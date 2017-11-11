DC Comics suspends editor Eddie Berganza over harassment

I'm glad public pressure is forcing these creeps to face consequences, but also sad they got away with it for so long because no one gave a fuck.



Also, I want Gail to write for DC again. pleeeeeaseee

i want gail to go back to batgirl so bad!

I want her on Birds of Prey, but lol I'd be content with her on Batgirl. The current run is pretty boring.

just no internal monologues please.

I want her on Wonder Woman since that'll need to be rehabbed. AGAIN.

me too. But i wish these assholes would be taken to court tbh. but i think stuff like this is difficult to prove, i'm not sure.

i want him fired before he eventually resigns. he needs to suffer.

Good. Also is someone ever gonna call out Greg Land for his stealing shit btw?

i'm pretty sure everyone already did

They don't care that he does it because he finishes a lot of work in a short amount of time with no need to delay. That's more important than anything else.

I can't keep track of all these allegations anymore, but I'm always happy when another harasser bites the metaphorical dust. Bye bitch!

Same. I legit feel like every page of ONTD consists of either a Taylor Swift post or a post about a man accused of rape or sexual harassment. Mess.

FUCKING FINALLY.

Finally! Ive read yeeeeears ago that they didnt have any women writers or artist in the superman division because he was in charge and they wanted to keep him away from women.

20 years too late and STILL NOT ENOUGH

I'd say we start making a list of men who haven't been accused of harassment but it seems like that list simply doesn't exist.

Only Suspended?



Fire Him! Black List Him! DRAG HIS BALLS ACROSS A MILE OF BROKEN GLASS!

And then fire everyone at DC who enabled this piece of SHIT!

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2012/04/10/eddie-berganza-now-group-editor-at-dc-comics/



Here's one from last year:



https://www.bleedingcool.com/2016/04/21/sexual-harassment-allegations-against-superman-editor-eddie-berganza-revived/



DC Comics has chosen to deliberately ignore all that until Buzzfeed, a more mainstream outlet, covered it. His sexual abuse has been reported on for years. Here's a 2012 article from Bleeding Cool, a news outlet that focuses on the comics industry:Here's one from last year:DC Comics has chosen to deliberately ignore all that until Buzzfeed, a more mainstream outlet, covered it. Reply

I just assume that men are pigs until proven otherwise. I've been disappointed by too many to think anything else.



I just assume that men are pigs until proven otherwise. I've been disappointed by too many to think anything else.

Are there any good female-centric graphic novels out? I know there is a new volume of Rat Queens out, but considering the first artist was fired for domestic violence and then the female artist was kicked to the curb... Don't know if I want to continue with that series.

I adore Squirrel Girl and it would fit your name, but it's best for lovers of the Marvel universe.



Lumberjanes is highly praised, as is Monstress. Reply

The Wicked + The Divine maybe?

Gwenpool, Jem and the Holograms, Velvet, Paper Girls, Motor Crush, Monstress, Giant Days...

Reply

Bitch Planet was enjoyable enough. I'm loving Batwoman right now.

His specific shit has been going on for years, so I guess they're trying to save face.



Now, if Dark Horse/the entire industry would finally fire the guy that bites people.... Reply

Okay but when are they firing his ass? They've tried to sweep it under the rug before and it worked, this better not be like when cops get put on desk duty until the heat dies down.

