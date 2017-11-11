Jack Black challenges the cast of Thor Ragnarok to a dance off + Taika & Chris respond

Taika's tweet is like when my mom volunteers me to do something for someone that she doesn't want to do herself and I'm like why did you bring me into this??? Reply

lmao

I saw Black's IG video first then the response video with him and Cate so try to watch in that order too.

This was fun.



This was fun.

I really enjoyed Thor. What a fun, mindless time.

I love Jack Black and give no fucks.



He's legit genius in School of Rock and Bernie. Like, I would give him awards for those performances. Reply

He was robbed for Bernie. Should have gotten an Oscar imo.

i'm amazed that he's able to keep this character so consistent

wow jack looking a little too fine

he's been using those jack black cosmetics

what does it mean a little too fine? like made up?

lol like fine, hot, cute, daddy, etc

He's been one of my strangest crushes since high school idgaf

Dude's handsome.



Dude's handsome. Reply

The use of "Immigrant Song" in "Ragnarok" was pretty good. I approve as a Led Zeppelin fan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbYCPKphmIx/



Thunder Bae responded too and it's fantastic. I love him.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BbYCPKphmIx/

Thunder Bae responded too and it's fantastic. I love him.

Going to see Thor for the third time tomorrow.

DAMN CHRIS IS SO FINE!

He is such a gift.

such a great song

This inspired me to start drawing Thor, Loki and Surtur posing like in the "Tribute" video

DO IT

Get outta here with that Dr. Strange goatee and give me another Tenacious D album/tour, Jack.

TAIKAAAAAAAAAAAA

Chris Hemsworth addressed this too. He said he didn't know what 'battle of the jams' was but he's up for it

how fun



how fun

School of rock is so good, I need to do a rewatch of it

