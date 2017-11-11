Padme Purple

Trump Tweets Insults to Kim Jung Un (Again), Celebs Would Like to be Excluded From This Narrative.



Today Trump decided it was a good day to tweet insults at Kim Jung Un. He also had praise for his BFF Putin who he got to hang out with today, no doubt Putin reminded him of a certain tape. Trump also said to the press that he believes Putin when he says he didn't interfere in the 2016 election and that our intelligence agencies are political hacks.























(Pod Save America hosts)





