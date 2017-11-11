ONTD Original™: 20 of the Best Battles from 'Sailor Moon'

Queen Beryl's youma quintet, The DD Girls, proved to be the most powerful minions of the Dark Kingdom as they accomplished something her other servants didn't: they killed the Sailor Soldiers. Sailor Moon and her four guardians arrived at D-Point in the North Pole to confront Queen Beryl. However, they were greeted by the DD Girls, a five-member team of youma that could glamour itself thanks to one member's ability. They immediatelly took our Sailor Jupiter, the team's powerhouse. Jupiter electrocuted the enemies, but only two of them died along with her. Mercury, realizing she didn't have the protective powers of Mars and Venus, went off on her own. She didn't kill any of the remaining three DD Girls, but she did smash the leader's crown, which was the source of her glamouring power. Eventually, it was just Venus and Mars who were left to protect Sailor Moon. When Venus was captured, she point-blank killed one DD Girl. This also cost her her own life. Last but not least, Mars left Moon to take out the last two youma. They tried to bury her alive under the ice, but Mars was not going down without a fight. She incinerated one of them while saving her energy for the remaining leader. With her last ounce of strength, Mars set the final youma on fire.

Inside Mugen Academy, Sailor Moon and the other Sailor Soldiers were all attacked by the spirits of the Witches 5. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus were captured while the other Sailor Soldiers protected Sailor Moon. When Moon was caught in Viluy's attack, Sailor Neptune used her Deep Aqua Mirror to free her and to do away with the Witches 5.

To get Chibi-Usa's Pure Heart Crystal back from Mistress 9, the core Sailor Team had to infiltrate Mugen Academy. However, Mistress 9 hatched every unused Daimon Egg inside of the school, and she sent these gelatinous monsters after the Sailor Soldiers. Sailor Moon and her peers used all of their available powers to stop the army of Ghost Daimons (also called the "Undifferentiated Daimons" by some fans) that acted as a barrier between them and the school. As Mars and the others subdued the Daimons, Moon purged the area with her Spiral Heart Moon Rod. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as Mistress 9 captured Moon.

Metalia's personal youma was able to win as long as it did because the Sailor Team was so divided both spiritually and physically. Once Sailor Venus' true power awakened, she was able to separate Metalia's force from the youma. All five Sailor Soldiers then united to destroy the Metalia Youma. Unlike in the manga or anime adaptations, it was rare to see all of the Sailor Soldiers fight together in the TV drama.

Sailors Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter confronted Zoisite, who was in search of the Silver Crystal. On a rooftop, the three Sailor Soldiers battled him. Jupiter unleashed bolts of lightning, and Mars bombarded Zoisite with spheres of fire. Mercury, though, caught Zoisite off guard when she turned her bubbles into an onslaught of water. The victory was short-lived as Zoisite regained the upper hand. That is, until Sailor Moon came to the rescue.

While investigating Mugen Academy's connection to the Death Busters one late night, Usagi and her friends were captured by the final member of the Witches 5, Cyprine. The Sailor Team was then caught off guard by Cyprine's twin-like partner, Ptilol. As the duo absorbed all of the Sailor Soldiers' attacks with their magic staffs, they became stronger. The Sailor Team finally tricked Cyprine and Ptilol into using their magic against each other.

The Sailor Soldiers traveled to Fiore's asteroid, which was heading toward Earth. The floating rock was covered in Flower Youma, monsters working for Fiore and his manipulative partner, the Xenian. To save the wounded Mamoru from Fiore, the Sailor Team had to fight its way through the horde of slithering Flower Youma. This perfectly choreographed battle relied on original fight sequences rather than the attack stock footage Sailor Moon fans are so used to. As her teammates wore the regenerating Flower Youma down, Sailor Moon used her Cutie Moon Rod to clear the area of monsters.

Rubeus ordered Koan to return to the Hikawa Shrine so that she could catch Chibi-Usa that day. In doing so, Rei's identity as Sailor Mars was revealed. Mars was beaten up rather badly by Koan at first, but she managed to prevail. The battle didn't end there as Rubeus showed up to kick Koan out of the Black Moon Clan. His parting gift to her, a space-time bomb, was destroyed by the other Sailor Soldiers before Koan could use it. Sailor Moon finally used her Silver Crystal to purge Koan of evil and turn her back into a normal human.

Sailor Moon was caught off guard by the Four Ayakashi Sisters of the Black Moon Clan when she came to Chibi-Usa's rescue. She was outnumbered until her friends showed up. The four guardian Sailor Soldiers battled their respective Ayakashi counterparts as Moon protected Chibi-Usa from Crimson Rubeus, an upper-level Black Moon general. Once Tuxedo Mask intervened, Moon was able to use her Cutie Moon Rod on the enemy. An injured Rubeus then immediately escaped along with his peers.

