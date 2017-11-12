Was The Office's Jim Halpert a Sociopath?


  • Youtube channel Super Deluxe ruffled stan's feathers when they suggested often woobified character Jim Halpert of "The Office" was perhaps not such a "nice guy"

  • In the video, his often numerous, unnecessarily over-the-top pranks toward Dwight & inappropriate and forceful behavior towards Pam is intercut with ominous music which makes for uncomfortable viewing

  • Suggests maybe Dwight isn't the devil and maybe Pam & Jim isn't the greatest love story ever




    • It's a facebook video inexplicably, so I couldn't embed here, but I full body cringed watched the whole way through

    Source:
    1,2
    Tagged: , , ,