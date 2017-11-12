Filming pics reveal big spoilers for Avengers 4... Days of Future Past??

ewww why would they have Thor grow his hair back Reply

ikr. his short hair >>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Chris H looks way better with short hair. Reply

why did they just upgrade thor to downgrade him again!!! Reply

MTE! His wig always looks unwashed.



Edited at 2017-11-12 12:22 pm (UTC)

Oh no. You do not get a free pass to have me feel bad for you just because your sudden plot point family from AoU died. (Linda deserves better)

I know Black Widow has a scene with some Yakuza in Japan. (Oh the irony) She probably fights or negotiates something with them. (Please god get the long red wig back) Reply

Maybe she was filming Ghost in the Shell 2. Reply

Lol. It was all at the Atlanta set for Avengers 4

https://screenrant.com/avengers-4-images-japan-black-widow/



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:51 am (UTC)

I love this comment Reply

Age of Ultron was such a travesty Reply

Ugh Chris and his bb is doing things to me. Reply

I see people did not read the summary lol. Reply

lmao guilty. Reply

I did! Reply

Yaaaas my babe Peggy ❤️ Reply

Let me guess, I'm supposed to feel bad about his family dying even though they only had 15 minutes of screen time?



(I'm going to catch feelings anyway because I'm a fucking sap) Reply

Its so transparent lol. He's still a flop character played by a flop actor. Reply

Comic Clint where he's deaf, a general mess of a person, and playing dumb to everyone except Natasha is 150% more interesting than clay face Renner. Reply

Linda Cardellini deserves better anyway. Reply

same Reply

This ick Reply

meh



gimme the infinity war trailer already im ready to stan the bad sis thanos. Reply

Pretty sure they're gonna release it when JL premieres. Reply

From your hole to God's tongue! I hope so Reply

oh man I hope so Reply

Oh shit Reply

You know they are. They're petty like that. Reply

If there's Ronin, can we have Kate Bishop as Hawkeye? Reply

But otherwise he keeps the short hair, right? RIGHT?

It goddamn changed me, seeing him with short hair. Reply

the shaved bits!!!!!! the shaved bits!!!!!! Reply

Praise Fallon for creating this game Reply

Fallon knew what he was doing. Reply

He looks so good 👀 Reply

I've liked Hemsworth better with short hair for years so Ragnarok was like a gift personally addressed to me lol. Reply

TBF at least we won't see Hawkeye's Plot Point Family die the way they did in The Ultimates, because that was just incredibly fucked up. Reply

what was it? Reply

gdi with the fridging Reply

It's what he deserves after making me suffer through that fucking farm scene... tho i wasn't mad the wood cutting part Reply

They are killing off his one likable thing? Bye





I like Thor with the long hair.



Edited at 2017-11-12 06:18 am (UTC)

Same. I grew to like the short hair, but his long hair is classic Thor. Reply

Saaaaame. But I like it enough, especially with the shaved abstract bits, to not be irritated by it. Reply

