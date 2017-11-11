Jesse Lacey of Brand New Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations
He posted a letter on the band's official Facebook Page.
He admits to an addiction and other problems in the past, and outlines the steps he took to address his problem then.
Apologizes to the people he hurt and acknowledges his privilage and influence he had over his fanbase.
"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate."
it's a great apology, and it's clear he's sought help. hopefully it changes his behavior from now on.
i'm pretty sure brand new is over though.
also his response is textbook saying sorry just to say sorry
I've been there too, not taking shit seriously and I cringe at myself, but ultimately I have to realize I was just a kid and I'm better today.
this, for real! i'm even realizing now how fucked it is that my mom has talked about dating guys in their 20's when she was a younger teen with that whole "it was a different time/i was mature for my age" explanation and it's like naaaah, i understand that it didn't seem gross or bad at the time, as the younger party, but it sure as fuck is in hindsight.
This whole thing is incredibly disappointing.
im so disappointed but def not surprised
excuse me as i continue to not give a fuck about any of these men who only apologize because they got caught.
i'm partially glad he doesn't deny anything, and at least this leads me to believe he actually understands that he had to change/has changed to become a decent person and that forgiveness is something he will definitely have to earn if he's ever able to
basically i'm still disappointed, but i'm thankful that he didn't try to deny everything and go the "this is a witch-hunt" route
idk if that sounds insane or what, i think i'm just in full blown misandry mode like throw these men into a sewer idgaf about your self loathing and narcissism and boo hoo hoo congrats on the fucking therapy, u wanna pay for the therapy of all the girls you preyed on or what?
so transparent. men are trash.
I'm not reading the apologies anymore. I don't care to give them any time.
also i heard he's still leering on underage girls in LI coffee shops with his fucking kid in his arms. conquered your addiction, my ass.
glad he posted this at least, bc i feel like no one believed this was true.
his victim is from my town :( glad she came forward with this.
sad that after 18 years i found out my favorite band is fronted by a piece of shit, but i guess what man isn't one!