November 12th, 2017, 03:11 pm evillemmons Harry Styles performs 'Kiwi' on the X Factor UK and 'Sign of the Times' on the X Factor Italy
And I hope he goes pop next time around. If he did a Don Henley 'The Boys of Summer' record, it would smash.
From the comments here/the fact that he's apparently flopping I was expecting to hate his album, but I actually like it a lot, LOL. I mean, it isn't groundbreaking or anything, but it has some nice songs.
Kiwi should've been his second single all along. Idk what they were thinking when they released 2 Caspers in the summertime.
total snooze. and his album sucks too.
Good Kiwi performance, but I'm meh on the song.
I get that he wants his privacy, but he overdoes it so much that he's gotten boring. His interviews make me yawn. He gives nothing of himself than what is required. He never lets us into his world a little, never posts on Instagram, never posts pics the studio, never does an Instagram stories or Snapchats. Then I look at someone like Niall, who lets fans in a little bit and give them a bit of an experience, and it's paying off for him. And even someone like Taylor Swift, who I don't even like, at least she lets her fans in a lot and shady or not, she is entertaining. lol I'm about to turn to her to get a fun pop music experience, as much as I hate to admit that.
I'm starting to feel like Harry was much ado about nothing. If the music was lyrically interesting and not shallow and boring, and he got more deep and personal in the music, then the other things, like his borningness and secrecy, might not matter so much. But his music is not good, IMO.
I like him and think he's a good person, but I'm must bored with every single thing about him. (Sorry for the long rant).
when is the last time he wore underwear