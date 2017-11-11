ed2

The Canadian Feud Heats Up: The Weeknd Goes After Bieber's Ex

Now that Biebs and Selena Gomez rekindled their gross and messy love, her ex The Weeknd has decided he'd move on...with Bieber's ex.
Last night he was spotted with Yovanna Ventura, Bieber's ex. They apparently held hands the whole time they were inside.

The two then left the club and were photographed.

Have you ever been so petty to date your new boo's ex ONTD?
