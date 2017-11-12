November 12th, 2017, 03:25 pm evillemmons Holly Tandy invents a new language while singing 'Despacito' on X Factor UK sourceShe has a great voice, but WHAT THE FUCK????? Tagged: justin bieber, latino celebrities, x factor (uk) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7575 comments Add comment
White people are a trip man.
that's all I got, otherwise it's an abomination
I'm a Kevin Davy White fan this season, though. (And Rai Elle, and The Cutkelvins, and Rak-Su, and none for anyone else.)
It's ALL about Kevin, The Cutkelvins and Rak-Su though... I genuinely stan for Rak-Su. I created an iTunes account just to buy their tracks so far, as well as Kevin and the Cutkelvins but SPECIFICALLY FOR RAK-SU.
Stanning them since day one tbh. I wish Palm Tree from judge's houses was on iTunes omggggg. I keep tweeting the show and itunes about it lmao even though it'd never happen.
Like that time a duo performed Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce:
Or Rylan singing Gangnam Style:
And Honey G doing the Mannequin Challenge with Black Beatles.
A mess.
performer king never disappoints me
and when they had janet devlin sing mmbop and she paused during the chorus lol
Sorry, techno-idiot here doesn't know how to embed.