Was The Office's Jim Halpert a Sociopath?
It's a facebook video inexplicably, so I couldn't embed here, but I full body cringed watched the whole way through
Like, it was the first time I saw batshit stan culture in person.
A TV critic asked this question on twitter a little bit ago and most of the replies were Pam. I know it's an ensemble show, but it's an interesting question, especially when considering whether or not change/growth is the main ingredient for a protagonist. Michael didn't really change all that much, tbh.
I hate how the US version of the show focused so much on Jim's sudden aspirations - from the very start of the show, we knew that Pam wanted to be an artist. I cared more about her aspirations than Jim's. I also think Jim really sucks lol
i'll admit i'm jim/pam trash but i did hate him when he tried to "prank" andy that he and pam were having problems & andy was genuinely upset and wanted to help him. nagl, jim!
One of them changed for the better but when he was a peak awkward teen, it was tough. Interestingly enough, he now works in HR.
I see it with a lot of shows where the main character is a white male who's casually sexist and racist but the audience is encouraged to laugh it off and it leaves a bad taste in my mouth because this stuff isn't innocent, it's what's being written by writer's rooms full of white dudes who think they're too brilliant to be judged themselves.
Jim and Pam fucked with the coworkers and facebook people you all despise and they are heroes for it!
When I rewatch though, Jim is always posturing and presented as the "cool guy," but he has no friends outside of work, no hobbies, doesn't care about his job, can only find women to date who he works with, and so on.
Dwight has a rich life outside of work (his farm, all his interests, volunteering at the sheriff's office, entrepreneurial stuff like creating a bed and breakfast, etc.), cares about his job and success, and so on.
I did always like the look on his face in the episode where he finally realizes all he’s done to Dwight. “So that’s what I did all day that day.....” John Krasinski played that well.
But yeah I was really disappointed with how, in order for the show to keep centering around them, Jim and Pam became more and more entrenched with a business they'd always hated and acted like it was great because of ~their love~.
LOL I only know this because I've re-watched the show so many times, but this was when he was dating Karen and after Karen had found out how he used to be attracted to Pam and was uncomfortable with it.
*in a way that works in the show but doesn't make me like the character