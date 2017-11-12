Filming pics reveal big spoilers for Avengers 4... Days of Future Past??
Avengers 4 is filming right now in Georgia and there are some big spoilers...
Spoilers after the cut!
- Filming pics reveal there will be a flashback to the end of the Battle of New York. You can see Loki in prisoned by Thor who's spotting his long hair and hammer. Fueling rumors that the Avengers will have to travel to the past to fix whatever happens in Avengers: Infinity War.
- Hayley Atwell was also in Georgia with some spots on her face, so we'll probably see aged Peggy Carter.
- RDJ is seen in some sort of SWAT uniform, which we've never seen so it may be happening in the present.
- Chris Evans has shaved his Infinity War beard. (NOOOOOOOO!!!!)
- Hawkeye is seen with his Ronin uniform, confirming the death of his wife and kids.
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
ONTD, what are your wishes for Avengers 4, besides more shirtless Thunderbae?
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and #Robert Downey Jr. were spotted filming scenes for ‘Avengers 4’ in Atlanta, GA on 11/2/17 (2)- pic.twitter.com/p2koarz71Y— HiddlesGoddesses (@HiddleGoddesses) November 2, 2017
New photos from the filming of "The Avengers 4" pic.twitter.com/GVhu71Ec95— Milani Flores (@M_I_L_A_N_I) November 10, 2017
ICYMI: Is Hayley Atwell bringing Peggy back in #Avengers 4?https://t.co/qJd93vPwP7 pic.twitter.com/knG0bIFhuc— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) September 24, 2017
#JeremyRenner on the set of #Avengers 4 as #Ronin. #Hawkeye #MCU #InfinityWar #InfinityGauntlet https://t.co/z2CJgv1LhS pic.twitter.com/2D5RTEAMeh— Pete's Basement (@PetesBasement) October 25, 2017
Avengers 4 set pics of several characters are a blast from the past.— Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) November 2, 2017
Warning: Potential Spoilers ⚠️https://t.co/tesQTK4Zjt pic.twitter.com/dV0qyeqYBE
Edited at 2017-11-12 12:22 pm (UTC)
Oh no. You do not get a free pass to have me feel bad for you just because your sudden plot point family from AoU died. (Linda deserves better)
I know Black Widow has a scene with some Yakuza in Japan. (Oh the irony) She probably fights or negotiates something with them. (Please god get the long red wig back)
Lol. It was all at the Atlanta set for Avengers 4
https://screenrant.com/avengers-4-images-japan-black-widow/
Edited at 2017-11-12 05:51 am (UTC)
(I'm going to catch feelings anyway because I'm a fucking sap)
Its so transparent lol. He's still a flop character played by a flop actor.
gimme the infinity war trailer already im ready to stan the bad sis thanos.
From your hole to God's tongue! I hope so
It goddamn changed me, seeing him with short hair.
the shaved bits!!!!!!
TBF at least we won't see Hawkeye's Plot Point Family die the way they did in The Ultimates, because that was just incredibly fucked up.
Edited at 2017-11-12 06:18 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-12 06:52 am (UTC)