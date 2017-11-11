Jack Black challenges the cast of Thor Ragnarok to a dance off + Taika & Chris respond
ICYMI: Jack Black calls out Thor: Ragnarok for using "Immigrant Song" and issues a dance-off challenge - https://t.co/Za5AFEMfiH pic.twitter.com/IOpO7lDYwM— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) November 11, 2017
Cate Blanchett and Jack Black and Immigrant song playing in the background!! This is hilarious :D pic.twitter.com/DFp6b2KYUx— daily cate blanchett (@blanchettdaily) November 9, 2017
RP #jackblack: This is a challenge! #SchoolofRagnarok.— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 11, 2017
Also @chrishemsworth he distinctly said THOR so I guess it's on you bro. pic.twitter.com/bbSJUdqLGH
This was fun.
He's legit genius in School of Rock and Bernie. Like, I would give him awards for those performances.
Dude's handsome.
Thunder Bae responded too and it's fantastic. I love him.
Going to see Thor for the third time tomorrow.
School of rock is so good, I need to do a rewatch of it