DC Comics suspends editor Eddie Berganza over harassment

Yesterday Buzzfeed featured a story on DC Comics editor Eddie Berganza that detailed his years of sexual harassment while moving up in the company. DC knew of his actions for years but did nothing. Until now.

DC has suspended Berganza from the company and pulled him from his duties as group editor of books like Dark Nights: Metal, the Superman line, Green Lanterns, and Trinity. They state there will be a "prompt and yet careful review" into what steps to take next and that they are "extremely committed" to a safe and secure working environment.

Throughout the day major figures in the industry (especially at DC) like Gail Simone and Rafael Albuquerque voiced their support to the victims and called on DC to finally step up and do the right thing.

