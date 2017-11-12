SNL “Claire from HR” Lampoons Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Roy Moore
#WeekendUpdate took aim at Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Roy Moore during a sexual harassment bit with "Claire from HR" https://t.co/GFsv5fug2Y— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 12, 2017
As Claire from HR, Cecily Strong quizzes Colin Jost on workplace romances (should you: “Inform someone at HR,” “lock her in a room and make her look at it” or “bully her out of the entire industry”?), dating 14 year olds (is it okay “when she’s 14 but smoking a cigarette,” when “14 but it’s Alabama” and “14 but you’re gay now so, hooray, how great”), and where your penis should be around colleagues (in your pants).
Tiffany Haddish also referenced Louis CK in her opening monologue by offering some helpful advice: “Listen fellas, listen. If you got your thing-thing out and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong. You’re in the wrong. Wait until she takes her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out.”
The one who doesn't care doesn't deserve the glue stick.
The true owner of the glue stick would rather give it to their co-worker than see their glue stick suffer.
The other girl, who couldn’t believe it went this far over a community dept glue stick laughed her ass off and still works with the organization
And i got my sense and resigned
Edited at 2017-11-12 08:45 pm (UTC)
"Yeah, I think I am, actually, it's hard to explain."
that's pretty accurate and relatable, lol :/
14 but it’s Alabama
Archer: Jesus, is it the Alabama of Europe?
Anka: In many ways, yes.
She was totally useless. She bobble headed the entire time while I was telling her about this guy who had sexually harassed me, and then ultimately nothing was done.
Episode last night wasn't that good but I enjoyed the Mortal Kombat, the Lion King remake (I honestly thought that was Kristen Schall and it took me a few seconds to realize that it was actually Heidi) and the Beck/Kyle sketches but the rest was very meh.
I think Tiffany did the best she could and at least the musical guest didn't ruin any sketch with her presence!
Edited at 2017-11-12 05:09 pm (UTC)
http://www.thedatereport.com/dating/pop-culture/snls-cecily-strong-is-not-pregnant-so-stop-being-jerks-and-asking-her-about-it/
I don’t think she’s pregnant. I think her weight just fluctuates, which is common for a lot of women.