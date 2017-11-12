Was The Office's Jim Halpert a Sociopath?

Jim and Pam is the most obnoxious love story tbh Reply

They really became insufferable once they got together and it somehow became even worse once they were married. Reply

IA Reply

pretty much Reply

Agreed Reply

That was pretty much when I stopped watching. I loved Michael's character, I was never there for Jim or Pam. Reply

Why are they insufferable? Reply

especially the fake pregnancy and then the tacked on real pregnancy. Reply

They were so annoying in the later seasons. So smug.

Reply

I will never forget the day i posted a comment like that (and how Jim was basically trash after the shit he pulled with Karen) and some psycho stan attacked me like I’ve never seen before because i dare talk ill of Saint Jim.



Like, it was the first time I saw batshit stan culture in person. Reply

Yes he was. Reply

Who do you think is the main character on The Office?



A TV critic asked this question on twitter a little bit ago and most of the replies were Pam. I know it's an ensemble show, but it's an interesting question, especially when considering whether or not change/growth is the main ingredient for a protagonist. Michael didn't really change all that much, tbh. Reply

i would say michael or jim but i can see pam too Reply

that's not the question Reply

As someone who has never seen the show, I would always say whoever Steve Carell played. Reply

def michael but a lot of people used to say pam was the heart of the show. Reply

Michael seems like the obvious answer, but it's true that Pam makes the most sense. She had the most growth on the show and wasn't cartoonish like most of the other characters. Reply

Michael Scott, he didnt change at all lol but he was the lead easily. The show fell apart without him too



Edited at 2017-11-12 04:50 pm (UTC)

i feel like michael was before he left. Reply

Ive seen the office twice and I always thought the main character was Michael. Jim and Pam got more attention once the show started going downhill and Michael had left... Reply

I'm doing a rewatch right now and it's Pam. The only other character who I could make an argument for is Dwight. He started the series wanting to rise to Manager and he ends the series doing just that while growing along the way. But he's also clearly a secondary character for the first few seasons so that's a hard argument to make. Reply

I think early on, in seasons 1-2, Michael was focused on as he was the boss but the doc crew ultimately focused on Jim and Pam for the duration of the series. Michael was the boss, so he was the natural leader and person to focus on the most as he brought everyone together. But the crew followed Jim and Pam (and maybe even Dwight) more closely than the others. They followed Jim's purchase of their Scranton house and his transition to his new job in Philly in Season 9, for instance. Reply

Interesting question. I still see Michael as the main character though. Reply

wait what i dont see it being pam at all? its obviously michael? Reply

Michael, obviously. The show fell apart without him. Reply

Michael gets the most screentime and is clearly a big subject of the show, but he isn't really the protagonist in the traditional sense. Jim and Pam are the audience surrogates/"only sane ones." I'd say in the British Office, Tim is clearly the protagonist (although I love Dawn way more) and in the American version, Jim and Pam are about equal.



I hate how the US version of the show focused so much on Jim's sudden aspirations - from the very start of the show, we knew that Pam wanted to be an artist. I cared more about her aspirations than Jim's. I also think Jim really sucks lol Reply

Michael tbh, everyone else was the side character in his life story lbr Reply

Michael Gary Scott, the reason I watched. Reply

Jim and Pam were so annoying Reply

i'll admit i'm jim/pam trash but i did hate him when he tried to "prank" andy that he and pam were having problems & andy was genuinely upset and wanted to help him. nagl, jim!







i'll admit i'm jim/pam trash but i did hate him when he tried to "prank" andy that he and pam were having problems & andy was genuinely upset and wanted to help him. nagl, jim!

Edited at 2017-11-12 04:03 pm (UTC)

I wonder how this would play if this was still on the air since we’re having a national conversation about men creating hostile workplace environments for women. Reply

Yeah I'm re-watching it right now and some of Michael's interactions with the women in the office make me cringe when they were probably funny 10 years ago. Toby, too, when he has a crush on Pam and always finds ways to touch her :/ Reply

I completely agree :( Reply

isnt the point of michaels character to make you cringe? Reply

I don't think it was ever meant to be funny. It was meant to be cringeworthy...and it really really IS, isn't it? Reply

I thought the point of those scenes was exactly that--how inappropriate and awful they were, and that it was only funny in the way that satires are funny. Pam's character was so real to me. Admins and receptionists are treated very poorly. Reply

Toby is deeply disturbing for me since I had at least 3 classmates at different stages of my life who were like him. In real life, people like that aren’t funny in the least. They make you not wanna be near them.



