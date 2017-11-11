i loved the Alabama jabs Reply

"Where do I get this 2 million dollars? lol Reply

Nah, Living Color was better. Reply

lol @ the mods accepting this post over mine even tho i submitted mine first



hf taylor!!! wish she was hosting too Reply

anybody got a live stream link? Reply

Tiff Tips! Reply

"thang thang"



lmaooooo its such a simple tip and men still can't manage it Reply

Omg is she gonna go in on Kevin Hart? Reply

Tiffany looks stunning! Reply

go girl Reply

https://tiffanyhaddish.tumblr.com/post/166179091944 an icon Reply

aww i like her lol Reply

Lol.

This lady is amazing.

I still haven't finished the movie but she was hilarious in it.

Reply

She is a natural, this is the best monologue I have watched in awhile Reply

YES! Usually they are soooo awkward but she just slayed it! Reply

seriously she's fantastic Reply

