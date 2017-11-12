H&M Holiday 2017 Teaser featuring Nicki Minaj & Jesse Williams
Get ready for a magical holiday with @NICKIMINAJ, Jesse Williams & John Turturro. Watch the video at https://t.co/yfWWOUwFTd on Nov 28 #HM pic.twitter.com/bVzyaBzZse— H&M (@hm) 9 listopada 2017
NICKI MINAJ x H&M is available since November 9.
SO.... fuck them and their collab with someone who actively enabled a child molester's defence fund
and these comments confuse me but i just googled online and found a lot of people have similar complaints as in this thread. so idk what to think.
Also H&M, way to @ only Nicki Minaj when the other two people also have official Twitters! #SocialMediaFail
OK, Turturro is trash and is in the company he deserves.
also: nicki's "acting." stop.
i love h&m and their cheap basics :(
i've never truly thought about it, but it is so weird.
i mean im all for black mediocrity since white mediocrity is in perpetual excess but not this kind!