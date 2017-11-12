SNL “Claire from HR” Lampoons Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Roy Moore

there were some good yet random ass skits last night, I enjoyed the lion king screentest and video game one way more than I should have, also that tamika talk show one Reply

This was a good skit. I could really relate to Claire's frustration. Reply

This gave me flashbacks bc i used to be a Claire from HR. One time i had to have an hour long meeting with coworkers bc they got into an argument over a glue stick Reply

What was the resolution? Reply

lol same, now i'm curious Reply

Same. I really need to know this now. Haha Reply

Simple. Divide the glue stick in half.



The one who doesn't care doesn't deserve the glue stick.



The true owner of the glue stick would rather give it to their co-worker than see their glue stick suffer. Reply

The girl who filed the original complaint got written up bc she was in the wrong and she ended up getting fired bc she couldn’t supply a doc note to account for the week she took off.



The other girl, who couldn’t believe it went this far over a community dept glue stick laughed her ass off and still works with the organization



And i got my sense and resigned



Edited at 2017-11-12 08:45 pm (UTC)

lmao i cant Reply

lmao Reply

"are you mad at me??"

"Yeah, I think I am, actually, it's hard to explain."



that's pretty accurate and relatable, lol :/ Reply

Overall it was kinda lackluster last night? The best part was the monologue. I usually like the Whiskers r We sketch but I think I just cringed the whole time. And the Tamika talk show sketch was so bad. Omg. Sketch comedy really isn’t for Leslie. Reply

I'm in Alabama lol Reply

I'm shocked at this revelation Duke Highland. Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

Anka: I am from Germany, where the age of consent is 14.

Archer: Jesus, is it the Alabama of Europe?

Anka: In many ways, yes. Reply

Dammit I thought everyone reported your fake Facebook Reply

my deepest condolences Reply

I wish they named the character Linda



that was hilarious lol Reply

Lmaoooo this subplot is iconic Reply

"what the LIVING HELL WAS THAT" lmfaoooo Reply

YAAAAAS I just watched that episode and was screaming. XD Reply

OMG XD Reply

I thought Lorne didn’t want to talk about Harvey because ‘its a New York thing’? Reply

that was blown out of proportion. As messy as Lorne is, the actual reason he said that was that they had a joke during dress rehersal, it didn't get any laughs so they cut it because at that time they thought it was a "new york thing" meaning that nobody outside of the industry/the city knew who it was and who he was. Reply

I don’t believe him. 2bh Reply

Men looking after each other is an SNL thing, not a New York thing. SNL made fun of the casting couch last year and they constantly have jokes about pedophilia. Reply

He might've been pressured by the cast. Reply

my HR director is named Claire lol. Reply

Omg I used to have an HR Lady named Claire!



She was totally useless. She bobble headed the entire time while I was telling her about this guy who had sexually harassed me, and then ultimately nothing was done. Reply

I love Cecily so much.



Episode last night wasn't that good but I enjoyed the Mortal Kombat, the Lion King remake (I honestly thought that was Kristen Schall and it took me a few seconds to realize that it was actually Heidi) and the Beck/Kyle sketches but the rest was very meh.



I think Tiffany did the best she could and at least the musical guest didn't ruin any sketch with her presence!



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:09 pm (UTC)

I hope Cecily gets a movie career or tv show going. Reply

I made the mistake at looking at comments in a THR article and wow, men REALLY hate women. I keep thinking, no, it can't be THAT bad, but it really is. Reply

This was probably my favorite sketch of the night, but I fell asleep after Update :\ Reply

I’ve actually worked in HR a couple of times and there’s a reason why people who work there are usually miserable. It’s actually really demanding at times and having to constantly remind adults how things are done and having them deliberately ignore you gets tedious really quickly Reply

my sister in law texted me "cecily from snl is pregnant right?" bc she knows i check sites like this. i was thrown off. i dont think she looks pregnant? is she and i just missed it? i dont think she is tbh and that my sister in law is projecting bc she is preg and so is my actual sister so she has babies on the brain Reply

http://www.thedatereport.com/dating/pop-culture/snls-cecily-strong-is-not-pregnant-so-stop-being-jerks-and-asking-her-about-it/



I don’t think she’s pregnant. I think her weight just fluctuates, which is common for a lot of women. There were rumors about her being pregnant in 2014 b/c she gained weightI don’t think she’s pregnant. I think her weight just fluctuates, which is common for a lot of women. Reply

I read on Reddit that she got in trouble for the way she responded. How stupid, if true. Reply

i honestly didnt even notice the fluctuation. thats why i asked, when i got that text i was like "bitch what?" Reply

Parent

