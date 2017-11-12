So invents a new language means she couldn’t bother enough to learn a few hundred words of a language? Or choose a different song?



White people are a trip man.

It was latino week but honestly if they saw she could not learn this one song (literally idk if she got 3 words right) why couldn't they give her an easier one? They did not even comment on the pronunciation as if it does not matter..Like I know people that aren't native speakers cannot sound like native speakers basically ever but at least try to say the words right so they mean what they're supposed to mean? ....idk Reply

Latino week is no excuse tbh, she's one of the only ones to sing a song with Spanish lyrics. mess Reply

They really should have given her an easier song. I speak Spanish and even I trip over my words when singing Despacito. I can’t imagine how much harder it is for someone who doesn’t speak the language to learn in a short amount of time. Reply

i swear they've never done latino week before? they could've given her an english-speaking song written by a latino artist if it would've been easier. i feel like they just lumbered her with this cos its so popular at the moment. Reply

Latino week? Simon cowell is such a culture vulture. Reply

it's giving me gangnam style flashbacks w/ people speaking complete and utter nonsense because they couldn't be bothered to just google the lyrics(??) Reply

ummm...the jumpsuit would be a really great option for a new years party





that's all I got, otherwise it's an abomination Reply

beautiful gowns Reply

After the alcoholic beverages, you mean. Reply

This was a mess, though I adore her cute little grandpa who always seems so proud of her.



I'm a Kevin Davy White fan this season, though. (And Rai Elle, and The Cutkelvins, and Rak-Su, and none for anyone else.) Reply

she sings well and grandpa is amazing lol this was a total mess and i'm seriously annoyed with these judges, they never give any actual criticism Reply

They really don't. I was hoping they'd just take it easy on people for like the first week so everyone had the "good moment" but then pick it up as the show went on, and they really haven't. Sharon was infinitely tougher in Six Chair than she has been since and this is Finals! Reply

yesss @ ur taste Reply

Kevin is the best one. he is so good. and rai-elle is such a cutie <3 I'm ready for her to show her voice this week! Reply

I'm not really feeling Rae Elle, like I like her a lot but she just seems too YOUNG? I feel like i'd want her to be back in a few years to destroy everyone. More time for her voice to mature etc. But she's really talented.



It's ALL about Kevin, The Cutkelvins and Rak-Su though... I genuinely stan for Rak-Su. I created an iTunes account just to buy their tracks so far, as well as Kevin and the Cutkelvins but SPECIFICALLY FOR RAK-SU.



Stanning them since day one tbh. I wish Palm Tree from judge's houses was on iTunes omggggg. I keep tweeting the show and itunes about it lmao even though it'd never happen. Reply

I think Kevin and Rak-Su are going to be in the finale. Rai-Elle is so cool but she struggles with the vocals sometimes but with her it's about more than singing, hope she'll go far. I loved the Cutkelvins before the live shows but idk what Simon is doing but he's ruined their appeal by putting the brothers in boxes and leaving her all alone in front. Reply

she should've focused more on the song than the theatrics lol, very modern pop Reply

Omg and she was *feeling* herself! Shit. Reply

christ almighty. I remember seeing tweets praising her for singing " so well" in spanish too lmao. Reply

I love when X-Factor makes the contestants sing these kind of random trendy songs.

Like that time a duo performed Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce:



Or Rylan singing Gangnam Style:



And Honey G doing the Mannequin Challenge with Black Beatles.



A mess. Reply

Oh my, I'd forgotten about "Gangnam Style" and how often they tried to dwarf Rylan's total lack of stage presence with an obscene amount of production. Reply

god I can't believe I managed to block Honey G from my memory until this comment. Reply

I get so distracted by Rylan's veneers whenever he's on This Morning Reply

Rylan is the best act this show has ever had



performer king never disappoints me Reply

also this:





and when they had janet devlin sing mmbop and she paused during the chorus lol Reply

Better than what I was expecting tbh



A true Brazilian classic. Bless her. Reply

Pq ela está em uma gaiola tho? 🤔 Reply

EU SOU DOIDA PRA VER ESSE BBB POR CAUSA DELA E DA MAMA Reply

Tolkien hew, tbh Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

Lmaooo Reply

lmaooo Reply

For the truly superior cover of this song, go to youtube and search "Desperate Cheeto" (&/or "Randy Rainbow".)



Sorry, techno-idiot here doesn't know how to embed. Reply

Who the fuck keeps voting for David that he got the most votes 2 weeks in a row. He's so boring. Reply

Lmao that was a very “Ken Lee” moment.



