why is he still performing sign of the times? yes to both of these outfits though Reply

Thread

Link

because it did well for him?? no one remembers two ghosts lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but idk why he would be performing it over kiwi when kiwi is his single lol what kind of promo



Edited at 2017-11-12 02:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His voice reminds me soooo much of Peter Gabriel, it's crazy.











And I hope he goes pop next time around. If he did a Don Henley 'The Boys of Summer' record, it would smash. Reply

Thread

Link

i really like harry but he is definitely no peter gabriel lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hell no lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hear it but harry's voice is deeper and sexier imo OOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually hadn't heard any of his solo stuff until now and i'm actually pretty impressed! i wish he'd roughen up his look to go with his sound. i know he still has to appeal to tweens and all still, but i could see him rocking an arctic monkeys-esque aesthetic? Reply

Thread

Link

the kiwi performance was great. he loves that song and it shows imo Reply

Thread

Link

I wish all his music had this rock sound. Maybe I'd like his music. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, he has that raspy voice that sounds good on rock songs, i fully support his dad rock phase lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. His voice is suited for more of a rock sound. He's always had that rasp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's the direction he's going in, i like that he isn't making music based on what is popular atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sounds good!

From the comments here/the fact that he's apparently flopping I was expecting to hate his album, but I actually like it a lot, LOL. I mean, it isn't groundbreaking or anything, but it has some nice songs. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

King of singing Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoo yaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was a really really good performance. As far as live performances go he's def the best out of 1D (not that the bar is that high...but this is legitimately pretty good). Reply

Thread

Link

The Kiwi performances are always fun to watch. I was watching him sing the Girl Crush cover on his BBC special and his voice has improved from the last time he sang it in Nashville.



Kiwi should've been his second single all along. Idk what they were thinking when they released 2 Caspers in the summertime. Reply

Thread

Link

its weird bc when he was in 1D i thought he was adorable, charismatic and couldnt take my eyes off of him when they performed. he was flirtatious in a very natural, boyish way. as a solo performer he seems insecure and like hes trying to imitate the natural performance style of other rock stars instead of embracing his own personality, which is what made him stand out in the first place.



total snooze. and his album sucks too. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I FUCKING LOVE HIS SCREAMING YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS GIVE IT TO ME HARRY YAAAAAAAAS U LOOK SO GEWD YAS Reply

Thread

Link

I have gone from being a Harry super stan, lol, to being so bored by him--the interviews, the music, the repetitive suits, the more attention to clothing and aesthetics to the actual music and lyrics, his OTT secrecy. I'm just about the point where I'm over him period.



Good Kiwi performance, but I'm meh on the song.

Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah i’m starting to get really bored of him. And his suits and waving LGBT flags but saying nothing of substance has felt very performative lately and it just rubs me the wrong way. I feel like his album wasn’t very personal save for like two songs and he gives nothing in interviews so like. Who the fuck even is he anymore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna be a bit tl:dr. Sign of the Times is awful, IMO. I tried to make myself like it, and a lot of the songs on the album. But lately it just hit me--I don't like this album. lol I like two, maybe three songs.



I get that he wants his privacy, but he overdoes it so much that he's gotten boring. His interviews make me yawn. He gives nothing of himself than what is required. He never lets us into his world a little, never posts on Instagram, never posts pics the studio, never does an Instagram stories or Snapchats. Then I look at someone like Niall, who lets fans in a little bit and give them a bit of an experience, and it's paying off for him. And even someone like Taylor Swift, who I don't even like, at least she lets her fans in a lot and shady or not, she is entertaining. lol I'm about to turn to her to get a fun pop music experience, as much as I hate to admit that.



I'm starting to feel like Harry was much ado about nothing. If the music was lyrically interesting and not shallow and boring, and he got more deep and personal in the music, then the other things, like his borningness and secrecy, might not matter so much. But his music is not good, IMO.



I like him and think he's a good person, but I'm must bored with every single thing about him. (Sorry for the long rant).



Edited at 2017-11-12 06:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





when is the last time he wore underwear when is the last time he wore underwear Reply

Thread

Link