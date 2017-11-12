November 12th, 2017, 03:38 pm evillemmons Taylor Swift performs 'Ready For It' and 'Call It What You Want' on SNL source source Tagged: live performance, saturday night live (nbc), taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 292292 comments Add comment
Yikes.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alannabennett/taylor-swift-persona-2017-reputation?utm_term=.ktgOpwBQ3#.psE3MgBrQ
of course all the comments are crying poor tay tay, but still valid. Also this dark era is so... forced. The transition between her country persona to Red to 1989 seemed easy but this is just eyeroll worthy
im tired of these lil thinkpiece writers thinking their limited sjw circlejerks mean anything to the rest of us
and buzzfeed isnt slick with their newly woke rebranding
It reminds of me that Insider article in which they attacked Taylor because none of her songs were political on Reputation and how thats what her music should be about. When in reality, some people just want to escape from all the craziness going on in the world and yes that means listening to music or watching a movie that allows you to do just that.
I have always said that Taylor deserves every single bit of criticism for her non-politics, using feminism to her advantage but there is a way to criticize. This buzz feed article plus that insider article are not it.