Trump Tweets Insults to Kim Jung Un (Again), Celebs Would Like to be Excluded From This Narrative.
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
Today Trump decided it was a good day to tweet insults at Kim Jung Un. He also had praise for his BFF Putin who he got to hang out with today, no doubt Putin reminded him of a certain tape. Trump also said to the press that he believes Putin when he says he didn't interfere in the 2016 election and that our intelligence agencies are political hacks.
When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
the actual fuck kinda drugs are you on? https://t.co/7zn9Y20Dbp— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) November 12, 2017
Can a president be impeached— Cher (@cher) November 12, 2017
For STUPIDITY ⁉️
We’re all gonna die https://t.co/3uqqi5vT0a— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 12, 2017
Words fail me. https://t.co/YF24BR6kue— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 12, 2017
Asia trip or acid trip? https://t.co/773puqiEvR— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 12, 2017
Just like they greatly helped you get elected!— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2017
PS: It's "they're", not "there"
xoxo, Your #1 Hater and Fool, mh 😜 https://t.co/yepCQyLoJu
FYI, @realdonaldtrump!— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017
Their is the possessive case of the pronoun they. “They left their wallets in the car.”
There is an adverb that means “in or at that place.” “She is in there.”
They’re is a contraction of the words they and are. “They’re always playing politics.” https://t.co/cc0GraLDtZ
(Pod Save America hosts)
It was either let him do this tweet or nuke Pyongyang. I for one and am grateful for their service.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 12, 2017
Little Rocket Man. Repeatedly. Publicly.
Like whatever i've seen worse relationships on tv, but theirs just wasn't that believable?
Cheeto-In-Chief and Putin, on the other hand... 🔥🔥🔥
A+ for casting director, good job, 10 nukes out of 10, would
notrecommend.
This is like the blooper reel from Crazy, Stupid, Presidency.
the trumps have taught everyone that money can get you into great schools but it sure as shit can't make you smart
Also here is the superior flop version of Rocket Man
2. Invasion of Poland
3. Twitter feud
