarf! Project also ended up being a good impetus to finally commit to knitting continental style. The repetitive switching between knits and purls was killing my wrist doing English style and I just couldn't get my right hand to manage flicking and maintaining tension. Comes pretty easy for my left though.
[Spoiler (click to open)] like they really messed up if the game was happening in real life or ten years earlier. like the brunette lady who killed her baby talked to him when he was knocked out so that has to be from the past, because those two bodies were completely decomposed. but then the other bodies were fresh where he placed them?? it doesn't make senssseeeeeeeee
I’m hoping to see Lady Bird this week though it’s only playing at one theater in town so far.
I didn't see anything this weekend but that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. I still need to see Thor. 😑
Edited at 2017-11-12 05:06 pm (UTC)
I was better than I thought it was going to be. It was absolutely funny at parts and I even kind of liked characters that normally didn't "do anything" for me. I absolutely cried from laughing during the "get help" scene and during the Doctor Strange cameo ("I WAS FALLING FOR 30 MINUTES!"), but that play scene was like some uncanny valley shit for me... I was laughing but like in a "is this real life" kind of way.
My theater was packed tho, but everyone applauded when Jeff Goldblum was on screen which was pretty cool.
Also I am the only person who enjoys things like this compared to Avengers because they're only focusing on a handful vs. everyone and their grandma's old roommate in college?
Edited at 2017-11-12 05:08 pm (UTC)
Individually, it depends on who the movie focuses on or if I'm told it's funny/cute/etc for me. Like I wouldn't have gone to this one or any Guardians movie if I wasn't told they were funny (right now I'm in dire need to laugh more). But I was going to go to Spider-Man because that was my favorite hero growing up, so I can actually care and want to make an effort to go then?
I can deal with it being tied in, but yeah, I get feeling like catching up isn't going to happen. I guess I'll go to certain ones and just count on my friends to spoil + talk nonstop about the rest (probably how I was able to go along with the backstory without much issue).
I just enjoy the interactions and I don't like when it feels over crowded and the first Avengers got boring since it was just like one big dick competition lmao. But then again I'm more of a fan of individual Marvel movies and not really the franchise as a whole.
How is The killing of a sacred deer? I really liked the Colin and Nicole chemistry in the beguiled.
Is tkoasd a bad first choice?
Loving Vincent, which was an incredibly bizarre film. The actual animation is beyond stunning. I liked that they roto-scoped the actors in, that was really cool, and the references to actual paintings was cool as well. My audience legit gasped at the end when Paul Gachet appeared and then started moving. I will say that I found the story tremendously disappointing. van Gogh was such a terrifically interesting man who led and incredible life and instead the film was CSI: Auvers-sur-Oise. How odd. I just don't understand how such a cool concept is wasted on such a meaningless story.
Still worth seeing though, it's truly a one of a kind piece of art.
I also saw Planetarium directed by Rebecca Zlotowski which was somehow better AND worse than reviwers had described. It's about these two American sisters in the 1930s, where one is a young medium and the other is sort of her agent/seance host. A French producer becomes obsessed with them and wants to film a "real" seance only the older non-mystical sister is the one who has screen presence and becomes a movie star.
There are so many interesting rich themes in the movie but every single one feels half-baked and it's like Zlotowski won't fully commit to things like the creepy love triangle/sexual elements of the movie. Also Natalie Portman is best in show in the movie which isn't saying a lot because I don't think she's a great actress but somehow everyone else is worse. Lily Rose Depp is REALLY bad, she just giggle and smiles occasionally. I found it a very inspirational and confusing movie, the weirdest part being the lack of depth from the characters. I was a big fan of Zlotowski's first film Dear Prudence, which was nearly the opposite, with a smaller story but really rich characterization. Now I wonder if that's entirely due to Lea Seydoux who played the title role. Maybe she was adding things that Zlotowski didn't ask for or couldn't get out of her Planetarium actors.
The production values are really great and again, like I said, the themes of the movie are rich even if they aren't fully explored. If you think it's interesting watch, but definitely with lowered expectations.