To save her abducted friends, Sailor Moon entered Rubeus' spaceship. Chibi-Usa tagged along, much to Moon's dismay. Sailor Moon fought Rubeus as Chibi-Usa tried to free the other Sailor Soldiers. Rubeus thought he would win because he could manipulate the gravity inside of the spaceship, but Moon was stronger than he ever imagined. Chibi-Usa finally broke the device powering Rubeus' gravity control, and the captured Sailor Soldiers were freed as well. The spaceship had left Earth so the Sailor Team and Chibi-Usa had to teleport home. Meanwhile, the ship was ready to explode and Rubeus was too weak to escape on his own. Rubeus' comrade, Esmeraude, arrived to gloat over his failure. Finally, Esmeraude left Rubeus to die in the exploding spaceship.

A Pegasus impostor lured Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon into a trap set by Fisheye. The fake Pegasus was actually a lemures monster called Mawashitarou. Using magical carousel horses, Mawashitarou formed an impregnable dome-like barrier around him, Fisheye, and Double Moon. If Pegasus couldn't physically reach them, Sailor Moon was unable to use her finishing attack on the lemures. The other Sailor Soldiers were unable to break through, and they also refused to accept Pegasus' help because they still weren't sure if they could trust him. Once the others believed that Pegasus' intentions were pure and true, the four guardian Sailor Soldiers were given power-ups. They broke the dome and Sailor Moon handled the rest.

Sailor Moon and her friends are lost inside of a fortress created by the Dark Kingdom after learning that Moon is Princess Serenity. As they try to find a way out, Kunzite appears. He battles his way through Moon's guardians so that he can get to her and the newly formed Silver Crystal. Sailor Moon is able to activate the Silver Crystal's power and scare Kunzite away for the time being. She and her friends eventually escape from the fortress, which was reduced to rubble after Moon used the Silver Crystal.

Queen Nehelenia was freed from her imprisonment by a disembodied, unknown voice. She shattered her own Dream Mirror, and the cursed shards fell upon Earth. Along with them were her army of Mirror Paredri, glass monsters made in her image that could regenerate instantly. Haruka and Michiru were enjoying a night on their own when the Mirror Paredri attacked. Sailor Pluto came to their aid, but the three Sailor Soldiers were outnumbered. Baby Hotaru's powers awakened just in time to save everyone. With their newfound strength, Sailors Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto destroyed the Mirror Paredri with a combination of their finishing attacks.

The Sailor Starlights were left to protect Sailor Moon from Sailor Galaxia. The trio combined their powers to take the golden Sailor Soldier down. They managed to injure Galaxia, something no one else had been able to do so far. Their win was cut short as Galaxia recovered quickly and she punished the Starlights for hurting her.

The Sailor Soldiers stumbled upon Tellu's plan to seize more energy replenishing Hostes. None of the Sailor Team's powers could hurt Tellu, though. The enemy was finally killed when the freshly reactivated Sailor Pluto surprised Tellu with a fatal blast from her Garnet Rod.

Sailors Uranus and Neptune managed to get inside of Mugen Academy after Pluto sacrificed herself. Once inside, though, the two were greeted by Professor Tomoe. It was revealed that he was merely a host for Germatoid, an advanced type of Daimon that served the true leader of the Death Busters, Pharaoh 90. Germatoid showed its true form, which was quickly killed by Sailor Uranus. However, the remains of Germatoid scattered and slithered inside a series of inanimate humanoid vessels. These figures came to life and attacked Uranus and Neptune. The duo was overpowered until Pluto somehow returned their Talismans to them. Using her Deep Aqua Mirror, Neptune identified which of the vessels was the real Germatoid. Uranus plunged her Space Sword into Germatoid's eye, ensuring his absolute demise.

The Sailor Team finally met the ruler of the Dead Moon, Queen Nehelenia. In her possession was the Golden Crystal, a powerful object guarded by Helios. The Sailor Soldiers tried to stop Nehelenia individually as well as collectively, but Nehelenia's powers were magnified by the Golden Crystal. The Amazoness Quartet, once Nehelenia's minions, stole the jewel from her and gave it to Sailor Moon. She was unable to activate the Golden Crystal's power, though. That is until Chibi Moon stepped up. She called out to the city's residents, pleading with them to believe and not let the Dead Moon win. This awakened the Golden Crystal, and Double Moon aimed its awesome power at Nehelenia.