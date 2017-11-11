Trump Tweets Insults to Kim Jung Un (Again), Celebs Would Like to be Excluded From This Narrative.

when I would NEVER call him "short and fat



Little Rocket Man. Repeatedly. Publicly. Reply

Thread

Link

What a fucking moron. Reply

Thread

Link

his 'obama and putin had no chemistry' line is just..... wat. this aint a fucking movie you demented freak. Reply

Thread

Link

The real problem was that obama and putin weren't screentested before casting, so they just ended up having no chemistry all these years.



Like whatever i've seen worse relationships on tv, but theirs just wasn't that believable?



Cheeto-In-Chief and Putin, on the other hand... 🔥🔥🔥



A+ for casting director, good job, 10 nukes out of 10, would not recommend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had no chemistry, but I guess Obama and Putin can be added to that list. Because THAT'S what's important and relevant to world peace obviously.



This is like the blooper reel from Crazy, Stupid, Presidency.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will all the haters and fools out there

Reply

Thread

Link

He tweets like a child Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone says he has the best grownuplyest tweets tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He said he basically he's same as he was when he was 6, so it's no surprise that he does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With Benjamin Button syndrome? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



“I KNOW YOU ARE, BUT WHAT AM I?!!?” - Donald J. Trump https://t.co/8UGnUc5RQR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 12, 2017 I love how Gavin never ever gaf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, sounds just like a childhood bully on the playground Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There always playing politics

There always playing politics

There always playing politics

There always playing politics

There always playing politics Reply

Thread

Link

Kushner too. They interviewed Jared’s high school teachers and they didn’t think he was an exceptional student.



Edited at 2017-11-12 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this is one area where people can’t give him shit bc if fb comments, emails and texts tell me anything, only about 1 in 8 English speakers can manage to correctly use there/they’re/their in a consistent manner. Idk why this is like rocket science to so many people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Cher.



Also here is the superior flop version of Rocket Man

Reply

Thread

Link

But it's Kate Bush! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knoooow but it just doesn't work :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so embarrassing. Omg. I know Mueller is working hard, but WORK FASTER. PLEASE. Reply

Thread

Link

speaking of mueller i was dying at the jokes they did on him on todays lovett or leave it. "its robert!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Robert is trying peanut butter today" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that cracked me up so hard today when i was listening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mueller, Satan...whoever gets there first, I'm fine with it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao on Stern the other day Rosie O'Donnell said she would do anything Mueller wanted her to do to him! It was funny haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He’s such a fucking dumbass Reply

Thread

Link

Start building your nuclear bomb shelter. GOP, collect this POS, please. Reply

Thread

Link

This shit is why I can't bring myself to read the news much rn, this and men being absolute garbage. We are all gonna die because of this fuckhead. Reply

Thread

Link

1. Murder of an archduke

2. Invasion of Poland

3. Twitter feud Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like rachel says, the times when you feel as though you can't pay attention to the news are the times when you most need to be paying attention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's such a dumb fuck piece of shit I can barely stand to browse the internet anymore



Edited at 2017-11-12 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mess Reply

Thread

Link

omg Chloe’s tweet 😭😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

She really gets to the point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link