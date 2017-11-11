ferdaddy

Jesse Lacey of Brand New Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

He posted a letter on the band's official Facebook Page.

He admits to an addiction and other problems in the past, and outlines the steps he took to address his problem then.

Apologizes to the people he hurt and acknowledges his privilage and influence he had over his fanbase.

"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate."

