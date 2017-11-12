raz

SNL “Claire from HR” Lampoons Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Roy Moore



As Claire from HR, Cecily Strong quizzes Colin Jost on workplace romances (should you: “Inform someone at HR,” “lock her in a room and make her look at it” or “bully her out of the entire industry”?), dating 14 year olds (is it okay “when she’s 14 but smoking a cigarette,” when “14 but it’s Alabama” and “14 but you’re gay now so, hooray, how great”), and where your penis should be around colleagues (in your pants).



Tiffany Haddish also referenced Louis CK in her opening monologue by offering some helpful advice: “Listen fellas, listen. If you got your thing-thing out and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong. You’re in the wrong. Wait until she takes her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out.”

Source
Source
Tagged: , ,