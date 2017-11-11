DC Comics suspends editor Eddie Berganza over harassment
Yesterday Buzzfeed featured a story on DC Comics editor Eddie Berganza that detailed his years of sexual harassment while moving up in the company. DC knew of his actions for years but did nothing. Until now.
In the wake of reports highlighting allegations of sexual harassment, DC Comics has suspended editor Eddie Berganza https://t.co/MiuF8qSPHs pic.twitter.com/yVLCMvtggK— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) November 12, 2017
DC has suspended Berganza from the company and pulled him from his duties as group editor of books like Dark Nights: Metal, the Superman line, Green Lanterns, and Trinity. They state there will be a "prompt and yet careful review" into what steps to take next and that they are "extremely committed" to a safe and secure working environment.
Throughout the day major figures in the industry (especially at DC) like Gail Simone and Rafael Albuquerque voiced their support to the victims and called on DC to finally step up and do the right thing.
Also, I want Gail to write for DC again. pleeeeeaseee
Fire Him! Black List Him! DRAG HIS BALLS ACROSS A MILE OF BROKEN GLASS!
https://www.bleedingcool.com/2012/04/10/eddie-berganza-now-group-editor-at-dc-comics/
Here's one from last year:
https://www.bleedingcool.com/2016/04/21/sexual-harassment-allegations-against-superman-editor-eddie-berganza-revived/
DC Comics has chosen to deliberately ignore all that until Buzzfeed, a more mainstream outlet, covered it.
Are there any good female-centric graphic novels out? I know there is a new volume of Rat Queens out, but considering the first artist was fired for domestic violence and then the female artist was kicked to the curb... Don't know if I want to continue with that series.
Lumberjanes is highly praised, as is Monstress.
Now, if Dark Horse/the entire industry would finally fire the guy that bites people....