Jesse Lacey of Brand New Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

idk what to say :( this is so sad Reply

Thread

Link

ilu <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you listen to his music it's full of self loathing lol. kind of why i stanned for so long.



it's a great apology, and it's clear he's sought help. hopefully it changes his behavior from now on.



i'm pretty sure brand new is over though. Reply

Thread

Link

they were planning on ending next year anyway, but i'm wondering if now they'll cancel their last tours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a 'great apology'? Aren't the allegations based on his interactions with minors? There's no such thing as a great or any apology in that context



also his response is textbook saying sorry just to say sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte like wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd rather someone own up to their shit, then deny the truth tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/102989670.html?thread=17730150502#t17730150502 still out here defending pedophiles? at least ur consistent lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The first paragraph was a great apology. The rest of the "b-b-b-but i have sex addiction!" bullshit was garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As soon as the Jesse Lacey stuff came out, I remembered how a guy I once dated absolutely hated him because of how he treated one of his girl friends. I was 18 at the time and was just like "lol ok whatever" when he told me, because I was in denial about all these bands I loved. I knew they would hook up with underage girls, but I didn't understand how fucked up that was until I got older. I feel so guilty for not caring more back then, because I'm I was molested as a child and raped when I got older, so I want to believe that I'd be more understanding. I guess that just shows how normalized it was to have creepy older men manipulate young girls. Ugh, the whole scene was trash. At least I finally realized that a few years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't feel guilty <3 I think it takes a lot of emotional maturity (that most people wouldn't have at 18) to realize bands and people you look up to aren't good, even if you've been through shit yourself.



I've been there too, not taking shit seriously and I cringe at myself, but ultimately I have to realize I was just a kid and I'm better today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess that just shows how normalized it was to have creepy older men manipulate young girls.



this, for real! i'm even realizing now how fucked it is that my mom has talked about dating guys in their 20's when she was a younger teen with that whole "it was a different time/i was mature for my age" explanation and it's like naaaah, i understand that it didn't seem gross or bad at the time, as the younger party, but it sure as fuck is in hindsight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reads like an apology for cheating rumors more than for fucking over teenage girls.



This whole thing is incredibly disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup, he only gives a fuck about apologizing to his wife. Eat shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Righ? What is he accused of doing exactly? There have been so many stories :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which is weird because i don't think the media was even focusing on cheating rumours? like i remember there was rumours about him cheating on sherri dupree back in the day, but that was years ago. unless that's why max bemis mentioned cheating in his tweets. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep, exactly - look at the comments up thread. It's a 'great apology' apparently. People are so weird and non-subtle capping for the men they fancy. Get lives and get a grip Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hope this shuts down all the people who said "innocent until proven guilty". can't look at this band the same anymore.



Edited at 2017-11-12 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

okay i believe you, but my tommy gun don't bitch Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a+ comment



im so disappointed but def not surprised Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this all reads very woe is me. it's also far too vague to resemble an actual apology. no one was mad because you're an adulterer, sir.



excuse me as i continue to not give a fuck about any of these men who only apologize because they got caught. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i feel like this should've been edited because some parts just sound like "my addictions are what made me like this" which is nagl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. sex addiction doesn't make you a predator. you make yourself a predator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of their songs are very woe is me so not surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"this all reads very woe is me." lmao that's basically his discography tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn you beat me to it

i'm partially glad he doesn't deny anything, and at least this leads me to believe he actually understands that he had to change/has changed to become a decent person and that forgiveness is something he will definitely have to earn if he's ever able to

basically i'm still disappointed, but i'm thankful that he didn't try to deny everything and go the "this is a witch-hunt" route Reply

Thread

Link

yeah tbh i feel like this is a good apology, but it still doesnt help cause none of us can look at the band the same way...like good on you that you changed but you still did that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've come to realize there's honestly no apology or response that will be good enough for me

idk if that sounds insane or what, i think i'm just in full blown misandry mode like throw these men into a sewer idgaf about your self loathing and narcissism and boo hoo hoo congrats on the fucking therapy, u wanna pay for the therapy of all the girls you preyed on or what? Reply

Thread

Link

nah, i totally agree. you can't really apologize for touching little girls without their consent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolutely agreed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. every “apology” I’ve read so far reads very woe is me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i don't think there's ever a way to forgive these people, i feel like them staying completely out of your life is the only solution, but considering we're dealing with public figures i doubt that would be the case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m there too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only response I'll think is good enough from these fuckers is for them to drive themselves to their closest police station and confess to criminal acts. Get fucking arrested for your shit and maybe I'll really think you're sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, I don't want to hear why you fucking did it, or your journey afterwards. Useless excuses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think apologies for these things should be anything more than "what the victim is saying is true. i'm sorry for what i've done." anything more is just rationalization and self-deprecation to benefit the abuser and to manipulate other people, victim included, into sympathizing with them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh I feel the same way. I'm tired of seeing men's self-serving, woe is me apologies everywhere, as if they're guilty of some minor faux pas that can easily be forgiven after publicly ~baring their souls~. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and they only "apologize" because they got publicly called out



so transparent. men are trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw someone talking about how no actual justice is being served here -- like men are "losing" their careers (dubious how long that lasts), but I've yet to see anyone face serious charges or do time. And even if they "do time" - is that what real justice even looks like? It seems like justice would differ for each case depending on the harm that was done.





I'm not reading the apologies anymore. I don't care to give them any time.



Edited at 2017-11-12 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could say sorry a thousand times and I still wouldn't care. Sorry isn't good Enough and the only reason for the apology is the negative attention all these men are getting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly i feel like a lot of these men that prey on young girls think with their dicks. Like pete wentz was in his freaking 20's when he was with an underage girl. I was watching hard candy earlier and hayley (ellen page) said something like "oh, or maybe i was mature for my age huh?". that movie is so relevant to what is going on rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup yup yup yup yup

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a narcissistic predator, he aint gonna change Reply

Thread

Link

i mean this is better but i'm kind of disturbed that there's only half a line dedicated to the fact that his "relationship with sex" involved him taking advantage of fans and minors Reply

Thread

Link

Also, I feel for his wife. I'm surprised he admitted to cheating on her, but I'm kind of glad he did. Hopefully, people will see that she's also a victim of his obscene narcism and will stop harassing her. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe people were harassing her to make a statement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ffs Reply

Thread

Link

this is a shitty apology, doesn't touch on the fact he was grooming a fucking 15 year old.



also i heard he's still leering on underage girls in LI coffee shops with his fucking kid in his arms. conquered your addiction, my ass.



glad he posted this at least, bc i feel like no one believed this was true.



his victim is from my town :( glad she came forward with this.



sad that after 18 years i found out my favorite band is fronted by a piece of shit, but i guess what man isn't one!



Reply

Thread

Link

He’s not in Long Island anymore and hasn’t been for a year though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guess its not true then. he and his wife don't live there anymore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still not sure how sex addiction = preying on underage girls/boys but so many of these people seem to think that apologizing for one absolves the other. Reply

Thread

Link

mfte, classic misdirection enabling them to say their private rehab centre treated them for sex addiction over the course of one week and now they're all better and real sorry so let them back on the red carpet ok guys! /s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link