One of them changed for the better but when he was a peak awkward teen, it was tough. Interestingly enough, he now works in HR. Reply

Yeah, it's funny to re-watch because they started out going really strong on Michael making it clear he was casually racist and sexist but like with all shows the longer it goes on the more that the writers/audience fall in love with characters and don't want to make them be bad guys. In the early seasons I would say that they were less indulgent/more willing to have Michael be the bad guy but then by the time he's left everyone is crying/saying how much they loved him.



I see it with a lot of shows where the main character is a white male who's casually sexist and racist but the audience is encouraged to laugh it off and it leaves a bad taste in my mouth because this stuff isn't innocent, it's what's being written by writer's rooms full of white dudes who think they're too brilliant to be judged themselves. Reply

i've long maintained that Jim was horrible. he was an absolute bully to Dwight. he had moments where he treated even Pam terribly. and he was generally awful and demeaning to his co-workers Reply

ita Reply

I totally agree. Bullies can do things that are funny as part of their schtick but in the end they are still bullying someone. He literally took issue with everyone he worked with. Reply

Yeah, he sucked and his stupid dreams of being some sort of basketball manager or w/e the fuck he wanted to do were ridiculous and NO ONE cared. Pam was too good for him. I honestly wanted her to leave him for the sound guy. Reply

Jim was SO smug and SO holier than thou when he was never even better than the rest of his co-workers in terms of ability. He reminds me of those sneering guys on Reddit who worship South Park and think anything resembling sincerity is meant to be shit on. I can't believe we're supposed to see Jim as the "everyman" of the show. Yeah we all hate our jobs at times but I'd like to think most people aren't contributing to a hostile work environment Reply

Dwight was a quasi-nazi psychopath who for sure would have voted for Trump 20 times with Angela and deserved that bullying and worse tbqh



Jim and Pam fucked with the coworkers and facebook people you all despise and they are heroes for it! Reply

agreed. he always acted like he was so much better than everyone else, with pam being the exception Reply

people who think they're the ~cool kids~ of the office are always so obnoxious. Reply

THAT was always the big problem with both Jim and Pam for me. After a while they just became like the mean popular couple. And they seemed to try to change Pam’s backstory in weird ways, like how she suddenly was a star volleyball player.....despite the fact the show used to say she wore black turtlenecks in high school and specifically faked period cramps to get out of gym. It bummed me out because who wants to root for the hot assholes? Reply

yup Reply

mte Reply

He is and they aren't and correct, D wasn't so bad. Reply

This video also showed me that John Krasinski was not as cute as I used to think he was. Reply

there were rly so many average to ugly dudes we were convinced were hot. altho i guess the same thing happened with those interchangeable potato guys who are (were?) popular for a bit. Reply

If you watch all the way through and then restart at episode 1, dude is totally unfortunate/frumpy/etc. Obviously he lost weight over the years which reduced the potato quality of his face, but he still really isn't that hot. Reply

If he worked in an actual office he would totally be the hot/cool guy, but he's definitely below average for an actor which is why I never got why studios pushed him as a lead actor. Reply

His hotness made sense in the context of the show, like its believable that he would be one of the hotter dudes in Scranton, PA. He would have been basic af in a big city and especially in Hollywood which is why his career flopped Reply

i think he's cute but not necessarily hot. i feel like he only really fits into comedy or ~nice guy roles (like a lot of the romcom type stuff he's done) though. Reply

that's the point though right? that in the office irl he WOULD be the hot guy despite not really being hollywood hot Reply

I always thought he was super ugly and felt bad for him. Reply

lmao Reply

not a sociopath just an average af loser in love with another average af loser. put some of that "pranking" energy into furthering ur career n you'l be able to punch higher than a pratt dropout. and that's coming from another pratt dropout Reply

The pranking was so bizarre. Took up so much energy.



When I rewatch though, Jim is always posturing and presented as the "cool guy," but he has no friends outside of work, no hobbies, doesn't care about his job, can only find women to date who he works with, and so on.



Dwight has a rich life outside of work (his farm, all his interests, volunteering at the sheriff's office, entrepreneurial stuff like creating a bed and breakfast, etc.), cares about his job and success, and so on. Reply

And some of his pranks were so complicated and would have taken HOURS just to set up. Like goddamn, do you have literally NOTHING to fill your time???!!



