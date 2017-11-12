holiday trash is still trash Reply

Thread

Link

She will not be celebrating the holidays w/ her disgusting brother



Reply

Thread

Link

The material of H&M clothes reminds me of a burlap sack, and it runs 5 sizes too small and makes me feel fat.



SO.... fuck them and their collab with someone who actively enabled a child molester's defence fund Reply

Thread

Link

yeah their clothes run small af I've also noticed they tend to have bigger sizes online but never in the stores. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love everything but their pants. i know my measurements and i am a size 8/10 most places, but a 12 is snug there. their dresses, skirts, blouses, coats, etc all fit me fine. but i also have hips and thighs so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am a 4 everywhere and once had to buy a size 12 in h&m "super stretch treggings" that had NO STRETCH AT ALL. they were still a little too tight. i will never buy pants there again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Their sizing is absurd. I’m a 4/6 and I tried on a skirt there the other day and the 6 couldn’t make it past my knees. Their sizes run so small. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep. I'm a size 0/2 but I wear a 12 there. It's super weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like its actually fairly true to size, it is other retailers who are vanity sizing and lying to customers to make them feel better tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i find h&m runs slightly larger in comparison to other retailers like zara. the only thing i haven't tried at h&m are the dresses which never interest me.



and these comments confuse me but i just googled online and found a lot of people have similar complaints as in this thread. so idk what to think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like H&M cos their guy clothes actually run slim instead of every shirt being a giant square like everywhere else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

both trash Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if they talked about how much they love to support rapists and how they fooled everyone into thinking that they cared about black women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boycotting H&M will be easy because I haven't shopped there in like a year. They're so stupid for associating with Nikki



Edited at 2017-11-12 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Also H&M, way to @ only Nicki Minaj when the other two people also have official Twitters! What did John Turturro do to deserve this?Also H&M, way to @ only Nicki Minaj when the other two people also have official Twitters! #SocialMediaFail Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't Turturro in a Woody Allen movie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2258345/



OK, Turturro is trash and is in the company he deserves.



Edited at 2017-11-12 07:40 pm (UTC) Wow, actually, Woody Allen is in a John Turturro movie in 2013:OK, Turturro is trash and is in the company he deserves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.change.org/p/h-m-get-nicki-minaj-removed-as-h-m-spokesperson?recruiter=831924292&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition Someone posted this in the replies to that tweet Reply

Thread

Link

this is dumb... how about just don't shop there and spread the word about why.... it's not like H&M is a public service Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their goal is only 100 signatures? thats sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should aim a bit higher. Maybe petition them to treat their workers better (who are probably mostly women) and reduce their environmental impact. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UM, hard pass. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol H&M srsly couldnt find two other black entertainers to star in this tho ...

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao...jesse williams and nicki minaj? although i must say, on my shitlist, enabling your pedophile rapist brother is much worse than cheating...but still.



also: nicki's "acting." stop.



i love h&m and their cheap basics :( Reply

Thread

Link

he cheated??? damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, that was a rumor that was largely assumed to be true. i am actually not entirely sure what the consensus is now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he also just outed himself as a huge douche lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right?? they couldn't have found two slightly more wholesome celebs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

H&M’s sizing is so hit or miss. Reply

Thread

Link

it truly is. i just stay away from their pants because...wtf. i have 2 pairs of pixie pants for work from their b/c they were so cheap, but the fit is awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Always too big or too small. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicki stays having everyone up her ass when the quality of the content she produces stays declining. I will never understand why she has all of these opportunities and free passes. Reply

Thread

Link

I will never understand why she has all of these opportunities and free passes.



i've never truly thought about it, but it is so weird.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? what has she even done this year/the past few besides drop a terrible diss track, hop on a shitty cardi b track, and support her disgusting brother



i mean im all for black mediocrity since white mediocrity is in perpetual excess but not this kind! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. People seem inclined to overlook all her bs for... What exactly? What good has she done that wasn't self serving or to sweep something else under the rug? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she just got chosen to be the one black, female rapper allowed in popular culture today so they're sticking with her. something about her is palatable to white ppl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because she worked for them? I am not a stan but please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can work to earn a free pass on supporting your brother who raped a child? I'm shook! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trashy, child rapist supporting bitch. Reply

Thread

Link