I did always like the look on his face in the episode where he finally realizes all he’s done to Dwight. “So that’s what I did all day that day.....” John Krasinski played that well. Reply

my ex was a total "jim" - literally cannot find any human connection unless they have the baseline shared worklife experience. they're awful people to deal with IRL and are awkward af when it comes to dealing with the outside world. Reply

Well damn @ this character analysis Reply

I totally agree with your point--Jim mocking Dwight's enthusiasm for things was one of the most unlikable things about him, especially because Dwight was so endearing because of that--but I know they mentioned him having outside friends in the Valentine's ep where he was planning a poker game with them, and I guess poker could count as a hobby. And maybe in the ep where he planned a party at his house, I think there were other people there? But I can only remember his roommate for sure so idk.



But yeah I was really disappointed with how, in order for the show to keep centering around them, Jim and Pam became more and more entrenched with a business they'd always hated and acted like it was great because of ~their love~. Reply

the episode in S2 where michael reads out all of jim's complaints was supposed to show this... it starts funny and then jim slowly realizes how much time and energy he's wasted pranking dwight and it's because he's unfulfilled... that pushes him into the end of season climax where he decides to leave his job and talk to pam... unfortunately the show kind of dropped that character development once they had to bring him back. Reply

idk the whole concept of the office was everyone was super heightened versions of co-worker stereotypes so eh Reply

Did he not get mad at Pam for being away from him when she was in art school? He didn’t even show up to that show she did that only Michael showed up at right?



Dickhead Reply

When someone pointed out to me that Jim didn’t even go to Pam’s art show I was floored. I somehow hadn’t noticed it for so long. Reply

well that was in S3 after watching jim be obsessed with pam the entire previous two seasons... him not showing up to the art show was a real moment in that season because the big assumption was that jim would definitely be there. it made clear that jim was serious about turning that page in their relationship and also that pam had to do her self-discovery thing on her own now. Reply

he didn't show up to the art show because he was trying to put boundaries and distance between them after she rejected him. Reply

He didn’t even show up to that show she did that only Michael showed up at right?





LOL I only know this because I've re-watched the show so many times, but this was when he was dating Karen and after Karen had found out how he used to be attracted to Pam and was uncomfortable with it. Reply

lol, yeah. not sure why so many people like their relationship Reply

I liked that Michael shows up, it’s such a sweet moment Reply

But wasnt it after he distanced itself from her? I thought they stopped talking when he left scranton bc he was trying to move on. She was with roy and he went. I think Jim was really supportive of her school when she did that program. Jim/Pam annoyed me so much later on tho Reply

Pam artshow is my favourite epsode of the office tho. The ending is so sweet, I always cry Reply

That’s when he was with Karen, and he was trying hard to move away from bring Pam’s emotional support system because it was destroying his relationship. Reply

Dwight stans are like the Snape fen of The Office especially when they sneer at you for being a ~normie~ and liking Jim. Like sure, Jim can be a dick but do you really wanna stan for someone who does shit like this:



Reply

dwight fans are cowards who can't face the Truth that creed was the best character. Reply

this is the real truth!! Reply

Creed ❤️ Reply

yaaaaas Reply

The last person to steal from Creed Bratton was Creed Bratton Reply

what if i love both!?!? Reply

Yeah, I was gonna say, I don't remember Dwight being any better of a person than Jim. Reply

Right? I was gonna say this person sounds like a total Dwight stan. Reply

Man, that was horrible but it was the BEST episode of any tv show I have seen, nothing could ever top it Reply

Or when he tried to kill Jim with snowballs...or when he brought a gun into the office...or hired a day laborer and gave him the task of destroying a hornets nest with various weapons... Reply

Dwight is absolutely awful but the show knows it. I don't stan for him in the "he's a good guy sense." But I do stan for Rainn Wilson's portrayal which is hilarious. Reply

Seriously. Can we not pretend that Dwight was completely normal and just hung his head like a kicked puppy? He had issues. He got into it with Andy too. And didn't he kill Angela's cat? Reply

I've been debating this with myself during this post lol. And I came up with that they're both pretty much the same: often very awful but with redeemable traits. I just happen to find Jim's awful moments more frequent and more mean-spirited and Dwight's redeemable moments more endearing and sympathetic. Especially because Jim's good guy moments, looking back, were often framed like he was gracing someone else with his pity, like when he sang with Michael at his party and comforted Dwight in the stairwell post-breakup. Dwight being a good guy was often him attempting to be better than he is and be good to someone else, like when he ineptly comforts Pam when she's crying and when he tries to make it up to Ryan for his initiation gone wrong.



Reply

dwight is sf annoying*



*in a way that works in the show but doesn't make me like the character Reply

THANK YOU this is so real Reply

